Sleep off the Cyber Monday sales with 50% off an Eve Mattress

In case you hadn’t noticed, sleep has been in short supply at Trusted HQ since last Thursday night. With the end of sales season in sight, we’re looking forward to a good night’s kip.

So, what better way to ensure that’s the case than snapping-up a half-price Eve Sleep original memory foam mattress on Cyber Monday. A wide range of the breathable mattresses, which won the Which? Best Buy award in 2018, are available at a discount.

However, the best saving of all comes on the UK double mattress which is 51% off. It’s down from £599 to £295.99, a saving of £303 in total. If you want a little more space from your significant other, you can even get a great deal on a 180cm x 200cm Super King which is £426.99, down from £799.00 (47% off).

If you’re worried about memory foam’s propensity to overheat, Eve promises the mattress is 30 times more breathable, while the company also says it’ll isolate your partner’s motion even if they’re tossing and turning all night.

All of the mattresses are made in the UK and arrive in a vacuum packed box. Once unwrapped it’ll expand to its normal size within a few hours. Considering the costs of some of the rival mattress-in-a-box firms out there (we’re looking at you Purple, Leesa and Casper) then you’re looking at a veritable steel for the Eve mattress.

Of course, we’re humble enough to admit that mattress reviewing isn’t necessarily our speciality. The good folks as Good Housekeeping said: “Our testers found the mattress comfortable and luxurious to sleep on. The evecomfort layer is designed to give the mattress its bounce, stopping the sleeper from feeling like they are sinking in. Our testers loved the support, commenting that it achieved the perfect balance of contouring the body while still providing a firm foundation.”

We’re continuing to follow the Cyber Monday sales throughout the day, so if you’ve kept some of your budget in tact, or simply can’t resist another bargain, we’ve got you covered. It’ll mostly be your standard tech items, but every now and again an item from outside the realm is too good a deal not to tell you all about.

