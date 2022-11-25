 large image

Best Black Friday Laptop Deals Live 2022: Top deals from Dell, Microsoft, Razer and more

Need a new laptop? Then it’s the perfect time to buy, with all of the biggest portables seeing major discounts for Black Friday. But what are the best Black Friday laptop deals currently available.

We’re here to answer that exact question, as our team of experts have been searching the web for the biggest discounts. We’ve also made sure that we’re not linking to poor quality laptops, as we’re using our expensive testing experience to spot the hidden gems.

Not only have we created a shortlist below highlighting the best deals we’ve seen so far, but we also have a live blog further down that will be calling attention to the absolute newest deals. We’ve made sure to check deal on a variety of websites too, including Amazon, Currys, Argos, Scan and more.

So if you’re on the hunt for the best Black Friday laptop deal, then check out all of the fantastic offers below.

FAQs

Will Apple do Black Friday 2022?

Apple is currently offering £250 Gift Cards when you purchase a Mac on its online store. You’ll also be able to find the odd discounted MacBook on third-party retailers.

Which is the best month to buy a laptop?

November is typically the best month to buy a laptop thanks to all of the Black Friday deals.

How long is the Black Friday sale?

This differs for each retailer, but most (including Amazon) will end their sale on 28th Monday.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is a Black Friday bargain you won't want to miss. It's seen £121.08 chopped off the price, so it can now be yours for just £899.99.

Despite the bargain price, it's packing some impressive specs. These include an i7 Intel Core processor, Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU and 120Hz Full HD screen. So if you want to play games in 1080p with a buttery smooth performance, there aren't much better.

Looking for a 4K Chromebook? The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 fits the bill, and has seen a hefty £170 price cut for Black Friday. That leaves the laptop at a budget-friendly price of just £329.99.

You get some mighty specs for the bargain price too, including a 15.6-inch 4K touchscreen, i7 Intel Core processor and 16GB of RAM. So if you're happy to use ChromeOS instead of Windows, this laptop deserves a place on your shortlist.

Save over £1000 on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 this Black Friday. This high-end gaming laptop is now available to buy for £2951.12 following the massive price slash.

That's admittedly still an expensive price, but you're getting top specs for your money. These include an Intel i9-12950H processor, Nvidia RTX 3080Ti GPU and a whopping 2TB SSD. If you want the best possible gaming performance, this is the laptop to get.

Fancy a cheap gaming laptop? The MSI Katana GF66 is a superb option, costing just £899.99 following a £200 price cut.

Despite its cheap price, this gaming laptop can play games in Full HD with a smooth performance thanks to the Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU and Intel i7-11800H processor. It even has a 144Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth visuals.

The Razer Blade 14 is one of the best laptops you can buy, and has seen a £131 price cut for Black Friday. That knocks the cost down to £1549, which represents outstanding value.

The Razer laptop on offer features top specs, including an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU and a Quad HD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate.

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 has seen a £40 price drop, making it one of the most affordable PCs available at just £329.

It's worth pointing out that it doesn't come with a keyboard, but you can instead use it as a tablet for on-the-go work, which could be useful for students who need to jot down notes.

The MSI Summit E14 Evo has been thrown into the Black Friday sale, and priced at an affordable £698.99.

This productivity laptop packs a powerful performance with an Intel Core i7 chip. And retailer Scan is also bundling in Norton 360, a VPN and Password Manager at no extra charge.

The Honor MagicBook 15 laptop has seen a big £160 Black Friday discount, seeing the price tumble down to £489.99.

The laptop has impressive specs for the affordable price too, with a Ryzen 5-5500U processor, 512GB SSD and 15.6-inch touchscreen. This is one of the best value Windows laptop deals we've seen yet.

The HP 15s laptop is one of the most budget-friendly deals of Black Friday yet, with a £200 discount taking the price down to just £249.99.

This laptop does have limitations, with a basic i3 Intel Core processor only really fast enough for basic workloads such as writing essays and browsing the web. But you'll struggle to find a better value Windows laptop at this price.

