Best Black Friday headphones deals 2022: Great savings from Apple, Bose and Sony

Black Friday is here and headphones are receiving reductions left, right and centre. Whether you’re in need of an affordable pair of cans or spying a price drop on a long coveted premium pair there are plenty of deals to savour.

And so we’ve created this deals page to point you in the right direction of the best Black Friday headphone deals, with this page regularly updated by our team of experts with all the latest deals we’ve found across the Black Friday sales event.

We’ve included cheap affordable models alongside more expensive ones to give you the lay of the land. We’ve also tried to make sure the deals we’ve listed are the cheapest we can find for that particular model so you can get the biggest savings possible.

Enough chit-chat, let’s get to the deals. Have a look below for a round-up of the best best Black Friday headphone deals so far.

Best Black Friday headphone deals