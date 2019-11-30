Here are the best PS4, Xbox One and Switch games to pick up this Black Friday

This Black Friday weekend has seen a plethora of discounts across the gaming landscape, although the majority of focus has been placed on consoles and accessories instead of the games themselves – which are also discounted across the board. 

Trusted Reviews has gone ahead and rounded up some of the best offers we’ve come across thus far, using our own critical opinion to determine which titles you should consider giving a try while they’re down in price. 

Best PS4 Games to buy this Black Friday

Throughout this generation, Sony’s console has amassed a pretty fantastic selection of exclusives, whether you’re after an action blockbuster or heartfelt narrative adventure. There really is something for everyone on PS4, and we’ve compiled some of our favourites below. 

Best PS4 Game Deals for Black Friday

God Of War Playstation Hits (PS4)

God of War is a wonderful reboot for the beloved series - abandoning its hack 'n' slash roots for a far more narrative-driven experience set across a beautiful and vast open world. A sequel is likely in the works for PS5, too.

A return to form for Kratos

Now £13.49

Now £13.49

A return to form for Kratos

NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition (PlayStation PS4)

NieR: Automata is a masterful effort in fast-paced, satisfying combat and ambitious, emotional storytelling from PlatinumGames and beloved director Yoko Taro. It's one of our favourite games of this generation by a mile, and well worth experiencing.

Save £13.30

£17.70

£17.70

Save £13.30

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition PlayStation Hits (PS4)

From the creators of Killzone, Horizon Zero Dawn is a huge departure for Guerilla Games. It's a truly beautiful adventure with an ambitious narrative and wonderfully engaging mechanics across its post-apocalyptic world.

Save £7.99

Now £11.99

Now £11.99

Save £7.99

The Last of Us Remastered - PlayStation Hits (PS4)

Naughty Dog's The Last of Us set a new benchmark when it launched back in 2013. This remaster comes with improved visuals that take full advantage of PS4 Pro - while also including the excellent 'Left Behind' expansion.

Save £7.99

Now £11.99

Now £11.99

Save £7.99

Best Xbox One Games to buy this Black Friday

Microsoft’s console hasn’t had the strongest of years when it comes to exclusive games, with Gears 5 being its only major blockbuster. However, this doesn’t discount an otherwise excellent back catalogue of games for players to dip into, and we mean first-party, third-party and indie gems which are positively awash on the platform. Find our best picks below.

Best Xbox One Game Deals for Black Friday

Gears 5 - Ultimate Edition - Xbox One

Gears 5 is the second title in the franchise developed by The Coalition and carries on the brand-new story of Kait, J.D Felix and company. It has a thrilling solo campaign and endless multiplayer options for a genuinely bargain price.

Was £39.99

£18.99

£18.99

Was £39.99

FIFA 20

FIFA 20 is another worthwhile entry in Electronic Art's football sim series - bringing with it a range of new changes, modes and visual improvements. Hardcore fans will want to snap this up for the licenses alone.

Was £49.99

£36.99

£36.99

Was £49.99

Borderlands 3 with 5 Gold Keys DLC (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) (Xbox One)

Gearbox Software's Borderlands 3 is a fun, chaotic loot shooter with four distinct characters to choose from. You'll venture across a massive world completing quests, killing bandits and finding lots and lots of loot.

Was £49.99

£34.99

£34.99

Was £49.99

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice (Xbox One )

FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice takes the lessons learned from Dark Souls and Bloodborne before crafting a brutal, fast and beautifully challenging experience set across a demonic vision of Japan. It performs best on Xbox One, too!

Was £49.99

£43.98

£43.98

Was £49.99

Best Nintendo Switch Games to buy this Friday

Nintendo always sits at the cream of the crop when it comes to first-party exclusives, although they seldom drop in price. So, Black Friday is a perfect oppurtunity to grab them with some worthwhile discounts. You might be looking to explore a beautiful world as the Hero of Time in The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening or possess inanimate objects as a pesky plumber in Super Mario Odyssey, there’s so many amazing games to play on the hybrid platform.

Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals for Black Friday

Luigi's Mansion 3

Luigi's Mansion 3 is the spooky threequel fans have been waiting for. Mario's taller and more handsome brother finds himself trapped inside a haunted hotel, having no choice but to explore, suck up ghosts and find treasures to rescue his friends.

Was £49.99

£36.99

£36.99

Was £49.99

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey is a delightful platforming adventure, and arguably one of the best ever made in the Mario universe. It will take you through a variety of wonderfully diverse worlds filled with adorable secrets to uncover.

Was £49.99

£36.99

£36.99

Was £49.99

Pokemon Shield

Game Freak returns with a new duo of titles in its beloved RPG series - taking players to the UK-inspired region of Galar. Packed with new creatures, excellent writing and so much charm it's almost bursting - Switch owners need to check this one out.

Was £49.99

£36.99

£36.99

Was £49.99

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is a colourful remake of a Game Boy classic, translating all the stories, characters and dungeons players from back in the day will remember fondly. It's one of the Switch's brightest sparks of 2019 for sure.

Was £49.99

£36.99

£36.99

Was £49.99

Jade King
Games Writer
Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews.
Jade King

