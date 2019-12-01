Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals: Along with just about every other Apple product under the sun, it’s fair to say an Apple Watch will set you back, even if you go back a few generations for an older, somewhat less feature packed model. However, some of the best Black Friday deals see considerable reductions on the Apple Watch Series 3, 4 and 5.

Getting active isn’t difficult when given a little nudge of encouragement, which is exactly what the Apple Watch does. Bringing together the best features of a fitness tracker, the snazzy smartwatch has impressed us, especially from its Series 3 variant onwards with the Apple Watch Series 5 seeing a few small upgrades that continue to improve the great manufacturing of Apple.

Whichever you choose, then, it goes without saying you’re getting your hands on a fantastic bit of tech. Lucky for you, there’s discounts across the board on the latest three models, with one sure to fit into your budget.

Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 3 Deal

The Apple Watch Series 3 price has been fluctuating across a range of retailers online, however Argos wins the game right now, down to £189 from Apple’s newly discounted RRP of £199.

The Series 3 is a great choice if you want something cheap and cheerful but that still packs a lot of tech. The fact that Apple has chosen to continue to sell it even following the introduction of the Series 4 and then Series 5, it goes to show the manufacturer still deems it a worthy choice if you’re not willing to splash the cash on its latest variant.

Including a number of fantastic activities to track including LTE, which launched with the Series 3, the smart coach also allows you great visuals to track how you’re doing with your daily goals, offering three rings for calories burned, minutes active and hours towards your stand goal, prompting you to stand for a minute for at least twelve of the hours you’re up and about. Able to track the likes of yoga and swimming, the Apple Watch Series 3 is also water resistant up to 50 metres.

Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 4 Deal

This Black Friday Apple Watch deal sees you picking up the Apple Watch Series 4 Space Grey 44mm Nike Edition for £130 less than its RRP. Down to £299 in the Currys PC World Black Tag event, this fantastic smartwatch drops from its usual rate of £429.

When it comes to excellent value for money and snatching a stellar smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 4 should probably be the top of your list. Whilst the Series 3 is a fantastic option and will set you back considerably less, the Series 4 packs essentially all the features of the latest model with the exception of the always-on screen, which isn’t likely to be a deal breaker for many. Introducing the ability to carry out ECGs, the heart rate monitor will also notice any irregularities and can notify the emergency services with fall detection.

The Series 4 also sees a change in face sizes from 38 and 42mm to 40 and 44mm. When it comes to the Nike Edition, you benefit from the Anthracite sports band and exclusive watch faces, as well as the Nike+ Run Club app for assistance meeting your goals.

Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 5 Deal

The Apple Watch Series 5 is still new on the scene, so to see any kind of discount on this product is good news for those desperate to get their hands on the latest tech. Amazon have launched its Cyber Monday discounts on the Apple Watch Series 5 with both the 42 and 44mm variants reduced by £20. A small but mighty discount for those keen to slap the Apple Watch Series 5 on your wrist.

The always-on display that Apple has finally delivered to the Apple Watch Series 5 is the standout feature of the recently launched smartwatch, meaning, perhaps astonishingly, you can always see exactly what time it is on your timepiece.

The OLED panel face also sees a 30% increase, boasting a stunning almost edge-to-edge screen, making everything appear larger and clearer. Alongside ECG technology and sound testing, the Apple Watch Series 5 also offers its brand new compass, just in case you happen to get lost.

