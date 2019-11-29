Best Intel processor Black Friday deals: Upgrade your PC on the cheap

If you’re looking to find the best deals for Intel processors this Black Friday, you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up the very best bargains for Intel chips to give your desktop PC a performance upgrade.

While Amazon hasn’t listed these price reductions as ‘Black Friday deals’, all have seen the price slashed in recent weeks. With the current deals, you’re seeing savings of up to £85, so it’s definitely the best time to invest in an Intel chip.

We’ve picked out the top four Intel processor Black Friday deals, and they’re unsurprisingly all 9th Generation desktop chips. The cheapest comes in at £132.99, but still offers high enough clock speeds to power through AAA video games, as long as you’ve got a good graphics card to pair it with.

The most pricey Intel processor here – the Intel Core i9-9900KF – costs £439.35. That may sound expensive, but you’re saving a whopping £85.50 here. You’ll need to pair a graphics card with this CPU to get your computer up and running, but if you’re a serious gamer that’s already a necessity.

We haven’t reviewed any of these processors, but we have tested the standard Intel Core i9-9900K processor which we gave a 9 out of 10 review (4.5 stars) and said in our verdict, “The Intel Core i9-9900K is the absolute best processor for gaming while also offering a solid performance for creative tasks.”

Every one of the four Intel processors here have the specs to comfortably run AAA games, including CPU-intensive titlles such as Total War: Warhammer II and Civilization VI.

We doubt you’ll see better deals before the end of this year, so if you’re looking to upgrade your PC with an Intel processor, this Black Friday is the best time to do it.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Deputy Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…