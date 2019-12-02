While Black Friday has been and gone for another year, the action keeps hotting up online as we enter Cyber Monday 2019 and see a whole new batch of deals go live.
It might be tough to be believe, but having thoroughly trawled the internet, many of the deals live in the UK right now are better than they were on Black Friday itself. That’s because Cyber Monday is Black Friday’s dedicated online counterpart, so some retailers have saved their juiciest sales for today.
You’ll need to act fast, though, as Cyber Monday means we’re now in the 24-hours of the Black Friday deals rush and this is your last chance to bag some truly greats offers before Christmas.
With so many Cyber Monday 2019 deals to choose from, cutting through the noise to find the genuinely good offers can be tough – but fortunately, we’ve rounded up today’s best sales to help simplify things for you.
From mobile phones, laptops and TVs to consoles, soundbars and cameras, here are the absolute best Cyber Monday deals live in the UK right now.
Deals of the Day: The best Cyber Monday UK deals LIVE today
We’ve taken the hard work out of your Cyber Monday week shopping by rounding up the absolute best bargains on the internet. If you consider buying nothing else today, check out these phenomenal offers.
Best Cyber Monday Deals 2019
Pixel 4 – 20GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts (Free Google Home Hub)
For this weekend only, you can grab yourself a brand new Pixel 4 with a super low upfront and monthly cost, and with a free Google Home Hub smart speaker thrown in.
Fitbit Versa Lite
At just £99 this Cyber Monday, there's never been a better time to up your fitness game with this slick Fitbit Versa Lite deal courtesy of John Lewis.
Nintendo Switch Lite – Yellow (includes 6 months of Spotify Premium)
Finally, the Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Lite deal we've been waiting for. Not only at its lowest price yet, but also with six months of Spotify Premium on the house.
Three SIM – Unlimited data, minutes and texts (half price for first six months)
Offering superb value for money, Three's unlimited data SIM is half price for the first six months of your contract. Even when the price levels out at £20 a month, that still makes it one of the most affordable SIM contracts of its kind on the market.
Mobile Deals: Best Cyber Monday 2019 phone deals live in the UK
Cyber Monday is one of the best times to buy a smartphone, whether it’s outright or on contract and there are some simply great value mobile phone deals available today. Check them out and don’t delay, as they tend to sell out fast.
Best Black Friday US Smartphone Deals
Google Pixel 3a 64GB
Google's affordable Pixel 3a smartphone is an even better deal on Black Friday at Best Buy. Activation necessary.
Google Pixel 4 - Just Black - 64GB - Unlocked
The Google Pixel 4 is brand new and already $200 off for Black Friday. It's a can't miss deal
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB - Prism Black w/Galaxy Buds
Save big on Samsung's 2019 flagship range by bundling in the true wireless Galaxy Buds
TV Deals: Best Cyber Monday 2019 4K TV deals live in the UK
Thanks to online shopping, elbowing your way to the biggest TV set in the supermarket on Black Friday is largely a thing of the past – but the incredible savings on offer are better than ever. Cyber Monday is arguably the best time of year to buy a new telly, as today’s deals on 4K TVs proves.
Best Amazon US TV Deals
Samsung QN65Q60RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)
Benefit from a stunning QLED picture boast 100% Colour Volume with billions of shades showcased in this set-up. This Samsung TV will also upscale to 4K, so you're always seeing the most stellar picture.
Sony XBR-55A8G 55 Inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2019 Model
Get a truly authentic experience with this brilliant OLED display, offering depth, clarity and rich colour.
LG 65SM9000PUA Nano 9 Series 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV (2019), Black
Throwing into the months six months of Disney Plus free, this LG set-up also boasts voice assistance from Alexa or Google Assistant. With its Nano Cell technology, also benefit from vibrant, crisp colours.
Laptop Deals: Best Cyber Monday 2019 computer deals live in the UK
Whether you want a luxe new MacBook, an affordable Chromebook, or a Windows all-rounder, here are the best laptop deals live as Cyber Monday drops its annual bevvy of sales.
Best Amazon US Laptop Deals
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop
Packing a Intel Core i7-8565U 4-Core and Intel UHD Graphics 620, offering a dazzling 13.3-inch FHD 1080p display, offering a lightweight machine that easily handles the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends.
New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model)
Get the latest iPad from Apple, running PadOS straight out of the box and enjoy the ability to multi-task, design and have a powerful machine that can flexibly transition from tablet to laptop with added accessories.
