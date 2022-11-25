Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans

The PS5 only launched a couple of years ago, so it hasn’t exactly seen major discounts for Black Friday 2022. But there have at least been a few bundles, and big savings on PS5 games and accessories. So what are the best Black Friday PS5 deals this year?

Highlights include big savings on the PlayStation DualSense controller and Pulse 3D gaming headset, while several amazing games have been discounted such as The Last of Us and Ratchet & Clank.

We’ve scoured the web for the best deals, and listed them below for your conveneince. We’ll also be updating this list as soon as we spot more offers worthy of making our Best Black Friday PS5 Deals list.

Best Black Friday PS5 Deals