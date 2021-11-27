We’ve rounded up the best iPhone 13 case deals for Black Friday

Just bought an iPhone 13 and want to make sure it looks good well into the new year? We have just the thing for you.

We’ve been on the hunt for all the best Black Friday deals, and we’re here to tell you about all the best cases you can buy for your brand new phone.

Buying a new phone can be a stressful experience, especially if you’re known for having a particularly strong clumsy streak. That’s why we’ve found four of the best iPhone 13 cases out there, ranging from affordable to rugged, there’s something for everyone here.

The official Apple iPhone 13 MagSafe case just went on sale If you’re wanting to protect your new iPhone 13, you can’t go wrong with an Apple MagSafe case, now on sale with 12% off. Amazon

Save 12% on this Apple MagSafe case

Now just £43 View Deal

The first case on our list has to be the classic Apple MagSafe case. While not the cheapest on this list, the silky soft finish of the silicone exterior makes this a pleasure to hold and gives you a better grip on the sides.

Designed with built-in magnets that align perfectly with the iPhone 13, this case allows you to experience wireless charging the way it was meant to be. Snap on your MagSafe charger or set it on your Qi-certified charger and watch your battery go up without having to deal with any pesky wires.

This clear iPhone 13 case just got even cheaper for Black Friday Just bought the latest iPhone 13 and want to keep it in tip-top condition? This affordable case just got even cheaper at £7.99. Amazon

Save 20%

Now just £7.99 View Deal

The second choice on this list couldn’t be more different from the last; cheap and cheerful, this ESR clear case will protect your phone without breaking the bank.

The yellowing-resistance material means that this case will stay clear for years to come, giving you a great view of the matte finish on the back. At just 1mm thick, you won’t even know you’re using a case, and all for under £10.

Snatch up this Spigen iPhone 13 phone case on the cheap for Black Friday One of the best brands for protecting your phone, the Spigen Mag Armor case has just seen a 25% price drop. Amazon

Save 25% on one of the best case brands

Now just £18.74 View Deal

Back again with the old reliable, this Spigen Mag Armour case has 25% off from its original RRP and is perfect for anyone whose known for dropping their phone.

Coming with magnet integrated shock absorption, this case will keep our phone airtight, with tactile buttons for solid feedback. There is also a raised lip, which will help protect the screen and camera from being scratched or worse, getting cracked.

Protect your iPhone 13 against the elements with this rugged case deal You can grab an OtterBox rugged protective case for your iPhone 13 on the cheap this Black Friday, so you’re phone will look like new no matter what you do. Amazon

Save £13 on this iPhone 13 case

Now just £29.99 View Deal

And last but definitely not least, this OtterBox phone case saw a £13 reduction, and is perfect for anyone that will be using their phone in high-stress environments.

For example, anyone looking to mountain bike with their phone propped up should consider a rugged case like this, which comes with multi-layer protection and protective port covers, which will help keep sand and specs of dirt away from the interior of your phone.

If you’re after even more Black Friday goodness, have a gander below at all the other deals we’ve found this week. And if you’re in the market for a new iPhone, we’re pretty sure that both the iPhone 13 Mini and the iPhone 13 Pro saw some pretty impressive discounts in honour of Black Friday.