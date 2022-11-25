 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Echo and Alexa Black Friday Deals: All the big Amazon smart speaker discounts

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Looking to upgrade your smart home set-up this Black Friday? Whether you’re picking up an Echo Show for the kitchen, a Fire TV Stick for the living room, or getting your very first Echo Dot, here are all the best Echo and Alexa Black Friday deals available right now.

As you might expect, Amazon is the place to go for any and all of your Echo, Fire TV and Ring needs. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t check out Argos, Currys, John Lewis or another retailer for rival discounts.

We’ve primarily included Amazon links in this guide, as these are the cheapest prices we could find, and if you’re a Prime user, you can count on the site to ship your new tech to your door at no extra cost. Amazon also has some fantastic bundles on offer for those looking to pick up a couple of items at once.

Scroll down to discover all the best Echo and Alexa deals spotted by our team at Trusted Reviews throughout the week and the coming weekend.

For a more varied look at all of the best offers we’ve seen this week, from smartphones and earbuds to consoles and smart home devices, visit our best Black Friday deals liveblog.

Best Echo deals 

The only standard Echo we’ve seen discounted this Black Friday is the fourth-generation model.

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is over half off this Black Friday

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is over half off this Black Friday

If you’re in need of a new (or second) smart speaker, you’re in luck. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is currently over half off on Amazon, reducing its price from £39.99 to just £16.99 while this Black Friday offer lasts.

  • Amazon
  • Save 58%
  • £16.99
View Deal

Best Echo Dot deals

The Echo Dot, on the other hand, has seen price drops across several versions, including the fifth-gen Echo Dot with Clock.

Best Echo Show deals 

The Echo Show has seen its price fall across all four sizes.

The Amazon Echo Studio sees a jaw-dropping Black Friday price cut

The Amazon Echo Studio sees a jaw-dropping Black Friday price cut

The Amazon Echo Studio has been treated to a £50 price cut for Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Save £50
  • Now £139.99
View Deal

Best Echo Studio deals 

The Echo Studio has seen a major price drop, too.

Save 31% on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max this Black Friday

Save 31% on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max this Black Friday

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped from £54.99 to £37.99 in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. That’s a 31% saving on the 4.5/5 star streaming stick perfect for watching 4K HDR content.

  • Amazon
  • Was £54.99
  • £37.99
View Deal

Best Fire TV deals 

All four Fire TV sticks and the Fire TV Cube have seen reductions this Black Friday.

Best Ring deals 

We can’t forget Ring doorbells, which are also compatible with Alexa.

Amazon has slashed the price of this Lavazza coffee machine for Black Friday

Amazon has slashed the price of this Lavazza coffee machine for Black Friday

Make excellent coffee at home without having to lift a finger with this fantastic Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy discount, which has brought the price all the way down to £109.99 from £299.

  • Amazon
  • Save 63%
  • Now only £109.99
View Deal

Best Alexa deals 

Below is where we’ll drop any other Alexa deals, including this Lavazza voice-activated coffee machine.

You might like…

Grab this Asus Zenbook Flip 14 OLED laptop in this Black Friday stonker

Grab this Asus Zenbook Flip 14 OLED laptop in this Black Friday stonker

Reece Bithrey 19 mins ago
Best Black Friday TV deals live 2022: Great deals on the best TVs

Best Black Friday TV deals live 2022: Great deals on the best TVs

Kob Monney 31 mins ago
Pixel 7 Pro price has dropped dramatically in this Black Friday deal

Pixel 7 Pro price has dropped dramatically in this Black Friday deal

Peter Phelps 45 mins ago
Best Black Friday headphones deals 2022: Great savings from Apple, Bose and Sony

Best Black Friday headphones deals 2022: Great savings from Apple, Bose and Sony

Kob Monney 50 mins ago
FIFA 23 gets a massive price cut for Black Friday (and the World Cup)

FIFA 23 gets a massive price cut for Black Friday (and the World Cup)

Gemma Ryles 50 mins ago
Best Black Friday Wearable Deals Live: Pixel Watch and Garmin price crashes

Best Black Friday Wearable Deals Live: Pixel Watch and Garmin price crashes

Thomas Deehan 52 mins ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.