Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Huge savings on consoles, games and controllers

It’s a good month for PlayStation fans, as Black Friday 2022 has seen lots and lots of discounts for PS5 games, PS5 accessories and even bundles for the PS5 itself.

With so many different retailers joining in on the Black Friday action, it can be difficult finding the very best deals and largest discounts. That’s why we’ve decided to step in and help.

We’ve created this article to round up the very best Black Friday PS5 deals currently on offer. Since we’ve spent the last few years reviewing the biggest PS5 releases, we’ve got a good idea of what’s worth recommending and what represents outstanding value.

We’ll be updating this article as soon as we see more juicy PS5 deals throughout Black Friday too. So if you fancy buying something for the PS5 (or a PS5 console itself) check out our top recommended deals below.

Best Black Friday PS5 Deals