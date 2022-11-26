Best Black Friday TV deals live: The best savings on the best TVs
Black Friday has seen prices plummet on TVs from Philips, Sony, Samsung, LG, Hisense, Toshiba, so if you’re still on the hunt for a new TV, now is a great time to be looking for one.
And so many deals taking place, we have created this page to point you in the direction of the best Black Friday TV deals. Scroll down to the bottom and there’s a liveblog that we’ll be updating regularly with deals as we find them so you don’t miss out on some great savings.
With Amazon, AO, John Lewis, Very and Argos among the many retailers that have reduced prices as part of the sales promotion, there’s likely to be a TV out there just waiting for you to pick up.
We’ve made sure to include TVs of different sizes and prices to satisfy anyone in the hunt for a new TV. Have a look below for a round-up of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen so far, and below that is our liveblog which we’ll be updating across the Black Friday weekend.
Best Black Friday TV deals
- Samsung QE55S95B – Was £1499, now £1199
- LG OLED65C2 – Was £2099, now £1699
- LG OLED55A2 – Was £1699, now £779
- Sky Glass – Save £96 on 48-month contract
- Sony XR-55A80J – Was £1299, now £998
- Samsung QE55QN90B – Was £1299, now £1099 plus a free soundbar
- Sony XR-65A80K – Was £2699, now £1699
- Sony XR-X65A90K – Was £1799, now £1299
- Samsung QE55QN95B – Was £2399, now £1699
- Samsung QE55QN700B – Was £1999, now £1599
- Samsung UE43BU8000 – Was £429, now £369
- LG 70UP77006LB – Now £649
- Samsung The Frame (2021) – Was £849, now £649
- Panasonic TX-65LZ2000B – Was £2899, now £2495
- Bush 24 Inch Smart HD Ready HDR Freeview TV – Was £99.99, now £89.99
- Samsung UE24N4300 – Was £169.99, now £149.99
- Hitachi 58 Inch 58HK6200U – Was £359.99, now £319.99
- LG OLED55B2 – Was £1189, now £1055
- LG 43UQ75006LF – Was £379, now £315
- Sharp 32EE4KF2FB – Was £179, now £159
FAQs
We’d certainly say it’s worth purchasing an OLED TV this Black Friday if you’re in the market for a new TV. Because of their excellent contrast, perfect black levels and terrific motion, OLED TVs are well suited for watching films and playing games. There is the issue of image retention, but this is only likely to be a big problem if you watch the same content with static elements (logos, news tickers) for a very long time. Use an OLED like any other TV, and it’ll be fine.
(If you can’t see the deals below then you may need to switch off your ad blocker)
Live Blog
We're not done with the LG deals just yet. The new OLED CS model is the cheaper version of the C2, and with AO's discount there's another £100 off the marked price, which brings it to £839 and a massive saving of £660 on the RRP.
The previous to deal to this was a 70-inch 4K TV for £700, but Amazon/TCL have unleashed the 'hold my beer' meme with this deal for the 75P639K that gives you a 75-inch screen for £698.
Features include HDR10 support, Android TV, Freeview Play and Google Assistant smarts.
While this Samsung UE70AU7100 TV is from 2021, it's still very much a part of the Korean brand's affordable Crystal UHD line-up and this mammoth 70-inch model is available for the cheapest price we've seen online. At Very you can get 70-inches of screen for £700. It comes with game related features such as ALLM, HDR10+ to optimise HDR content and the Tizen interface is full of entertainment options.
Yet another 43-inch TV and another deal for a Hisense model. If you missed out on the earlier deal for the A6G, then this QLED at Amazon is almost as good with 28% off the RRP for a Black Friday price of £288. It's a small-sized screen that's great for bedroom gamers and it features smarts in built-in Alexa.
Fancy yourself an art lover? Samsung's The Frame is a TV made for you, with an art store as part of its interface where you buy pieces of art and show them off on the screen.
It's a minimalist and stylish looking set that grabs the eye with its three-legged stand, and over at Amazon the 32-inch model has had a 38% reduction applied, knocking off £221 for a new price of £369.
A 65-inch 4K TV for £399? That's what Very is offering with Sharp's 65DN2KA, with £50 sliced off the price. You get Android TV smarts, Chromecast, Google Assistant, Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio with this deal.
The 55-inch OLED A2 appeared to have gone out of stock over at Amazon, but it's still in stock at Very and for a slightly cheaper price than the Amazon deal. This 55-inch OLED is available for just £779. Considering the deal looks to have sold out at Amazon, we wouldn't be surprised if the same happened with Very.
