While Black Friday has been and gone for another year, the action keeps hotting up online as we enter Cyber Monday 2019 and see a whole new batch of deals go live.

It might be tough to be believe, but having thoroughly trawled the internet, many of the deals live in the UK right now are better than they were on Black Friday itself. That’s because Cyber Monday is Black Friday’s dedicated online counterpart, so some retailers have saved their juiciest sales for today.

You’ll need to act fast, though, as Cyber Monday means we’re now in the 24-hours of the Black Friday deals rush and this is your last chance to bag some truly greats offers before Christmas.

With so many Cyber Monday 2019 deals to choose from, cutting through the noise to find the genuinely good offers can be tough – but fortunately, we’ve rounded up today’s best sales to help simplify things for you.

From mobile phones, laptops and TVs to consoles, soundbars and cameras, here are the absolute best Cyber Monday deals live in the UK right now.

Deals of the Day: The best Cyber Monday UK deals LIVE today

We’ve taken the hard work out of your Cyber Monday week shopping by rounding up the absolute best bargains on the internet. If you consider buying nothing else today, check out these phenomenal offers.

Mobile Deals: Best Cyber Monday 2019 phone deals live in the UK

Cyber Monday is one of the best times to buy a smartphone, whether it’s outright or on contract and there are some simply great value mobile phone deals available today. Check them out and don’t delay, as they tend to sell out fast.







TV Deals: Best Cyber Monday 2019 4K TV deals live in the UK

Thanks to online shopping, elbowing your way to the biggest TV set in the supermarket on Black Friday is largely a thing of the past – but the incredible savings on offer are better than ever. Cyber Monday is arguably the best time of year to buy a new telly, as today’s deals on 4K TVs proves.

Laptop Deals: Best Cyber Monday 2019 computer deals live in the UK

Whether you want a luxe new MacBook, an affordable Chromebook, or a Windows all-rounder, here are the best laptop deals live as Cyber Monday drops its annual bevvy of sales.

Nintendo Switch Deals: Best Cyber Monday 2019 bundles live in the UK

Despite its relative youth, the Nintendo Switch is now a mainstay of the console world and offers something completely different to its rivals. With a Nintendo Switch Lite model now also available, there’s more choice than ever when it comes to these coveted Christmas present – and some truly epic deals taking place today for Cyber Monday 2019.

PS4 Deals: Best Cyber Monday 2019 PlayStation deals live in the UK

There are always great console deals on Cyber Monday, but 2019 is a different beast altogether, as it represents the PS4’s last year atop the PlayStation pecking order. Cue some absolutely crazy PS4 deals this Saturday, including plenty of bundles featuring the latest games like FIFA 20, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and more.



Xbox Deals: Best Cyber Monday 2019 Xbox One deals live in the UK

As with its rival the PS4, there’s a new Xbox on the horizon next year, so 2019’s Cyber Monday Xbox deals feature some frankly ludicrous savings on a quality console designed to stand the test of time. Here are the best that are live right now.



Soundbar and Sonos Deals: Best Cyber Monday 2019 audio deals live in the UK

A quality soundbar can transform your home entertainment setup from being run-of-the-mill to the envy of all your mates. Whether you’re after a top-notch affordable option or a high-end system, these Cyber Monday soundbar deals feature huge savings on big name brands like Sonos – and plenty of cheaper alternatives.



Camera Deals: Best Cyber Monday 2019 photography deals live in the UK

Forget smartphone cameras, those serious about their photography still use a dedicated snapper – be it a mirrorless, compact, or DSLR camera. It doesn’t have to be an expensive hobby, either, with today’s best Cyber Monday camera deals offering an affordable way into this hugely rewarding pursuit.

