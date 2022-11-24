Best Black Friday TV deals live 2022: Great deals from LG, Philips, Samsung, Sony and more

Black Friday is upon us and where TVs are concerned, prices are crashing down across all online retailers, with LCD and OLED HDR TVs getting the price chop.

With so many deals taking place, we’ve created this deals page to help point you in the right direction of the best Black Friday TV deals available. We’ve also added a live blog that’s regularly updated by our team of experts, so when a great deal lands we’ll be updating the page so you don’t miss out.

There’s a variety of TVs to choose from and we’ll be making sure to include more affordable options alongside the premium models to satisfy anyone in the hunt for a new TV.

If you haven’t seen a deal that tickles your fancy, be sure to check back later as more deals drop. Have a look below for a round-up of the best best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen so far.

Best Black Friday TV deals

FAQs When will the best Black Friday TV deals start in 2022? They’ve already started, as of late October 2022 and will likely run through until the beginning of December. Is it worth buying an OLED this Black Friday 2022? We’d certainly say it’s worth purchasing an OLED TV this Black Friday if you’re in the market for a new TV. From its excellent contrast, perfect black levels and terrific motion, OLED TVs are well suited to watching films and playing games. There is the issue of image retention, but this only likely to be a big problem if you watch the same content with static elements (logos, news tickers) for a very long time. Use an OLED like any other TV and it’ll be fine.

