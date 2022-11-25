Best Black Friday SSD Deals 2022: Expand your PC and PS5 storage
If you’ve been craving extra storage space for either your PC or PS5, then you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up the very best Black Friday SSD deals right here, making it easier for you to find the perfect bargain.
There are many different factors to consider when purchasing an SSD, including format, storage capacity and performance speeds. We’ve stuck mostly to the M.2 SSD format here, as both modern PCs and the PS5 offer support.
But we’ve made sure to include a big range of storage capacities and performance speeds for this list, so you should be able to find the perfect Black Friday SSD deal no matter your budget.
We’ve been checking various retailers online to make sure we’ve located the very best Black Friday SSD deals. Check out our top recommended offers in the list below.
Best Black Friday SSD deals
- Gigabyte 256GB SSD – Was £23.48, Now £21.59
- WD_BLACK SN850 500GB SSD – Was £137.99, Now £58.99
- WD_Black SN770 500GB SSD – Was: £65.99, Now £42.98
- Samsung 980 1TB SSD – Was £94.99, Now £68.98
- WD_BLACK SN770 1TB SSD – Was £86.50, Now £69.98
- Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB SSD – Was £164.90, Now £139.30
- Crucial P5 Plus 2TB SSD – Was £263.99, Now £160.99
- Samsung 870 QVO 4TB SATA SSD – Was £381.49, Now £259.99
FAQs
All of the SSD brands listed above are reliable, although Samsung EVO is one of the better known ranges and offers a number of fantastic options.
It really depends on what you need the SSD for. Video games can take up a lot of space, with the latest Call of Duty games demanding over 100GB. That means you’re best off going with a 1TB SSD if you can stretch your budget. But if you just need an SSD for your productivity PC, you’ll likely be fine with 256GB or 512GB.
Not all of them. If you need an SSD for the PS5, then we recommend either the WD_BLACK SN850, WD_Black SN770 or Samsung 980 1TB SSD.