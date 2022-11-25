Best Echo and Alexa Black Friday Deals: All the big Amazon smart speaker discounts

Looking to upgrade your smart home set-up this Black Friday? Whether you’re picking up an Echo Show for the kitchen, a Fire TV Stick for the living room, or getting your very first Echo Dot, here are all the best Echo and Alexa Black Friday deals available right now.

As you might expect, Amazon is the place to go for any and all of your Echo, Fire TV and Ring needs. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t check out Argos, Currys, John Lewis or another retailer for rival discounts.

We’ve primarily included Amazon links in this guide, as these are the cheapest prices we could find, and if you’re a Prime user, you can count on the site to ship your new tech to your door at no extra cost. Amazon also has some fantastic bundles on offer for those looking to pick up a couple of items at once.

Scroll down to discover all the best Echo and Alexa deals spotted by our team at Trusted Reviews throughout the week and the coming weekend.

Best Echo deals

The only standard Echo we’ve seen discounted this Black Friday is the fourth-generation model.

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is over half off this Black Friday If you’re in need of a new (or second) smart speaker, you’re in luck. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is currently over half off on Amazon, reducing its price from £39.99 to just £16.99 while this Black Friday offer lasts. Amazon

Save 58%

£16.99 View Deal

Best Echo Dot deals

The Echo Dot, on the other hand, has seen price drops across several versions, including the fifth-gen Echo Dot with Clock.

Best Echo Show deals

The Echo Show has seen its price fall across all four sizes.

The Amazon Echo Studio sees a jaw-dropping Black Friday price cut The Amazon Echo Studio has been treated to a £50 price cut for Black Friday. Amazon

Save £50

Now £139.99 View Deal

Best Echo Studio deals

The Echo Studio has seen a major price drop, too.

Save 31% on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max this Black Friday The Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped from £54.99 to £37.99 in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. That’s a 31% saving on the 4.5/5 star streaming stick perfect for watching 4K HDR content. Amazon

Was £54.99

£37.99 View Deal

Best Fire TV deals

All four Fire TV sticks and the Fire TV Cube have seen reductions this Black Friday.

Best Ring deals

We can’t forget Ring doorbells, which are also compatible with Alexa.

Amazon has slashed the price of this Lavazza coffee machine for Black Friday Make excellent coffee at home without having to lift a finger with this fantastic Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy discount, which has brought the price all the way down to £109.99 from £299. Amazon

Save 63%

Now only £109.99 View Deal

Best Alexa deals

Below is where we’ll drop any other Alexa deals, including this Lavazza voice-activated coffee machine.