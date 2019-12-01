If you’re on the market for a new Fitbit then these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will do you right – and what better time to invest just before the indulgent Christmas period.

Here we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals for Fitbit trackers and smartwatches from Amazon.

Fitbit Black Friday and Cyber Monday Fitbit Smartwatches

Fitbit Versa Lite

Fitbits cover many different forms and the Versa Lite is the cheapest version of one its smartwatches. This offers a little more functionality than your typical band, including deeper notifications a larger (and squarer) display. You could almost call this Fitbit’s rival to the Apple Watch – just slightly cheaper and it’ll work across both iOS and Android.

The Lite offers 24/7 heart-rate tracking with Fitbit’s Pure Pulse tech, sleep-tracking and it’ll use the GPS inside your phone to more accurately track your runs. There are also a number of clock faces to choose from and the straps can be switched out.

In the verdict of our Fitbit Versa Lite review we said: “The Fitbit Versa Lite is one of the best entry-level Apple Watch alternatives on the market. But if you just want a fitness tracker there are better out there.”

Fitbit Versa 2

If you’ve got a little more cash to spend then the Versa 2 is a good pick. It packs the same features of the above Lite, but adds in Alexa support, a Spotify app and the ability to add your payment card to the Fitbit Pay app.

This deal gives you the Fitbit Versa 2 for £169, saving £30 off the RRP of £199. In the verdict of our Versa 2 review, we said: “The Fitbit Versa 2 is a solid smartwatch-come-fitness tracker that will meet most casual or newbie gym goers’ needs.”

Fitbit Black Friday and Cyber Monday Fitbit fitness bands

Fitbit Charge 3

If a smartwatch isn’t for you, then this slightly more subtle band might do the trick. This is our current favourite Fitbit tracker and this deal saves you £50 off the £129.99 RRP.

Features here include around 7 days of battery life, 24/7 heart tracking and automatic exercise detection. It’s also swimproof (to 50M) and it can keep an eye on your swims.

In our Charge 3 review we said: “The Fitbit Charge 3 corrects many of the shortcomings of its predecessor, making it one of the best fitness trackers for regular folk – even if you can find more feature-packed rivals.”

Fitbit Inspire HR with Echo Dot combo

This bundle includes the HR version of the Fitbit Inspire band along with the 3rd gen of Amazon’s Echo Dot. This combo will save you almost £20 as opposed to buying the two separately.

