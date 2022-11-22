Best Black Friday Laptop Deals Live 2022: Top deals from Razer, Microsoft and more
We may still be a few days away from the main Black Friday weekend, but that hasn’t stopped hundreds of deals going live in advance. In order to help out, we’ve rounded up the very best Black Friday laptop deals that are available right now.
There’s a great variety of laptops on offer, ranging from super-affordable Chromebooks to ultra-powerful gaming laptops. No matter what kind of laptop you’re looking for, it’s likely that you’ll find a fantastic deal.
But with so many deals flooding the web, it can be difficult to find the very best Black Friday deals that suit your needs. With that in mind, we’ll be continuously updating this article with the best Black Friday laptop deals throughout the week. This means you don’t need to go hopping between various websites, as all of the best laptop deals will be visible in one convenient place.
As well as updating the liveblog, we’ve also included a shortlist underneath of our favourite best Black Friday laptop deals. So if you’re on the search for a new laptop, check out our top picks right here:
Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
- Razer Blade 15 – Was £2149.99, Now £1419
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 – Was £999, Now £749
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 – Was £349.99, Now £249.99
- LG Gram 17 – Was £1849.99, Now £1449.99
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – Was £1349.99, Now £748.99
- ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED – Was £899.99, Now £599.99
- Huawei MateBook 14 – Was £699.99, Now £599.99
- ASUS ROG Z13 Flow – Was £1899.99, Now £1398.98
- Honor MagicBook 15 – Was £649.99, Now £489.99
FAQs
Apple is currently offering £250 Gift Cards when you purchase a Mac on its online store. You’ll also be able to find the odd discounted MacBook on third-party retailers.
November is typically the best month to buy a laptop thanks to all of the Black Friday deals.
This differs for each retailer, but most (including Amazon) will end their sale on 28th Monday.
Live Blog
The HP 15s laptop is one of the most budget-friendly deals of Black Friday yet, with a £200 discount taking the price down to just £249.99.
This laptop does have limitations, with a basic i3 Intel Core processor only really fast enough for basic workloads such as writing essays and browsing the web. But you'll struggle to find a better value Windows laptop at this price.
OLED laptops are really popular right now, as they look incredible when watching videos or ogling social media snaps. The Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED is one of the cheapest Black Friday laptops we've seen yet, available for just £599.99.
The Asus laptop has seen a huge £300 discount as part of the Black Friday sale. It also features an Intel Core i5 processor and 512GB SSD.
The HP Pavilion was already one of the cheapest gaming laptops you could buy, but a Black Friday sale has seen the price drop even further down to £559.99.
That sees you save a huge £240 on the gaming laptop, allowing you to benefit from specs such an Intel i5 processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU and 512GB SSD.
The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is one of our favourtie Chromebooks, and it's seen a huge discount in the Black Friday sale, with the price plummeting down to £399.99.
The Chromebook can be folded into a tablet mode, features a sharp Quad HD screen resolution and packs a MediaTek 1380 processor.
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops around, and now it's available for just £1499.99 following a huge £300 price cut.
Despite being reasonably portable at 1.75kg, this gaming laptop is packing some impressive specs including an AMD Ryzen R7-6800HS CPU and AMD RX 6800S Graphics, as well as a whopping 1TB SSD.
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 has had its price slashed by £400 in the Black Friday sale, now costing an affordable £599.
This 13-inch laptop has a 360-degree hinge, allowing you to flip it into tablet mode whenever you fancy. It's also powered by an Intel Core i5 processor to ensure a speedy performance.
Save a whopping £600 on the LG Gram 16 laptop, which is now available to buy for just £1149.
The LG Gram 16 is one of of our favourite 16-inch laptops, weighing just 1.28kg so it's incredibly easy to slip into a bag on the way to work or university.
The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop has seen a massive £730 price drop, taking the price down to £1419.
The laptop's specs include a 15.6-inch Quad HD display, Intel i7-11800H processor and a Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 has seen a £100 price cut, dropping the price down to an affordable £249.99.
This makes the 2-in-1 Chromebook one of the best Black Friday laptop deals yet, especially for those on a tight budget.