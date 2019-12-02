Best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals: Over £800 off the latest 4k displays

Looking to upgrade your gaming setup this Cyber Monday? Well you’ll be pleased to hear there are a number of cracking discounts on the latest gaming monitors running this deals season.

This Cyber Monday there are great savings to be had on the latest and greatest gaming monitors from big names including Samsung, Asus and Acer.

Be it a giant ultra wide or a super swish 144Hz flat screen, there’s sure to be a gaming monitor deal for you this Cyber Monday. But with so many different gaming monitors to pick from, knowing which is right for your specific needs can be a tricky task.

Here to help our team of experts have scoured Amazon’s storefront this Cyber Monday to offer you their curated picks of the best gaming monitor deals doing the rounds.

Best Samsung Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals

There aren’t many decent deals on Samsung’s gaming monitors, but the few that running are pretty awesome.

The best is a stonking £330 saving on the company’s top-end Samsung LC49HG90DMUXEN 49 curved gaming monitor. The deal is live now and lets you grab the 49-inch curved ultra wide for a semi-reasonable £669.99.

If you want the best of the best when it comes to gaming monitors for racing games and space simulators then the Samsung LC49HG90DMUXEN 49 should be on the top of your list.

The curved quantum dot screen is outright giant and has an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. This, plus its stellar picture quality, lets it offer one of the most immersive gaming experiences you’ll get when playing key titles like Elite and Dangerous and Project Cars.

As we noted in our Samsung LC49HG90DMUXEN 49 review:

“The Samsung CHG90 absolutely nails its remit as being a spectacular and rather convenient way of essentially having two monitors in one. It’s certainly big enough and has all the connections and key features you’ll need to get the most from such a large screen.

“Add in the fact that it also offers excellent image quality, fantastic gaming performance and can do HDR and it becomes ever more compelling.”

Best Asus Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals

The Samsung not extravagant enough for you? Then you may be interested in this cracking discount on the Asus ROG SWIFT PG27UQ. You can grab the Asus ROG SWIFT PG27UQ on Amazon for £1469 – a massive £830 saving on its regular price – this Cyber Monday.

In case you missed it, the Asus ROG SWIFT PG27UQ is one of the highest specced gaming monitors you’ll find and a Trusted Reviews Awards 2018 winner. It features all the trimmings you expect including Nvidia G-Sync support, a 144Hz refresh rate and full fat HDR-ready 4K panek.

As we noted in our review:

“If you’re after the ultimate all-round 27-inch gaming monitor then the PG27UQ surely has to be it. It can provide masses of detail when required; it can provide stunning HDR when required; it can tear along at 144Hz for high-speed gaming when required; and it can scale it all back to provide a normal, high-quality image for general desktop work too.”

Best Acer Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals

If you’re not looking to remortgage the house or sell a kidney to fund your purchase, there are plenty of cracking discounts on more affordable gaming monitors from Acer doing the rounds.

It’s beginning to show its age, but if you’re on a super strict budge the Acer XF240Hbmjdpr ticks most of the right boxes having a high 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support. It’s TN panel means colours may look a little muted, however. If that’s a sticking point the Acer Nitro VG270Ubmiipx also looks good and comes with a more advanced IPS screen, though it’s a wee bit more expensive as a result.

On the market for more cracking discounts? Then make sure to bookmark and keep checking Trusted Reviews for our team of experts’ picks of the best Cyber Monday deals.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…