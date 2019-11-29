Best Intel processor Black Friday deals: Upgrade your PC on the cheap

If you’re looking to find the best deals for Intel processors this Black Friday, you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up the very best bargains for Intel chips to give your desktop PC a performance upgrade.
While Amazon hasn’t listed these price reductions as ‘Black Friday deals’, all have seen the price slashed in recent weeks. With the current deals, you’re seeing savings of up to £85, so it’s definitely the best time to invest in an Intel chip.
Best Intel processor Black Friday deals
Intel Core i5 9600K Unlocked 9th Gen Desktop Processor
Intel Core i5 9600K Unlocked 9th Gen Desktop Processor
The Intel Core i5 9600K Unlocked is a great desktop processor for overclockers, and provides plenty enough performance power for gamers
Intel Core i7 9700K Unlocked 9th Gen Desktop Processor
Intel Core i7 9700K Unlocked 9th Gen Desktop Processor
The Intel Core i7 9700K is one of the most powerful 9th Generation processors currently available to buy, flaunting six cores and 12 threads, while also offering great overclocking potential
Intel Core i9-9900KF Unlocked 9th Gen Desktop Processor
Intel Core i9-9900KF Unlocked 9th Gen Desktop Processor
The Intel Core i9-9900KF is a super-powerful processor that's really ideal for gamers. It's worth noting this processor doesn't have its own integrated graphics engine though, so you'll need a dedicated graphics card in your PC for it to function
Intel Core i5-9400F 9th Gen Desktop Processor
Intel Core i5-9400F 9th Gen Desktop Processor
The Intel Core i5-9400F is one of the best value processors for gamers, since it's price isn't too high, yet the chip still offers a sublime performance for gamers thanks to its powerful 4 cores
We’ve picked out the top four Intel processor Black Friday deals, and they’re unsurprisingly all 9th Generation desktop chips. The cheapest comes in at £132.99, but still offers high enough clock speeds to power through AAA video games, as long as you’ve got a good graphics card to pair it with.
The most pricey Intel processor here – the Intel Core i9-9900KF – costs £439.35. That may sound expensive, but you’re saving a whopping £85.50 here. You’ll need to pair a graphics card with this CPU to get your computer up and running, but if you’re a serious gamer that’s already a necessity.
We haven’t reviewed any of these processors, but we have tested the standard Intel Core i9-9900K processor which we gave a 9 out of 10 review (4.5 stars) and said in our verdict, “The Intel Core i9-9900K is the absolute best processor for gaming while also offering a solid performance for creative tasks.”
Every one of the four Intel processors here have the specs to comfortably run AAA games, including CPU-intensive titlles such as Total War: Warhammer II and Civilization VI.
We doubt you’ll see better deals before the end of this year, so if you’re looking to upgrade your PC with an Intel processor, this Black Friday is the best time to do it.