Need something bigger than a 40-inch TV? Argos/Hisense have served up the 55A63HTUK 4K TV to the Black Friday gods, falling to the lowest price it has ever been at £329.
This a brand new 2022 model with the latest Vidaa smart system that features built-in apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Freeview Play.
Since smaller sized TVs seem to be all the rage for Black Friday, we have another tiny and affordable TV for your consideration.
The 32-inch Sharp 32EE4KF2FB is another one with small savings, but overall the TV costs £159. This HD ready TV doesn't appear to have HDR support, but the audio is by the esteemed Harman Kardon audio brand, there's Freeview Play and access to apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube.
Some more 43-inch TVs, courtesy of Very which has the LG 43UQ75006LF going for £315, down £64 from its original price of £379.
It's still in stock but appears to be one of the fastest selling TVs on the site. Gamers may be especially interested in this small-sized TV with its HGiG HDR support, Game Optimiser feature that allows users to tweak game settings on the fly and Nvidia GeForce cloud gaming.
The B2 OLED sits above the entry-level A2 series and below the C2 model, acting as option for those who want high quality gaming and home cinema features at an affordable price.
And for Black Friday the price for the 55-inch B2 is £1055 for a saving of £134. Enter the code VAAYE at checkout and you can get 10% back through Very's 12 months Buy Now Pay Later scheme.
58-inches of screen for just £319? That's what this Black Friday deal over at Argos has to offer with £40 off this Hitachi 58HK6200U.
You get Freeview support, apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and BBC iPlayer built-in, HDR10+ technology (supported by Prime Video) and some Alexa/Google smarts if you connect a compatible speaker to the screen.
Another small TV, this time from Samsung. The 24-inch UE24N4300 comes with a HD Ready (720p) resolution, HDR support and the Tizen smart interface that's a portal to entertainment apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. You can also mirror content from a mobile phone and with Samsung's TV Plus there is access to free online streaming shows.
Save £20 on the RRP for an asking price of £149 at John Lewis & Partners. And you get a five year guarantee included in the sale too.
It's not always the flashy big screens that get the attention for Black Friday as this TV deal from Argos shows. This 24-inch smart TV from Bush has had £10 reduced, which sounds small, but brings it to the very cheap price of £89.99.
With Freeview support, built-in Wi-Fi to access apps such as Netflix and Prime Video, this HD Ready TV with HDR10 support is a good fit for watching in small rooms or even the kitchen.
Here's a whopper of Black Friday TV deal. This 70-inch TV from LG is available for the low price of £649, and you can only get this 2021 LG model at Argos.
Other than a mammoth 70-inch screen, the 70UP77006LB is packed with smarts thanks to webOS which adds streaming apps such as Disney+, Netflix and Freeview Play into the mix, as well as ALLM support for automatically putting the TV into its game mode.
After a 4K TV to fit into a small room or a bedroom? This 43-inch from Hisense has had a massive reduction for Black Friday, dropping from £429 to £247.99.
The 43A6EGTUK features Dolby Vision for optimal performance with the likes Disney+, Netflix and Apple TV+, an accessible smart interface and VRR/ALLM for gamers, making this a very enticing option whether you're a film/TV fan or gamer.
Another deal for an LG OLED, this time it's the relatively new CS OLED model. Over at John Lewis it can be had for £949, saving £50 on its list price and you also get a five-year warranty if you buy it from that online retailer.
The LG CS OLED is a mix of the C2 and B2 OLEDs, with a similar list of features as the former but packing the same OLED panel as the B2, which means it loses out on the new OLED EX technology. Nevertheless, a 55-inch OLED for £949 is well worth a look in our books.
Here's a golden oldie of a budget TV. The Samsung UE50TU7020 first came out in 2020, but it's still available to purchase two years later. While it's been discounted at both Argos and Amazon, it's cheaper at Amazon by £20, with the 50-inch model available for £379.
When we reviewed this TV we felt it delivered a very good picture and gaming performance for those on a budget.
This LG TV is one of the cheapest OLEDs we've seen over the course of this Black Friday sales event, with Amazon slicing 46% off the asking price for the 48-inch model to bring it a barely believable £699.
The feature set is similar to LG's premium OLEDs with Dolby Vision IQ/Atmos skills, cloud gaming from Nvidia, and an abundance of apps from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, BBC iPlayer along with much more.
Black Friday is full of bargains if you know where to look, and at Argos there's a very affordable 50-inch Toshiba TV that can be had for just £289.
For that amount you get both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound support, plus Freeview integration that brings in all the UK catch-up and on-demand apps. If you're within the Alexa ecosystem then Amazon's voice assistant comes built-in. This is a TV that packs in plenty of value for its price.