Acer Chromebook 11 N7, Celeron N3060, 11.6" HD, 4GB LPDDR3, 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome, C731-C118
The perfect companion for those who simply want to browse the internet or carry out straight forward word processing tasks, this Chromebook offers its easy Chrome OS, giving access to Google tools and Google Drive for excellent storage.
Nintendo Switch Deals: Best Cyber Monday 2019 bundles live in the UK
Despite its relative youth, the Nintendo Switch is now a mainstay of the console world and offers something completely different to its rivals. With a Nintendo Switch Lite model now also available, there’s more choice than ever when it comes to these coveted Christmas present – and some truly epic deals taking place today for Cyber Monday 2019.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch US deals
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle with Gray Joy-Con
Nintendo's traditional Black Friday bundle is back. Get Mario Kart 8 free with the console.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch (Digital Code)
Not quite the lowest price we'll seen on Breath of the Wild this weekend, but still a solid saving. And you get to help the environment by buying a digital code too!
Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) - Neon Red/Neon Blue
Grab yourself an extra set of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons for $20 off this Black Friday weekend. We don't see these discounted too often so fill your boots and get Mario Karting
PS4 Deals: Best Cyber Monday 2019 PlayStation deals live in the UK
There are always great console deals on Cyber Monday, but 2019 is a different beast altogether, as it represents the PS4’s last year atop the PlayStation pecking order. Cue some absolutely crazy PS4 deals this Saturday, including plenty of bundles featuring the latest games like FIFA 20, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and more.
Best Sony PS4 US Deals
PlayStation 4 1 TB Bundle
A PS4 1TB with a trio of the best games in the history of the platform: God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition games. Right now this is pick up only, so check your local stores.
Marvel Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition - PlayStation 4
A superb discount on arguably 2018's best video game, including all of that sweet DLC
PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership
Top your PlayStation Plus membership for another 12-months at this discounted rate. Act fast, it'll be going back to full price after the weekend.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, Electronic Arts, PlayStation 4
Soooooo, the Deluxe Edition of the hottest game of the moment is $20 off at Walmart, making it cheaper than the standard edition. Get in while the going is good.
Xbox Deals: Best Cyber Monday 2019 Xbox One deals live in the UK
As with its rival the PS4, there’s a new Xbox on the horizon next year, so 2019’s Cyber Monday Xbox deals feature some frankly ludicrous savings on a quality console designed to stand the test of time. Here are the best that are live right now.
Best Xbox One US Deals
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console
Get $100 off Microsoft's first ever disc-free, digital-only games console this Black Friday
Xbox One X 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle
For the best Xbox One gaming experience, X marks the spot. And the bundled game isn't bad either
Madden NFL 20
Not quite as big a discount as available on Black Friday, but still a great deal on this year's instalment of the classic EA Sports franchise
Microsoft - Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Get yourself an Xbox One S 1TB with the hottest title of the moment; the single-player Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Soundbar and Sonos Deals: Best Cyber Monday 2019 audio deals live in the UK
A quality soundbar can transform your home entertainment setup from being run-of-the-mill to the envy of all your mates. Whether you’re after a top-notch affordable option or a high-end system, these Cyber Monday soundbar deals feature huge savings on big name brands like Sonos – and plenty of cheaper alternatives.
Best Amazon US Sonos and Soundbar Deals
Sonos One (Gen 1) - Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-in (White)
Offering a fantastic sound for a relatively small speaker, this is a smart speaker that puts audio quality at the forefront but with all the smarts of Alexa.
Sonos Beam - Smart TV Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa Built-in - Black
Boost your entertainment set-up on your TV with the Sonos Beam, ensuring you have utter clarity when watching movies and TV shows, with a focus placed on the diction of voice.
Samsung 3.1 Soundbar HW-R650 with Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Compatible, Smart Sound Mode, Game Mode, 340-Watts
Packing a soundbar and a wireless subwoofer, movie marathons are about to get a whole lot better with this more impressive sound stage linked up to your TV.
Camera Deals: Best Cyber Monday 2019 photography deals live in the UK
Forget smartphone cameras, those serious about their photography still use a dedicated snapper – be it a mirrorless, compact, or DSLR camera. It doesn’t have to be an expensive hobby, either, with today’s best Cyber Monday camera deals offering an affordable way into this hugely rewarding pursuit.
Best Black Friday US Camera Deals
Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body
An awesome saving on this excellent DSLR we awarded four-stars in Trusted Reviews testing.
GoPro HERO7 Black
Our reviewer says the GoPro Hero 7 is "the best all-round action cam you can buy" and with $100 off, there's never been a better time.
Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera w/ 15-45mm Lens
Get a fine discount on Canon's mirrorless EOS M100 camera, which has an 15-45mm lens and is Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC enabled
