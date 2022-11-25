 large image

Best Black Friday Xbox Deals: Big savings on consoles, games and more

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Xbox series of consoles is still running strong and has a vast and impressive games library to go along with it, so we’ve decided to round up all the best Xbox Black Friday deals on the market to make your shopping spree even easier.

We have found a couple of deals on the Xbox Series X as well as on its younger brother, the Xbox Series S, making this the perfect time to upgrade your set-up with a next-generation console.

If you’re already the proud owner of a next-gen Xbox console, then don’t fret: we have plenty of deals on several games as well as a plethora of accessories, all of which are majorly discounted thanks to Black Friday. We’ve made sure to scour the web for all the best bargains across a variety of genres of games and types of accessories so you can pad out your set-up at a discount.

Look below for all the best Xbox deals we’ve found so far. And if you can’t find anything here that’s taking your fancy at the moment, make sure you bookmark this page and come back tomorrow, as we will be updating this list as more deals come to the surface.

Plus, if you’re interested in more than just Xbox deals, check out our best PS5 Black Friday deals for all the best bargains around Sony’s latest console.

Best Black Friday Xbox Deals

FAQs

Where can I get the cheapest Xbox Series X?

You will have the best luck looking for a bundled deal rather than the Xbox Series X console on its own, as it rarely sees many discounts. However, we have found a £20 discount on the Xbox Series X console already, bringing the price down to £429.99, although you may want to jump on this deal fast, as it’s one of the very first times we’ve seen it get a substantial discount.

Where is the best place to buy the Xbox Series X?

Amazon seems to be one of the most reliable sites to find the Xbox Series X/S, however, it’s still worth checking out some smaller sites as well as the Microsoft Store.

Are there any deals on the Xbox Series S?

Yes, we have come across more deals on the Xbox Series S than its older brother. Check out the list above to see all the best Xbox Series S bargains currently on the market.

