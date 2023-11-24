Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

The big day is here, it’s Black Friday, and the laptop deals are here too. The sales event has kicked off and we’re seeing top deals across productivity laptops, MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks and more. Let’s dive in.

You’re here looking for a deal but you, of course, want an actual deal. We’ve all seen those offers where the product was a cheaper price not long before rising right before the discount comes on Black Friday. Well, we check the price history so that doesn’t happen with those deals, showing you true savings.

Deals have already dropped on, even, the latest MacBook Pro M3 as well as a bumper deal on the original M1. There’s also a stunning gaming offer on some Razer Blade laptops too.

Black Friday 2023 is now here and the offers have begun but we may well see some more. On Black Friday 2022, we saw strong offers across the MacBook Air, Dell XPS 13 and Razer Blade 15. There were strong budget deals on laptops from Lenovo, Honor and more too.

We’re well into the big day now and this page will continue to be updated with the latest and greatest laptop deals as we move towards Cyber Monday. Have a good look now and do come back to see more deals.

Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

The Acer Aspire 3 is down to under £400 for Black Friday at Currys In need of a new laptop for work, school or university? This Acer Aspire 3 is just £399 from Currys for Black Friday, giving you a good generalist laptop for a lot less. Currys

Was £649

£399 View Deal

Save more than £200 on a brand-new Huawei Matebook Huawei’s excellent efficiency laptop has seen a massive discount for Black Friday, turning a £700 laptop into a sub-£500 one. Amazon

Was £699.99

Now £474 View Deal

Currys Black Friday Bargain: LG Gram SuperSlim OLED now just £999 The LG Gram SuperSlim OLED is now a stunning £600 for Black Friday. At Currys, the laptop is now just £999. Currys

Save £600

Now £999 View Deal

Huge £370 Off: Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 Now Just £679 Grab the highly-rated Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 for just £679 on Amazon. Save a whopping £370 with this amazing discount. Don’t miss out on this top-notch laptop at an unbeatable price. Amazon

Save £450

£679 View Deal

Best Black Friday MacBook Deals

Save £150: The MacBook Pro M3 is now £1,549.97 this Black Friday The new MacBook Pro M3 has already received a discount on Amazon, down from £1,699 to just £1,549.97. That’s a solid £150 saving. Amazon

Save £150

Now £1,549.97 View Deal

Get a refurbished MacBook Air M2 for £871 You can save a whopping £238 on a refurbished M2 Air right now, available from Currys Clearance over on Ebay. Use code BUYBETTER20 to grab the extra savings. Ebay

Save £238

Now £870.20 View Deal

Save £200! MacBook Air (M1) Now Just £799 in Limited Time Deal Grab the highly-rated MacBook Air (M1) on Amazon now for only £799, slashed from its original price by £200! That’s a whopping 20% off! Experience unparalleled performance and speed at a fraction of the cost. Hurry, while stocks last! Amazon

Save 20%

£799 View Deal

Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

Save over £1000 on the Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop The Razer Blade Pro 17 is a high-end gaming laptop that usually costs close to £3000 since it’s packing luxurious specs such an RTX 3070 GPU, Intel Core i7 processor and 360Hz Full HD screen. Amazon has now given the laptop a remarkable 41% discount to make it more affordable than ever before. Amazon

Save £1190.99

Now £1699 View Deal

£300 off: This Lenovo gaming laptop is going cheap at Box The Lenovo LOQ 15i is now just £999.99 at Box, down from £1,299.99. An impressive £300 off for a strong mid-tier gaming laptop. Box

Save £300

Now £999.99 View Deal

Score £216 Off: Asus TUF Gaming A15 Now Only £984 Snag the highly-rated Asus TUF Gaming A15 for just £983.47 on Amazon. That’s a massive saving of £216 off. Experience superior gaming with this powerful machine. Amazon

Save £216

£983.47 View Deal

Lenovo Legion S7 – Was £1,510.66, Now £899.99

FAQs Will Apple do Black Friday 2023? Apple isn’t one for big discounts come Black Friday but it is into dishing out timely gift cards alongside purchases. That’s just what Apple did during Black Friday 2022, offering £250 Gift Cards when you purchase a Mac on its online store. Which is the best month to buy a laptop? November is typically the best month to buy a laptop thanks to all of the Black Friday deals. How long is the Black Friday sale? This differs for each retailer, but most (including Amazon) will end their sale on Monday 27th November.

