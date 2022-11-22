 large image

Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Huge savings on consoles, games and controllers

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

It’s a good month for PlayStation fans, as Black Friday 2022 has seen lots and lots of discounts for PS5 games, PS5 accessories and even bundles for the PS5 itself.

With so many different retailers joining in on the Black Friday action, it can be difficult finding the very best deals and largest discounts. That’s why we’ve decided to step in and help.

We’ve created this article to round up the very best Black Friday PS5 deals currently on offer. Since we’ve spent the last few years reviewing the biggest PS5 releases, we’ve got a good idea of what’s worth recommending and what represents outstanding value.

We’ll be updating this article as soon as we see more juicy PS5 deals throughout Black Friday too. So if you fancy buying something for the PS5 (or a PS5 console itself) check out our top recommended deals below.

Best Black Friday PS5 Deals

FAQs

What is the cheapest price you can get a PS5?

It’s unfortunately not possible to get the PS5 at a cheaper price than the £479.99 RRP. There are discounts, but only for bundles rather than the console itself. The Digital Edition of the PS5 is slightly more affordable, but is seemingly out of stock in most retailers.

What is the best website to buy a PS5 from?

Amazon seems to be the most reliable place to find PS5 stock, although it’s worth checking out the official PlayStation online store too.

Is a PS5 Pro coming?

Sony has not confirmed that a PS5 Pro is on the way. We’d guess that Sony does have plans for a Pro edition, since it previously launched a PS4 Pro. That said, if it ever does hit stores, it will likely be a few years away.

