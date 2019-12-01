Best Black Friday Huawei phone deals: Massive savings on the P30 Pro and Lite

One the market for an awesome camera-phone this Black Friday? Then you’ll want to consider one of Huawei’s latest handsets.

Since the company inked a deal with iconic camera maker Leica many moons ago the Chinese tech powerhouse has released a steady stream of stellar smartphones with industry leading snappers. What’s more, this Black Friday Amazon has slashed the price of some of Huawei’s latest and greatest handsets, making them an absolute steal.

Scroll down to see our pick of the best Black Friday Huawei phone deals.

Black Friday Huawei P30 deals

The P30 is Huawei’s latest series of flagship smartphones. It’s split into three key handsets, the vanilla Huawei P30, top end P30 Pro and mid-range P30 Lite. Sadly, there aren’t any great Huawei P30 deals currently running, but there are cracking savings to be had on the Pro and Lite.

If you want the best of the best we’d recommend grabbing the Pro. The current deal lops a massive £250 off one of THE best camera-phones on the market and is the cheapest we’ve seen the P30 Pro sell for all year. If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, the deal also gets you a free case.

If you’re on a budget, you could do a lot worse than the Huawei P30 Lite, though. The phone shares the same core DNA that makes the regular P30 and Pro great, with only a few compromises.

As we noted in our Huawei P30 Lite review: “If you want class and some high-end surface thrills at a sensible price, the Huawei P30 Lite is one of the best phones you can buy.”

Black Friday 5G Huawei phone deals

If you’re looking to make the jump to 5G you’ll be pleased to hear Amazon’s chopped a massive £200 off the Huawei Mate 20X 5G’s price. This lets you grab the 5G blower for a modest £799.99.

The phone may not be part of Huawei’s newer Mate 30 family of phones, but it’s still a pretty impressive bit of hardware, featuring a top notch triple-sensor camera, stellar screen and super fast components that’ll run even the most demanding of 3D games.

Black Friday Honor phone deals

After something a little cheaper? Then you may want to consider picking up one of Huawei subsidiary Honor’s handsets. Amazon’s currently offering big discounts on the Honor 20 Pro and Honor 10 Lite.

The Honor 20 Pro combines some of the imaging tech seen on its Huawei siblings with a distinctly Samsung-like hole-punch notch design.

The Honor 10 Lite is a Moto G rival and one of the best phones you’ll get for less than £100. Be warned though, its CPU is a little on the sluggish side, so you’ll probably be better off investing in the P30 Lite or Honor 20 Pro if you can afford to.

Still not found what you’re looking for? Then you’ll want to jump over to our best Black Friday mobile phone deals page for a look at all the latest smartphone deals currently running.

