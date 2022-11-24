Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Save money on bundles and games
Looking to buy a Nintendo Switch bundle ahead of Christmas? Or maybe you just want a new game or accessory for Nintendo’s portable console? Either way, you’re in the right place as we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.
Our team of experts have been trawling through the web to find the absolute best deals for Nintendo Switch fans. We’ve managed to find bundles for the original Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED and Switch Lite.
And if you already own a Nintendo Switch, there are still plenty of other juicy offers available for both accessories and games. There’s even some discounts for the brand new Pokémon games here.
You can check out our shortlist of the very best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals below, while you can also check out our FAQ section further down if you need any burning questions answered.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals
- Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Was £336.99, Now £259
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Pokémon Scarlet – Now £289.99
- Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing New Horizons – Now £229.99
- Nintendo Switch OLED + Pokémon Scarlet + £10 gift card – Was £369.98, Now £339.99
- Pokémon Violet – Was £49.99, Now £39.85
- Switch SD Memory card (128GB) – Was £40.99, Now £14.99
- Sonic Frontiers – Was £54.99, Now £32.95
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Was £49.99, Now £34.89
- SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Was £19.95, Now £14.99
- Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset – Was £49.99, Now £24.99
- Snorlax Switch case – Was: £18.99, Now £15.19
FAQs
Yes, the Black Friday sales have already begun, although we’re expecting even more deals to arrive this Friday.
It really just comes down to preference. You’ll likely find better deals for physical games during Black Friday and you’ll also be able to sell it later. While digital games are more convenient since you don’t have to carry the cartridge around to play.
The original Switch and Switch Lite have 32GB of storage, so you’ll be able to store around 3-6 games depending on their file sizes. Buying an SD memory card is a great way to expand the storage, especially during Black Friday.