Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Save big on bundles, games and accessories
The PS5 is one of the most sought after devices in the world now, so many people had been hoping it would see a major discount in the Black Friday sale.
That hasn’t materialised just yet, although there have been a few bundles made available – including one with the 5-star God of War Ragnarok – that are worth a look.
And if you’re already an owner of a PS5, you’ll be delighted to know that several games and accessories have seen major discounts in celebration of Black Friday. We’ve searched the web for the best deals available, and rounded them all up here. This means you can be rest assured you’re saving as much money as possible.
You can check out the best Black Friday PS5 deals that we’ve seen so far just below. Can’t see anything you like? Then bookmark this page and return tomorrow, as we’ll be updating this article as soon as more deals are made available.
Best Black Friday PS5 Deals
- PS5 console with FIFA 23, Uncharted collection and DualSense controller – Was £582.97, Now £576.85
- PS5 console + God of War Ragnarok + £10 gift card – Now £539.85
- DualSense Midnight Black Controller – Was £59.99, Now £39.99
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station – Was £24.99, Now £16.99
- PlayStation 5 HD Camera – Was £51.497, Now £30
- The Last of Us Part I – Was £69.99, Now £44.95
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Was £69.99, Now £29.99
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5) – Was £34.99, Now £24.99
- Gotham Knights (PS5) – Was £49.95, Now £29.95
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) – Was £24.95, Now £18.66
FAQs
It’s unfortunately not possible to get the PS5 at a cheaper price than the £479.99 RRP. There are discounts, but only for bundles rather than the console itself. The Digital Edition of the PS5 is slightly more affordable, but is seemingly out of stock in most retailers.
Amazon seems to be the most reliable place to find PS5 stock, although it’s worth checking out the official PlayStation online store too.
Sony has not confirmed that a PS5 Pro is on the way. We’d guess that Sony does have plans for a Pro edition, since it previously launched a PS4 Pro. That said, if it ever does hit stores, it will likely be a few years away.