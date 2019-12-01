Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart home deals from Ring

Black Friday happened. You missed it. You haven’t missed the deals though, with plenty of savings still to be made on smart home tech from Ring. Here’s a selection of the best savings that are still available from the smart home security brand.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from Ring

Ring Stick Up Cam - Wired security camera

Save £60 on this home security camera from Ring. It's been heavily discounted in the Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

Amazon

|

Was £179

|

Now £119

View Deal

Now £119

|

Was £179

|

Amazon

Bundle - Ring Pro Video Doorbell Kit with Chime

You can pick up a Ring Pro doorbell, with a Ring Chime, for less in the Argos Black Friday sale. It's a great smart home tech bundle that's more affordable than ever.

Argos

|

Save £80.00

|

£149.00

View Deal

£149.00

|

Save £80.00

|

Argos

Ring Video Doorbell 2

Amazon are still offering great deals on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 in their Cyber Monday sale.

Amazon

|

Save £60.00

|

Now £119.00

View Deal

Now £119.00

|

Save £60.00

|

Amazon

Ring Door View Cam

For houses and flats with a compatible peep hole, the Ring Door View Cam is a great option. Now, you can get one for less in Argos's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

Argos

|

Was £179

|

Now £119

View Deal

Now £119

|

Was £179

|

Argos

Ring offer a variety of home security solutions to introduce convenient smart tech to your home. Whether you want to discourage burglars or simply greet the postman, Ring products are versatile and have consistently impressed us in review.

Even better, you can pick up an Amazon Echo product with your Ring smart home gear. Your home just got a whole lot smarter.

Black Friday savings on Amazon Echo and Ring Video Doorbell bundles

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Amazon Echo Dot

Save 48% on this smart home tech bundle for Black Friday.

Amazon

|

Was £228.99

|

Now £119

View Deal

Now £119

|

Was £228.99

|

Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Amazon Echo Show 5

This smart home tech bundle is better than half price in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Amazon

|

Was £308.99

|

Now £149

View Deal

Now £149

|

Was £308.99

|

Amazon

Amazon have been keen to push out their Echo products over Black Friday as they vie to out-do competing smart speakers.

The retail giants have essentially offered Echo Dots, and other products at times, as a loss leader to encourage people to adopt their device.

When we reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, we loved its night vision features and performance. Reviewer, David Ludlow, said:

“A powerful and flexible way to protect your home, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a step up from the battery-powered models and is a better choice if you have a mains-powered doorbell, as you get full motion detection activity zones to cut down on the number of alerts you get. A slim body and choice of cases makes this doorbell look great, and you get everything you need for installation in the box.”

We gave the Ring Video Doorbell Pro four and a half stars. The whole range impressed us and, with the deals lingering following Black Friday, there’s still a chance to save on some smart home tech from Ring.

