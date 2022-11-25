Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans
The PS5 only launched a couple of years ago, so it hasn’t exactly seen major discounts for Black Friday 2022. But there have at least been a few bundles, and big savings on PS5 games and accessories. So what are the best Black Friday PS5 deals this year?
Highlights include big savings on the PlayStation DualSense controller and Pulse 3D gaming headset, while several amazing games have been discounted such as The Last of Us and Ratchet & Clank.
We’ve scoured the web for the best deals, and listed them below for your conveneince. We’ll also be updating this list as soon as we spot more offers worthy of making our Best Black Friday PS5 Deals list.
Best Black Friday PS5 Deals
- PS5 console with FIFA 23, Uncharted collection and DualSense controller – Was £582.97, Now £576.85
- PS5 console + God of War Ragnarok + £10 gift card – Now £539.85
- £100 PlayStation Store Gift Card – Was £100, Now £89.85
- DualSense Midnight Black Controller – Was £59.99, Now £44.99
- FIFA 23 – Was £69.99, Was £46.99
- The Last of Us Part I – Was £69.99, Now £41.99
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Was £69.99, Now £29.99
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5) – Was £34.99, Now £24.99
- Gotham Knights (PS5) – Was £49.95, Now £29.95
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) – Was £24.95, Now £18.66
FAQs
It’s unfortunately not possible to get the PS5 at a cheaper price than the £479.99 RRP. There are discounts, but only for bundles rather than the console itself. The Digital Edition of the PS5 is slightly more affordable, but is seemingly out of stock in most retailers.
Amazon seems to be the most reliable place to find PS5 stock, although it’s worth checking out the official PlayStation online store too.
Sony has not confirmed that a PS5 Pro is on the way. We’d guess that Sony does have plans for a Pro edition, since it previously launched a PS4 Pro. That said, if it ever does hit stores, it will likely be a few years away.