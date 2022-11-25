Best Black Friday Xbox Deals: Big savings on consoles, games and more

The Xbox series of consoles is still running strong and has a vast and impressive games library to go along with it, so we’ve decided to round up all the best Xbox Black Friday deals on the market to make your shopping spree even easier.

We have found a couple of deals on the Xbox Series X as well as on its younger brother, the Xbox Series S, making this the perfect time to upgrade your set-up with a next-generation console.

If you’re already the proud owner of a next-gen Xbox console, then don’t fret: we have plenty of deals on several games as well as a plethora of accessories, all of which are majorly discounted thanks to Black Friday. We’ve made sure to scour the web for all the best bargains across a variety of genres of games and types of accessories so you can pad out your set-up at a discount.

Look below for all the best Xbox deals we’ve found so far. And if you can’t find anything here that’s taking your fancy at the moment, make sure you bookmark this page and come back tomorrow, as we will be updating this list as more deals come to the surface.

Plus, if you’re interested in more than just Xbox deals, check out our best PS5 Black Friday deals for all the best bargains around Sony’s latest console.

Best Black Friday Xbox Deals