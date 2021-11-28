Best Black Friday kids tablet deals: Huge savings on the Amazon Fire and more

Looking to pick up a tablet for the kids this Black Friday but not sure which to get, or struggling to find a decent discount?

You’re not alone. There’s currently a shortage of decent kids tablets with most tech firms choosing to focus on the top end of the market. While the more cash flush of us may be willing to spend hundreds of pounds picking up a top end iPad for their sprogs, in our experience that’s not a wise decision, especially with younger children.

Trust us, in even the calmest of five year old’s hands an iPad can be smashed in seconds. On top of that, while we’ve seen numerous great tablet deals this Black Friday, we haven’t seen any significant savings on Apple’s iPads appear.

Here to help you find the right device and price for your specific needs this Black Friday, we’ve created this guide detailing our picks of the best kids tablets deals to appear this year.

Editor’s Choice: Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition

Amazon’s Fire Kids Edition tablets are the best option for any parent with younger offspring on the hunt for a mobile entertainment station.

The device runs a curated version of Amazon’s Fire OS that makes it close to impossible for them to download or access inappropriate content. As an added safety measure it also features advanced, easy to set up parental controls.

While this is awesome, what truly sets it apart is Amazon’s no questions asked returns and replacement policy. This means, if your child somehow manages to overcome the device’s ruggedized, shock resistant case, you can get a replacement quickly and easily.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, thanks to this awesome Amazon Black Friday deal it’s also currently half price.

Get a Fire 7 Kids tablet for less than £50 The Fire 7 Kids tablet has been reduced by half price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, taking the tablet down from £99.99 to just £49.99. That’s a £50 saving on the RRP. You can also save an extra £5 when buying two with code FIRE7KIDS. Amazon

Was £99.99

£49.99 View Deal

The best alternative to the Fire 7 Kids Edition: Lenovo Tab M7 with Kids Bumper

The only downside to Amazon’s Fire 7 Kids Edition is that it requires you to have Prime membership and be heavily invested in the firm’s ecommerce ecosystem.

If you want a reliable kids tablet but don’t fancy subscribing to Prime then we’d thoroughly recommend taking advantage of this Very Black Friday deal on the Lenovo Tab M7 with Kids Bumper. It has a similar ruggesdised design and parental controls to the Fire, but runs full fat Android. This means you don’t need Prime membership to fully utilise it.

On this deal it’s also an absolute steal, retailing for £79.99, a £20 saving on its regular £99.99 price.

Lenovo’s latest kids tablet just got a big discount Grab Lenovo’s Tab M7 (3rd Gen) with Kids Bumper on the cheap with this awesome Very Black Friday deal. Very

Was £99.99, no £79.99 (save £20) View Deal

The best option for older kids: Samsung Galaxy Tab 7 FE

The Fire Tablet is great for younger kids, but it’s locked down software and design won’t be appropriate for older children. If you’re looking for a tablet for kids aged 7 or over we’d recommend looking at the Galaxy Tab S7 FE instead. The tablet is available on AO now for £449, a huge £140 saving on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE’s regular £589 retail price.

The tablet features top end components, active stylus support and all the bits an pre-teen or teenager users will need for school work and entertainment. The included S Pen stylus also makes it a great choice if your kid is a budding artist, letting it quickly turn into a mobile sketch station.

As reviewer Andrew Williams said in our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review:

“The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE’s S-Pen is great, the screen is large and, despite using an LCD panel, it has some admirable characteristics including high peak brightness and deeper-than-sRGB colour.”

Act quickly for a £140 saving on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE You can get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with an incredible £140 saving thanks to this deal on AO.com which sees the device, ideal for digital artists, plunge in price AO.com

Was £589, now £449 View Deal

Those are our picks of the best Black Friday kids tablet deals.