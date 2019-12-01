Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals: Vacuuming… who can be fluffing bothered, am I right? It really isn’t all rainbows and dust bunnies so why not get a robot to do it for you. Here are the best robot vacuum deals to help you do just that.

Black Friday itself may be over but the robot vacuum cleaner deals are still rolling in as we charge towards Cyber Monday.

Robot vacuums have soared in popularity over recent years and it makes sense, who wants to do errands. Wanna wash dishes? Nope. enter dishwashers – the same time-saving logic has given us these robo-cleaning sensations.

Thankfully, retailers have indulged this desire over Black Friday and provided us with some savings that definitely don’t suck.

One of the best robot vacuum deals going during this year’s Black Friday event is on the Eufy RoboVac 30C. The RoboVac 30C is reduced by a stunning £120 – down from almost £300 to just £169.99.

Regarding the Eufy’s already attractive price point, our RoboVac 30C review said: “Punching above its weight, the Eufy RoboVac 30C doesn’t look or feel like a budget vacuum cleaner…”

If you are looking for a premium option, the Neato Robotics Botvac D602 Connected is a cracking option and is also discounted right now. The Neato is down over £40 to just £608.93.

While it isn’t the cheapest of robot vacuums, this model is worth its high price tag. Our Neato Robotics Botvac D602 Connected review gave the cleaner a 4.5/5 rating and said: “Powerful, flexible cleaning – the Neato Botvac D6 is everything you need from a smart vacuum cleaner.”

The Evovacs Deebot N79S is another robot vacuum cleaner that’s had a big price cut. The N79S has been reduced by almost £100 to put the cost of this vacuum down to just £149.98.

Our Evovacs Deebot N79S review said: “The Ecovacs Deebot N79S lacks some of the smarter navigation features of more expensive models, but it gets the basics right.”

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals extend well beyond just these three models so be sure to check back here for all the best offers on these super convenient cleaners.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

