DNA testing has never been more popular and if you’re looking to discover more about your family history, Amazon has a great deal this Black Friday weekend that sees £30 slashed off the price of the popular AncestryDNA test.

In one of the best Black Friday UK deals live right now, Amazon has knocked more than 30% off the price of the AncestryDNA test, bringing it down to just £59 during the sales event.

Best Black Friday DNA Test Deals AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity Save £30 on the popular AncestryDNA test this Black Friday weekend – a discount of more than 30% that brings the price down to just £59.

AncestryDNA is widely regarded as one of the leading consumer DNA tests and gives you the power to trace your origins across more than 1000 regions. Countless people have discovered new insights into their family history through the test – and at this price, it’s a very affordable way to learn more about your genes and potentially meet new relatives in the process.

Once you’ve bought your AncestryDNA kit, all it takes is a small saliva sample, which you mail back to the company in a pre-paid package. After that, they’ll send you back a detailed report on your family history in around 6-8 weeks.

Amazon users who have bought AncestryDNA seem to like what’s on offer, with the product earning a 4/5 star review score based on more than 240 user reviews.

Giving it a full 5/5 star score, Catriona McIntosh said that it was, “definitely worth the money when it’s on offer.”

Best Black Friday DNA Test Deals AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity Save £30 on the popular AncestryDNA test this Black Friday weekend – a discount of more than 30% that brings the price down to just £59.

There are still absolutely loads of impressive Amazon UK Black Friday deals live over the weekend, but if it’s learning more about your family history that piques your interest, this may well be the offer for you.

For more amazing offers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Contributor James is Trusted Reviews' former News and Features Editor and has written about the technology industry for nearly 10 years across sites including The Sun, TechRadar, Gizmodo, and Lifehacker. Now free…