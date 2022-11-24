 large image

Best Black Friday wearable deals: Great offers on watches from Apple, Garmin, Fitbit, and more

This article compiles all the best deals we’ve seen so far on fitness trackers and smart watches, for whatever your fitness and exercise needs may be.

Getting yourself a fitness tracker or a smart watch is a great idea if you want to keep on top of your exercise goals, especially with those new year’s resolutions already looming large over the near future.

Fortunately, this Black Friday week we’ve seen a great selection of deals on a variety of wearables, including those from big brands such as Garmin, Apple, Fitbit, and Google, and we’ve put them all in one place so that you can find the right one for your needs.

There’s one for everyone here, whether you use an Android or Apple phone, whether you’re a fitness fanatic or just need a handy wrist-based smart device, and whether you’ve got a lot of money to spend wisely or are on a rather tight budget.

Take a look over the list below for our picks of the best of the best wearables deals, and if you’re interested in buying other types of products then don’t forget to take a close look at our constantly-updated live blog for the best Black Friday deals across all categories. Bear in mind that you might have to switch off your Adblocker if you want to click through to some of these deals.

Best Black Friday Wearable Deals

FAQs

What should you look for in a wearable?

The answer to this question really depends on your own priorities. If you’re looking for a device to keep an eye on your overall health, then a heart rate sensor and good sleep tracking are likely to be important; if you want it to track your running or cycling, then you’ll also want to look out for strong GPS tracking; if you want to use it almost as a secondary smartphone, then good software and a well-stocked app store are important factors to look out for.

Is Apple doing a Black Friday Sale this year?

Apple is running its traditional Black Friday Shopping Event this year. This doesn’t really give you discounts as such, but it does reward purchases with an additional gift card – so at least you are getting something extra for your money. Other retailers will more likely chop money off Apple tech, likely last year’s versions, as you can see with the Apple Watch Series 7 deal listed above.

What is the difference between a fitness tracker and a smartwatch?

A fitness tracker is generally tightly focused on tracking your health and performance, so the best ones will provide you with lots of accurate data on your location and physical condition. The best smartwatches can often do this too, but they also feature greater connectivity and onboard apps so that you can use them as a smart companion.

