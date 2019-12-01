Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals – Huge discounts on Eufy, Roomba, Neato and more

Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals: Vacuuming… who can be fluffing bothered, am I right? It really isn’t all rainbows and dust bunnies so why not get a robot to do it for you. Here are the best robot vacuum deals to help you do just that.

Black Friday itself may be over but the robot vacuum cleaner deals are still rolling in as we charge towards Cyber Monday.

Robot vacuums have soared in popularity over recent years and it makes sense, who wants to do errands. Wanna wash dishes? Nope. enter dishwashers – the same time-saving logic has given us these robo-cleaning sensations. 

Thankfully, retailers have indulged this desire over Black Friday and provided us with some savings that definitely don’t suck.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals

Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner [BoostIQ] RoboVac 30C, Wi-Fi, Super-Thin, 1500Pa Suction, Boundary Strips Included, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets

This Eufy robot vacuum cleaner is a great choice for the budget-conscious who are looking to up their smart vacuuming game.

Amazon

|

Save 41%

|

Now £169.99

View Deal

Now £169.99

|

Save 41%

|

Amazon

Neato Robotics Botvac D602 Connected - Compatible with Alexa - Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Charging Station, Wi-Fi and App

If you are looking for a premium robot vacuum solution then look no further than this cracking offer on the Neato D602.

Amazon

|

Save £40.07

|

Now £608.93

View Deal

Now £608.93

|

Save £40.07

|

Amazon

ECOVACS ROBOTICS N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner High Suction, Auto Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Drop Sensor, Alexa & App Connect, Works On Hard Floor & Low Pile Carpet, Pet Hair -2 Year Warranty,

The Evovacs Robotics N79S robot vacuum is a budget-friendly entry point into the world of more convenient cleaning.

Amazon

|

Save 40%

|

Now £149.98

View Deal

Now £149.98

|

Save 40%

|

Amazon

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, WiFi Connected and Programmable via App, Silver & Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric

Roomba is possibly the most famous name in robot vacuum cleaner and this is a cracking offer on one of its best products.

Amazon

|

Save £240.41

|

Now £449.99

View Deal

Now £449.99

|

Save £240.41

|

Amazon

Neato Robotics D750, Cleaner Premium Pack, Corner Cleaning Robotic Vacuum with D-Shape + Exclusive Pet Accessories for Carpet and Hard Floors, App/Alexa Compatible, Silver, 61 W, 69 Decibeles

This Neato robot vacuum cleaner will absolutely clean up when it comes to dealing with any mess caused by your pets.

Amazon

|

Save £500

|

Now £399.99

View Deal

Now £399.99

|

Save £500

|

Amazon

One of the best robot vacuum deals going during this year’s Black Friday event is on the Eufy RoboVac 30C. The RoboVac 30C is reduced by a stunning £120 – down from almost £300 to just £169.99.

Regarding the Eufy’s already attractive price point, our RoboVac 30C review said: “Punching above its weight, the Eufy RoboVac 30C doesn’t look or feel like a budget vacuum cleaner…”

If you are looking for a premium option, the Neato Robotics Botvac D602 Connected is a cracking option and is also discounted right now. The Neato is down over £40 to just £608.93.

While it isn’t the cheapest of robot vacuums, this model is worth its high price tag. Our Neato Robotics Botvac D602 Connected review gave the cleaner a 4.5/5 rating and said: “Powerful, flexible cleaning – the Neato Botvac D6 is everything you need from a smart vacuum cleaner.”

The Evovacs Deebot N79S is another robot vacuum cleaner that’s had a big price cut. The N79S has been reduced by almost £100 to put the cost of this vacuum down to just £149.98. 

Our Evovacs Deebot N79S review said: “The Ecovacs Deebot N79S lacks some of the smarter navigation features of more expensive models, but it gets the basics right.”

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals

Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner [BoostIQ] RoboVac 30C, Wi-Fi, Super-Thin, 1500Pa Suction, Boundary Strips Included, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets

This Eufy robot vacuum cleaner is a great choice for the budget-conscious who are looking to up their smart vacuuming game.

Amazon

|

Save 41%

|

Now £169.99

View Deal

Now £169.99

|

Save 41%

|

Amazon

Neato Robotics Botvac D602 Connected - Compatible with Alexa - Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Charging Station, Wi-Fi and App

If you are looking for a premium robot vacuum solution then look no further than this cracking offer on the Neato D602.

Amazon

|

Save £40.07

|

Now £608.93

View Deal

Now £608.93

|

Save £40.07

|

Amazon

ECOVACS ROBOTICS N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner High Suction, Auto Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Drop Sensor, Alexa & App Connect, Works On Hard Floor & Low Pile Carpet, Pet Hair -2 Year Warranty,

The Evovacs Robotics N79S robot vacuum is a budget-friendly entry point into the world of more convenient cleaning.

Amazon

|

Save 40%

|

Now £149.98

View Deal

Now £149.98

|

Save 40%

|

Amazon

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, WiFi Connected and Programmable via App, Silver & Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric

Roomba is possibly the most famous name in robot vacuum cleaner and this is a cracking offer on one of its best products.

Amazon

|

Save £240.41

|

Now £449.99

View Deal

Now £449.99

|

Save £240.41

|

Amazon

Neato Robotics D750, Cleaner Premium Pack, Corner Cleaning Robotic Vacuum with D-Shape + Exclusive Pet Accessories for Carpet and Hard Floors, App/Alexa Compatible, Silver, 61 W, 69 Decibeles

This Neato robot vacuum cleaner will absolutely clean up when it comes to dealing with any mess caused by your pets.

Amazon

|

Save £500

|

Now £399.99

View Deal

Now £399.99

|

Save £500

|

Amazon

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals extend well beyond just these three models so be sure to check back here for all the best offers on these super convenient cleaners.

For more amazing offers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Adam Speight
Computing Writer
Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…
Adam Speight

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor