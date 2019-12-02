Best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals: Over 30% off some of the world’s most Iconic trackers

On the market for a fitness tracker this Cyber Monday? Then you’ll be pleased to know Amazon’s launched a wealth of great Fitbit deals.

These include stellar savings on everything from the brand’s child focussed Ace to its latest generation smartwatches. Scroll down to see our team of experts’ curated pick of best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals.

Get an Echo Dot with the Versa 2

If you’re after a decent fitness tracker with reliable smartwatch functionality then you’ll want to take advantage of this stellar Fitbit Versa 2 deal.

It nabs you one of Fitbit’s latest trackers with an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for a modest £180 – a £42 saving on what it would normally cost to get both items.

The Versa’s an ideal choice for gym newbies and casual runners looking for a fitness tracker with basic smartwatch functionality. As we noted in our Fitbit Versa 2 review:

“If you want a pretty looking entry level fitness tracker that can double as a basic smartwatch, then you could do a lot worse than the Fitbit Versa 2. The Versa 2 doesn’t excel in any particular area, aside from battery life, but it manages to get all the basics right.”

The perfect tracker for newbie runners

If you’re just getting into running or new to the gym and don’t care about getting a smartwatch you should check out this awesome Amazon Cyber Monday deal on the Fitbit Inspire HR. The deal lets you grab Fitbit’s entry level fitness tracker for £60.99 – a £29 saving on its regular price.

The Fitbit Inspire HR is an entry level wearable that offers solid basic notifications and activity tracking. It performed well during our review and is one of the best options for people that just want basic activity tracking.

As we noted in our Fitbit Inspire HR review: “Fitbit’s new basic fitness tracker checks the right boxes for a budget-friendly price.”

A great tracker for kids

If you’re looking for a tracker to help the kids stay active then you’ll want to jump on this Fitbit Ace 2 Cyber Monday deal. The deal lets you get the kid-focussed tracker for £45 – a hefty £24 discount on its regular price.

The Ace 2 is designed to help make sure kids stay healthy and active and can also be used to monitor sleep, making it an ideal choice for health conscious parents.

Massive savings on an Iconic wearable

If none of those deals tickle your fancy Amazon’s also slashed the price of Fitbit’s older smartwatch, the Iconic. The deal lets you nab a Fitbit Iconic for £179.99. That’s a £70 saving on the Fitbit Iconic’s regular price.

The Iconic was last year’s flagship Fitbit smartwatch. At launch the smartwatch functionality felt a little half baked due to the lack of apps on Fitbit’s OS. But thanks to a steady stream of updates the Iconic gradually improved. This, plus its solid fitness tracking, make it a solid option for any runner or regular gym goer also looking for basic smartwatch functionality, especially at this price.

