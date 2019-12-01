Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart home deals from Ring

Black Friday happened. You missed it. You haven’t missed the deals though, with plenty of savings still to be made on smart home tech from Ring. Here’s a selection of the best savings that are still available from the smart home security brand.

Ring offer a variety of home security solutions to introduce convenient smart tech to your home. Whether you want to discourage burglars or simply greet the postman, Ring products are versatile and have consistently impressed us in review.

Even better, you can pick up an Amazon Echo product with your Ring smart home gear. Your home just got a whole lot smarter.

Amazon have been keen to push out their Echo products over Black Friday as they vie to out-do competing smart speakers.

The retail giants have essentially offered Echo Dots, and other products at times, as a loss leader to encourage people to adopt their device.

When we reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, we loved its night vision features and performance. Reviewer, David Ludlow, said:

“A powerful and flexible way to protect your home, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a step up from the battery-powered models and is a better choice if you have a mains-powered doorbell, as you get full motion detection activity zones to cut down on the number of alerts you get. A slim body and choice of cases makes this doorbell look great, and you get everything you need for installation in the box.”

We gave the Ring Video Doorbell Pro four and a half stars. The whole range impressed us and, with the deals lingering following Black Friday, there’s still a chance to save on some smart home tech from Ring.

