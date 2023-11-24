Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Top offers on bundles, controllers and more

It’s time, Black Friday and the accompanying deals have landed. Before the day itself hit, we’d already found a bunch of great Nintendo Switch deals and we’ve added a bunch more now. Check them out.

Okay, so the sequel to the Nintendo Switch does seem to be inbound sometime over the next year or so but, if you’re still craving a Switch experience, some new games or snazzy accessories, there’s still plenty of fun (and discounts) to be had. Black Friday is the perfect time with so many offers hitting Nintendo’s range of products. So far, we’ve had deals on the original console, smaller Lite and newer OLED device.

This year, Amazon’s official Black Friday event is running from 17th to 27th November, with the big day itself landing on the 24th. But, other retailers got going well before this, with big deals dropping from the first of November, including tons of the Nintendo Switch.

So, how do we find the best deals? We scour all the top tech retailers and, once we see an offer, we compare it with previous price history to make sure you’re getting a true saving. The team will be on the hunt for excellent offers from now all the way through Cyber Monday, so be sure to explore these current deals then head back as this page will be getting updated regularly.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Console Deals

Save 5% on the Nintendo Switch OLED The latest and greatest version of the Nintendo Switch is now just £279.95, down from £295. That’s a solid 5% saving for Black Friday. Amazon

Grab this wondrous Nintendo Switch OLED, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Switch Online (3-month) deal Seperately, this bumper bundle would typically cost you well over £300, but you can now get it all for under £270 with this Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday team-up. Ebay

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition available for just £299.99 with free game Argos is offering one of the best deals of Black Friday yet, with the Nintendo Switch OLED (Mario Red Edition) now available for just £299.99, with an extra game thrown in at no extra cost. This is a fantastic option for a Christmas gift if any of your loved ones love to game on the go. Argos

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Game Deals

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals