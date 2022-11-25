 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Black Friday SSD Deals 2022: Expand your PC and PS5 storage

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

If you’ve been craving extra storage space for either your PC or PS5, then you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up the very best Black Friday SSD deals right here, making it easier for you to find the perfect bargain.

There are many different factors to consider when purchasing an SSD, including format, storage capacity and performance speeds. We’ve stuck mostly to the M.2 SSD format here, as both modern PCs and the PS5 offer support.

But we’ve made sure to include a big range of storage capacities and performance speeds for this list, so you should be able to find the perfect Black Friday SSD deal no matter your budget.

We’ve been checking various retailers online to make sure we’ve located the very best Black Friday SSD deals. Check out our top recommended offers in the list below.

Best Black Friday SSD deals

FAQs

Which brand of SSD is most reliable?

All of the SSD brands listed above are reliable, although Samsung EVO is one of the better known ranges and offers a number of fantastic options.

What is better: 256GB, 512GB or 1TB?

It really depends on what you need the SSD for. Video games can take up a lot of space, with the latest Call of Duty games demanding over 100GB. That means you’re best off going with a 1TB SSD if you can stretch your budget. But if you just need an SSD for your productivity PC, you’ll likely be fine with 256GB or 512GB.

Will these SSDs work with the PS5?

Not all of them. If you need an SSD for the PS5, then we recommend either the WD_BLACK SN850, WD_Black SN770 or Samsung 980 1TB SSD.

You might like…

Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
Don’t miss this fantastic Black Friday deal for 42-inch LG C2 OLED

Don’t miss this fantastic Black Friday deal for 42-inch LG C2 OLED

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Save £29 on the Bang and Olufsen Beosound Explore with this Black Friday deal

Save £29 on the Bang and Olufsen Beosound Explore with this Black Friday deal

Peter Phelps 3 hours ago
Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans

Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
The Beats Studio Buds are a steal with Amazon’s Black Friday discount

The Beats Studio Buds are a steal with Amazon’s Black Friday discount

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
Upgrade your PC with Samsung’s 4TB SSD Black Friday deal

Upgrade your PC with Samsung’s 4TB SSD Black Friday deal

Reece Bithrey 4 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.