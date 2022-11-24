Best Black Friday TV deals live 2022: Great deals from LG, Philips, Samsung, Sony and more
Black Friday is upon us and where TVs are concerned, prices are crashing down across all online retailers, with LCD and OLED HDR TVs getting the price chop.
With so many deals taking place, we’ve created this deals page to help point you in the right direction of the best Black Friday TV deals available. We’ve also added a live blog that’s regularly updated by our team of experts, so when a great deal lands we’ll be updating the page so you don’t miss out.
There’s a variety of TVs to choose from and we’ll be making sure to include more affordable options alongside the premium models to satisfy anyone in the hunt for a new TV.
If you haven’t seen a deal that tickles your fancy, be sure to check back later as more deals drop. Have a look below for a round-up of the best best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen so far.
Best Black Friday TV deals
- Samsung QE55S95B – Was £1499, now £1199
- LG OLED65C2 – Was £2099, now £1699
- LG OLED55A2 – Was £1699, now £799
- Sky Glass – Save £96 on 48-month contract
- Sony XR-55A80J – Was £1299, now £998
FAQs
They’ve already started, as of late October 2022 and will likely run through until the beginning of December.
We’d certainly say it’s worth purchasing an OLED TV this Black Friday if you’re in the market for a new TV. From its excellent contrast, perfect black levels and terrific motion, OLED TVs are well suited to watching films and playing games. There is the issue of image retention, but this only likely to be a big problem if you watch the same content with static elements (logos, news tickers) for a very long time. Use an OLED like any other TV and it’ll be fine.
(If you can’t see the deals below then you may need to switch off your ad blocker)
Live Blog
Here's a whopper of Black Friday TV deal. This 70-inch TV from LG is available for the low price of £649, and you can only get this 2021 LG model at Argos.
Other than a mammoth 70-inch screen, the 70UP77006LB is packed with smarts thanks to webOS which adds streaming apps such as Disney+, Netflix and Freeview Play into the mix, as well as ALLM support for automatically putting the TV into its game mode.
After a 4K TV to fit into a small room or a bedroom? This 43-inch from Hisense has had a massive reduction for Black Friday, dropping from £429 to £247.99.
The 43A6EGTUK features Dolby Vision for optimal performance with the likes Disney+, Netflix and Apple TV+, an accessible smart interface and VRR/ALLM for gamers, making this a very enticing option whether you're a film/TV fan or gamer.
Another deal for an LG OLED, this time it's the relatively new CS OLED model. Over at John Lewis it can be had for £949, saving £50 on its list price and you also get a five-year warranty if you buy it from that online retailer.
The LG CS OLED is a mix of the C2 and B2 OLEDs, with a similar list of features as the former but packing the same OLED panel as the B2, which means it loses out on the new OLED EX technology. Nevertheless, a 55-inch OLED for £949 is well worth a look in our books.
Here's a golden oldie of a budget TV. The Samsung UE50TU7020 first came out in 2020, but it's still available to purchase two years later. While it's been discounted at both Argos and Amazon, it's cheaper at Amazon by £20, with the 50-inch model available for £379.
When we reviewed this TV we felt it delivered a very good picture and gaming performance for those on a budget.
This LG TV is one of the cheapest OLEDs we've seen over the course of this Black Friday sales event, with Amazon slicing 46% off the asking price for the 48-inch model to bring it a barely believable £699.
The feature set is similar to LG's premium OLEDs with Dolby Vision IQ/Atmos skills, cloud gaming from Nvidia, and an abundance of apps from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, BBC iPlayer along with much more.
Black Friday is full of bargains if you know where to look, and at Argos there's a very affordable 50-inch Toshiba TV that can be had for just £289.
For that amount you get both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound support, plus Freeview integration that brings in all the UK catch-up and on-demand apps. If you're within the Alexa ecosystem then Amazon's voice assistant comes built-in. This is a TV that packs in plenty of value for its price.