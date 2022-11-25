Best Black Friday headphones deals 2022: Great savings from Apple, Bose and Sony
Black Friday is here and headphones are receiving reductions left, right and centre. Whether you’re in need of an affordable pair of cans or spying a price drop on a long coveted premium pair there are plenty of deals to savour.
And so we’ve created this deals page to point you in the right direction of the best Black Friday headphone deals, with this page regularly updated by our team of experts with all the latest deals we’ve found across the Black Friday sales event.
We’ve included cheap affordable models alongside more expensive ones to give you the lay of the land. We’ve also tried to make sure the deals we’ve listed are the cheapest we can find for that particular model so you can get the biggest savings possible.
Enough chit-chat, let’s get to the deals. Have a look below for a round-up of the best best Black Friday headphone deals so far.
Best Black Friday headphone deals
- Sony WF-1000XM4 – Was £250, Now £159
- Sony WH-1000XM5 – Was £380, Now £295.91
- Apple AirPods (2019) – Was £129, now £115
- Sony WH-CH710N – Was £130, now £69
- Lypertek Z5 ANC – Was £119, now £69
- Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen – Was £249, now £229
- Google Pixel Buds Pro – Was £179.99 now £149
- Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ – Was £49.99, now £39.95
- Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen – Was £109.99, now £59.99
FAQs
That’s a tricky question to answer as it depends on what your needs are. Not every headphone will suit some, and while there are some brands that are better than others, you’ll often find that you’ll need to pay more to get the best performance. For noise cancellation we’d say that Apple, Bose and Sony are among the best brands, while in terms of sound quality you can also add the likes of Bowers & Wilkins and Master & Dynamic into the mix.
If you don’t like the feeling of in-earphones going into your ear then full-sized headphones are a better option. There are in-ears that sit on the ear, such as some AirPod models, but they’re not as good at isolating the wearer from the sounds around them as over-ear headphones. Over-ears sound bigger, offer more protection and isolation, but they’re not as conveniently sized for travel was earphones can be.