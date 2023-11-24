Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
The big day is here, it’s Black Friday, and the laptop deals are here too. The sales event has kicked off and we’re seeing top deals across productivity laptops, MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks and more. Let’s dive in.
You’re here looking for a deal but you, of course, want an actual deal. We’ve all seen those offers where the product was a cheaper price not long before rising right before the discount comes on Black Friday. Well, we check the price history so that doesn’t happen with those deals, showing you true savings.
Deals have already dropped on, even, the latest MacBook Pro M3 as well as a bumper deal on the original M1. There’s also a stunning gaming offer on some Razer Blade laptops too.
Black Friday 2023 is now here and the offers have begun but we may well see some more. On Black Friday 2022, we saw strong offers across the MacBook Air, Dell XPS 13 and Razer Blade 15. There were strong budget deals on laptops from Lenovo, Honor and more too.
We’re well into the big day now and this page will continue to be updated with the latest and greatest laptop deals as we move towards Cyber Monday. Have a good look now and do come back to see more deals.
Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
The Acer Aspire 3 is down to under £400 for Black Friday at Currys
In need of a new laptop for work, school or university? This Acer Aspire 3 is just £399 from Currys for Black Friday, giving you a good generalist laptop for a lot less.
- Currys
- Was £649
- £399
Save more than £200 on a brand-new Huawei Matebook
Huawei’s excellent efficiency laptop has seen a massive discount for Black Friday, turning a £700 laptop into a sub-£500 one.
- Amazon
- Was £699.99
- Now £474
Currys Black Friday Bargain: LG Gram SuperSlim OLED now just £999
The LG Gram SuperSlim OLED is now a stunning £600 for Black Friday. At Currys, the laptop is now just £999.
- Currys
- Save £600
- Now £999
Huge £370 Off: Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 Now Just £679
Grab the highly-rated Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 for just £679 on Amazon. Save a whopping £370 with this amazing discount. Don’t miss out on this top-notch laptop at an unbeatable price.
- Amazon
- Save £450
- £679
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio – Was £1,649, Now £1,349
- Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED – Was £2,099, Now £1,899
- Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED – Was £999, Now £799
- Dell Inspiron 16 Plus – Was £1,199, Now £999
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i 14 – Was £649, Now £499
- Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (2023) – Was £1,599, Now £1,199
- Asus Vivobook Go 15 – Was £599.99, Now £449.99
- Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED – Was £1,161.28, Now £999.99
- Acer Aspire Vero 14 – Was £899, Now £699
- Asus Zenbook 14 – Was £1,399, Now £999
- Asus Vivobook 15 OLED – Was £749, Now £599
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go – Was £299, Now £182.14
- Asus Vivobook Pro 15 – Was £1,499, Now £1,199
- Asus Vivobook Pro 16X – Was £2,999, Now £2,099
Best Black Friday MacBook Deals
Save £150: The MacBook Pro M3 is now £1,549.97 this Black Friday
The new MacBook Pro M3 has already received a discount on Amazon, down from £1,699 to just £1,549.97. That’s a solid £150 saving.
- Amazon
- Save £150
- Now £1,549.97
Get a refurbished MacBook Air M2 for £871
You can save a whopping £238 on a refurbished M2 Air right now, available from Currys Clearance over on Ebay. Use code BUYBETTER20 to grab the extra savings.
- Ebay
- Save £238
- Now £870.20
Save £200! MacBook Air (M1) Now Just £799 in Limited Time Deal
Grab the highly-rated MacBook Air (M1) on Amazon now for only £799, slashed from its original price by £200! That’s a whopping 20% off! Experience unparalleled performance and speed at a fraction of the cost. Hurry, while stocks last!
- Amazon
- Save 20%
- £799
- 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro – Was £2,099, Now £1,949.97
- 13-inch MacBook Air M2 – Was £1,399, Now £1,249.97
- 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 – Was £1,298, Now £899.97
Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals
Save over £1000 on the Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop
The Razer Blade Pro 17 is a high-end gaming laptop that usually costs close to £3000 since it’s packing luxurious specs such an RTX 3070 GPU, Intel Core i7 processor and 360Hz Full HD screen. Amazon has now given the laptop a remarkable 41% discount to make it more affordable than ever before.
- Amazon
- Save £1190.99
- Now £1699
£300 off: This Lenovo gaming laptop is going cheap at Box
The Lenovo LOQ 15i is now just £999.99 at Box, down from £1,299.99. An impressive £300 off for a strong mid-tier gaming laptop.
- Box
- Save £300
- Now £999.99
Score £216 Off: Asus TUF Gaming A15 Now Only £984
Snag the highly-rated Asus TUF Gaming A15 for just £983.47 on Amazon. That’s a massive saving of £216 off. Experience superior gaming with this powerful machine.
- Amazon
- Save £216
- £983.47
- Lenovo Legion S7 – Was £1,510.66, Now £899.99
FAQs
Apple isn’t one for big discounts come Black Friday but it is into dishing out timely gift cards alongside purchases. That’s just what Apple did during Black Friday 2022, offering £250 Gift Cards when you purchase a Mac on its online store.
November is typically the best month to buy a laptop thanks to all of the Black Friday deals.
This differs for each retailer, but most (including Amazon) will end their sale on Monday 27th November.
You might like…
Live Blog
The Asus ZenBook Flip 15 OLED has seen a colossal £500 price cut. As a result, you can purchase the convertible laptop for just £1199.99 during Amazon's Black Friday sale.
As its name implies, the laptop features a 2-in-1 design, as well as a 2.8K OLED screen. Performance looks impressive too, with an Intel i7-12700H processor and Intel Arc graphics.