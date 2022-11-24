 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Black Friday TV deals live 2022: Great deals from LG, Philips, Samsung, Sony and more

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Black Friday is upon us and where TVs are concerned, prices are crashing down across all online retailers, with LCD and OLED HDR TVs getting the price chop.

With so many deals taking place, we’ve created this deals page to help point you in the right direction of the best Black Friday TV deals available. We’ve also added a live blog that’s regularly updated by our team of experts, so when a great deal lands we’ll be updating the page so you don’t miss out.

There’s a variety of TVs to choose from and we’ll be making sure to include more affordable options alongside the premium models to satisfy anyone in the hunt for a new TV.

If you haven’t seen a deal that tickles your fancy, be sure to check back later as more deals drop. Have a look below for a round-up of the best best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen so far.

Best Black Friday TV deals

FAQs

When will the best Black Friday TV deals start in 2022?

They’ve already started, as of late October 2022 and will likely run through until the beginning of December.

Is it worth buying an OLED this Black Friday 2022?

We’d certainly say it’s worth purchasing an OLED TV this Black Friday if you’re in the market for a new TV. From its excellent contrast, perfect black levels and terrific motion, OLED TVs are well suited to watching films and playing games. There is the issue of image retention, but this only likely to be a big problem if you watch the same content with static elements (logos, news tickers) for a very long time. Use an OLED like any other TV and it’ll be fine.

(If you can’t see the deals below then you may need to switch off your ad blocker)

Live Blog

Kob Monney

Here's a whopper of Black Friday TV deal. This 70-inch TV from LG is available for the low price of £649, and you can only get this 2021 LG model at Argos.

Other than a mammoth 70-inch screen, the 70UP77006LB is packed with smarts thanks to webOS which adds streaming apps such as Disney+, Netflix and Freeview Play into the mix, as well as ALLM support for automatically putting the TV into its game mode.

Kob Monney

Another deal for an LG OLED, this time it's the relatively new CS OLED model. Over at John Lewis it can be had for £949, saving £50 on its list price and you also get a five-year warranty if you buy it from that online retailer.

The LG CS OLED is a mix of the C2 and B2 OLEDs, with a similar list of features as the former but packing the same OLED panel as the B2, which means it loses out on the new OLED EX technology. Nevertheless, a 55-inch OLED for £949 is well worth a look in our books.

Kob Monney

Black Friday is full of bargains if you know where to look, and at Argos there's a very affordable 50-inch Toshiba TV that can be had for just £289.

For that amount you get both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound support, plus Freeview integration that brings in all the UK catch-up and on-demand apps. If you're within the Alexa ecosystem then Amazon's voice assistant comes built-in. This is a TV that packs in plenty of value for its price.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.