Best Black Friday Laptop Deals Live 2022: Top deals from Razer, Microsoft and more

Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

We may still be a few days away from the main Black Friday weekend, but that hasn’t stopped hundreds of deals going live in advance. In order to help out, we’ve rounded up the very best Black Friday laptop deals that are available right now.

There’s a great variety of laptops on offer, ranging from super-affordable Chromebooks to ultra-powerful gaming laptops. No matter what kind of laptop you’re looking for, it’s likely that you’ll find a fantastic deal.

But with so many deals flooding the web, it can be difficult to find the very best Black Friday deals that suit your needs. With that in mind, we’ll be continuously updating this article with the best Black Friday laptop deals throughout the week. This means you don’t need to go hopping between various websites, as all of the best laptop deals will be visible in one convenient place.

As well as updating the liveblog, we’ve also included a shortlist underneath of our favourite best Black Friday laptop deals. So if you’re on the search for a new laptop, check out our top picks right here:

Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

FAQs

Will Apple do Black Friday 2022?

Apple is currently offering £250 Gift Cards when you purchase a Mac on its online store. You’ll also be able to find the odd discounted MacBook on third-party retailers.

Which is the best month to buy a laptop?

November is typically the best month to buy a laptop thanks to all of the Black Friday deals.

How long is the Black Friday sale?

This differs for each retailer, but most (including Amazon) will end their sale on 28th Monday.

Live Blog

Ryan Jones

The HP 15s laptop is one of the most budget-friendly deals of Black Friday yet, with a £200 discount taking the price down to just £249.99.

This laptop does have limitations, with a basic i3 Intel Core processor only really fast enough for basic workloads such as writing essays and browsing the web. But you'll struggle to find a better value Windows laptop at this price.

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

