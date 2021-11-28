Best Black Friday smart lighting deals: Save loads on Philips Hue and more

Smart lighting is changing our homes for the better, and we’ve been on the lookout for the best deals, so here’s some home-changing options to consider this Black Friday.

It’s fair to say that LEDs have changed the world of home lighting. These days, if you fancy having a different coloured light in every room of your house then there’s nothing stopping you. Not only that, but you can set up whole scenes that enhance your mood, or help you enjoy a movie with cinema-style lighting.

As well as that, you can even set up your lighting to welcome you home after work, or switch off any lights you left on when you went out for the day. There’s a load of great innovation coming from the smart home manufacturers that is making our homes a lot more exciting.

With that in mind, we’ve picked out some Black Friday weekend deals that should get your home looking the part, and for a greatly reduced outlay. What’s more, if you’re using older bulbs you might even save on electricity with these new low-power LED options.

Editor’s choice: Get started with smart lights with the Philips Hue starter kit

Philips Hue isn’t the only smart lighting choice, but it is one of the simplest and easiest ways to get into customising your home with light. With this kit you’ll get everything you need to kit our a couple of light fittings, as well as the hub that adds a load of extra features, including control of other Hue lights you buy later down the line.

For £54.99 you’ll get two bulbs and the hub, saving you £65 on the regular price of £119.99. You’ll be able to use Alexa and Google Assistant to control the lights and you’ll be able to add all sorts of other gear later, including the Lily garden lights we’ve listed below.

Enhance your TV viewing with smart lighting

For years we’ve loved Ambilight, the TV tech that was built into Philips TVs to project light on the wall behind your telly that extended what was on screen. Now though you don’t need a specific TV because Govee has a kit that converts any TV (up a certain size, at least) into a smart light lovers dream.

All you do is mount a small, included camera to the top of your TV or computer monitor. The LED strips will then match the colours the camera sees at the edges of your screen, producing a subtle effect on the wall behind that can increase the TV’s contrast, and even reduce eye strain without the need to have the main room lights on.

Fantastic stuff, and buy now and you’ll get a free RGB strip light thrown in too.

Best outdoor lighting: The garden counts too

When it comes to making your outdoor space a bit more special we have to hand it to Philips, their Hue Lily XL kit makes for a really lovely way to add some customisation to your garden.

You can even plonk these in your front garden and use them to seasonally illuminate the front of your house. Imagine welcoming family over at christmas with a nice festive green splash of colour across your drive, or just use white to illuminate some feature in your garden you’re proud of (an inflatable Santa is the clear choice here).

This deal will save you £150 and you’ll get three spotlights and a low voltage power supply to drive them safely.

Great night light: add some smarts to bedtime

You might want this for your kids, or just for yourself, but Govee’s bedside light has a built-in battery, which means you can pop it wherever you like. Take it to the garden for some summer evening illumination, or plop it on the dinner table to add a bit of ambiance.

It supports 16 million colours, so can cater to any mood. It’ll respond to music if you’re into that and there are a load of pre-defined scenes that will give it a lot of different visual styles, from flickering candles to a very orange Halloween theme. It supports Wi-Fi and will work with your Google Assistant and Alexa-powered devices.

There’s also a £15 Black Friday discount, and it now costs just £44.99.

Don’t forget voice control

One of the big reasons for getting smart lighting is to get some exciting new ways to control everything. For that reason, if you don’t have an existing smart speaker, consider getting some Amazon Echo Dots (£29.99 for two this Black Friday)

