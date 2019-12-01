Best Black Friday Motorola phone deals: Huge savings on the Moto G and Zoom

Looking to pick up a new blower this Black Friday? Then you’re likely considering picking up a Motorola phone.

This deals bonanza Amazon’s pushed out a sea of cracking discounts on some of the iconic phone brand’s latest and greatest handsets. Scroll down to check out our curated pick of the best live Black Friday Motorola phone deals

Black Friday Moto G deals

Motorola’s G-series of smartphones have constantly earned a place as one of, if not, THE best affordable Android phone each year. Which is why you’ll be super excited to hear Amazon’s released a wealth of cracking discounts on the Moto G7, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play this Black Friday.

Specifically you can grab the vanilla Moto G7 with for a modest £179.99, which is an impressive 25% saving on the phone’s regular RRP. If you want something a little cheaper the Play, which has slightly lower specs than the regular G7, is currently shipping with a solid 26% discount, which lets you grab it for £109.

Personally, we’d recommend opting for the Power over the Play though. The Moto G7 Power has slightly better hardware and a sizable 5000mAh battery that lets it easily blitz through 2-3 days regular use. The stellar battery life earned it a place as one of Trusted Reviews favourite affordable phones this year. With Amazon selling it with 22% off, it’s also an absolute steal this Black Friday.

Black Friday Motorola One deals

The One series is Motorola’s mid-tier series of phones. One series handsets are usually slightly more expensive than their G siblings as a result. But thanks to this stellar Motorola One Zoom deal the gap in price is a lot smaller than normal this Black Friday. The deal lets you pick up a Motorola One Zoom for a modest £329.99 – a 13% saving on the phone’s regular price.

If you have the cash and care about camera tech, we’d recommend grabbing the One Zoom. The phone comes with a quad-camera system that’s similar to the ones you’ll see on flagship phones close to twice the price. The setup earned the One Zoom a place as one of Trusted Reviews favourite mid-range phones earlier this year.

As we noted in out Motorola One Zoom review:

“The Motorola One Zoom combines a great camera, screen and battery with a mid-range-specced phone. Its camera is loaded up with three focal lengths and manual controls, as well as a capable Night Vision mode. It easily makes it through a day and thanks to that screen, it shines brightly throughout.”

After something a little different? Then you’ll want to jump on over to our best Black Friday mobile phone deals page, where you can check out our curated pick all the latest and greatest handset discounts currently running.

