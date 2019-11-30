Best Black Friday Deals you may have missed – Catch them while you can

There have been many great Black Friday deals this weekend – so many that it’s very easy to miss some of the very best bargains.

Don’t fear though, as we’ve rounded up our favourite Black Friday deals right here, including offers for an iPhone 11, Switch Lite, Philips Ambilight 4K TV, GoPro Hero 8 and an Echo Dot bundle that includes two Philips Hue bulbs.

The first of these deals is an iPhone 11 Vodafone contract, which requires to pay just £33 per month for unlimited texts, unlimited minutes and 60GB of data for when you’re away from Wi-Fi. There is a £99 upfront cost, but if you use the Trusted10 code at checkout, you’ll get a £10 discount.

The second deal here sees a £20 price cut for the Nintendo Switch Lite, despite the new portable console launching just a few months ago. This is guaranteed to be one of the best selling gadgets for Christmas, especially with the recent release of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Then we have the jaw-dropping Philips Ambilight TV 65-inch 4K TV deal, which sees a massive £270 price slash. It’s a great time to buy a 4K TV with the PS5 and Xbox 2 hitting stores next year, and this Philips telly is a great option thanks to its Ambilight special trick which sees on-screen colours simulated via exterior light panels for dazzling effects in your living room.

The GoPro Hero 8 Black Bundle is another incredible Black Friday deal, with a £100 price reduction. For £329.99, you get the 4K action camera along with plenty other accessories including a Shorty Grip, Head Strap Mount, SD Card & Additional Battery.

And finally, there’s the Echo Dot bundle which sees you bag the diddy Amazon smart speaker along with two Philips Hue colour smart bulbs, so you can turn your home’s lights on and off via voice control. Philips Hue bulbs are usually incredibly pricey alone, so to see them at such an affordable price along with the Echo Dot really does represent fantastic value.

These are our favourite Black Friday deals of the weekend, and if you’re looking for a Christmas present or simply want to treat yourself, you can’t go wrong with any of these bargains.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

