Best Black Friday Deals 2019: Today’s biggest sales and price drops

Black Friday 2019 is finally here, and you can rest assured we’ll be giving you regular updates on all today’s best deals from the UK’s top retailers.
There’s no denying that Black Friday is a great time to bag a deal, but there’s also a whole lot of noise surrounding the annual sales event that can make it difficult to find the best bargains.
That’s why we’ve decided to provide a no-nonsense summary of our top picks for the day – a cheat sheet for today’s best Black Friday deals covering mobile phones, TVs, laptops, consoles, games and much more.
Alternatively, we have a comprehensive give to the best Black Friday deals 2019 featuring even more offers.
Today’s Absolute Best Black Friday 2019 Deals
Let’s cut through all the jibber-jabber and look at a more compact selection of the very best Black Friday deals that are available today – regardless of category. If you read nothing else from us on this frenzied day of deals, make sure you read this.
Best Black Friday Deals 2019
iPhone 11 Pro – 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts (Trusted Reviews Exclusive)
By using the Trusted Reviews exclusive code – TRUSTEDBF1 – use can get rid of the upfront cost on this incredible iPhone 11 Pro contract, getting you one of the best Black Friday deals for less.
Sonos Beam Sound Bar with Voice Control
One of the best sound bars on the market just got even better thanks to John Lewis' incredible £70 Black Friday discount. Incredible sound quality never felt so good.
Dyson V7 Motorhead Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with up to 30 Minutes Run Time
It's rare enough to find a proper discount on a Dyson vacuum, which makes this Black Friday deal an absolute steal. Take the boredom out of vacuuming and nab this sweet Dyson V7 offer while it's still available.
Now TV Cinema & Entertainment 12-Month Pass
Watch all your favourite Christmas films and get your next TV binge-watching sesh in the calendar with this unbeatable Black Friday offer over at Now TV.
Best Mobile Deals for Black Friday 2019 Live Today
Looking to pick up a new smartphone or mobile contract this Black Friday? You won’t find any shortage of advice out there on which to opt for. For our money (which is hard-earned and reluctantly spent), these Black Friday mobile deals are the best around.
Best Black Friday US Smartphone Deals
Google Pixel 3a 64GB
Google's affordable Pixel 3a smartphone is an even better deal on Black Friday at Best Buy. Activation necessary.
Google Pixel 4 - Just Black - 64GB - Unlocked
The Google Pixel 4 is brand new and already $200 off for Black Friday. It's a can't miss deal
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB - Prism Black w/Galaxy Buds
Save big on Samsung's 2019 flagship range by bundling in the true wireless Galaxy Buds
Best TV Deals for Black Friday 2019 Live Today
TVs have been one of the most popular categories for Black Friday spending over the decades. When you see that precious CCTV footage of red-faced people falling over one another in American supermarket aisles on Black Friday, it’s usually in honour of a cut-price 4K TV. Don’t stoop to that level – just grab one of these Black Friday TV deals.
Best Amazon US TV Deals
Samsung QN65Q60RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)
Benefit from a stunning QLED picture boast 100% Colour Volume with billions of shades showcased in this set-up. This Samsung TV will also upscale to 4K, so you're always seeing the most stellar picture.
Sony XBR-55A8G 55 Inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2019 Model
Get a truly authentic experience with this brilliant OLED display, offering depth, clarity and rich colour.
LG 65SM9000PUA Nano 9 Series 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV (2019), Black
Throwing into the months six months of Disney Plus free, this LG set-up also boasts voice assistance from Alexa or Google Assistant. With its Nano Cell technology, also benefit from vibrant, crisp colours.
Best Laptop Deals for Black Friday 2019 Live Today
Shopping for a new Windows laptop, MacBook, or Chromebook? You can get impressively chunky savings one all three forms of portable computer this Black Friday. We’ve rounded up some of the most appealing Black Friday laptop deals below.
Best Amazon US Laptop Deals
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop
Packing a Intel Core i7-8565U 4-Core and Intel UHD Graphics 620, offering a dazzling 13.3-inch FHD 1080p display, offering a lightweight machine that easily handles the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends.
New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model)
Get the latest iPad from Apple, running PadOS straight out of the box and enjoy the ability to multi-task, design and have a powerful machine that can flexibly transition from tablet to laptop with added accessories.
Acer Chromebook 11 N7, Celeron N3060, 11.6" HD, 4GB LPDDR3, 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome, C731-C118
The perfect companion for those who simply want to browse the internet or carry out straight forward word processing tasks, this Chromebook offers its easy Chrome OS, giving access to Google tools and Google Drive for excellent storage.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals for Black Friday 2019 Live Today
It’s been on the market for more than two-and-a-half years now, but the Nintendo Switch remains the exciting young whippersnapper of the video games world. Part of that is because the PS4 and Xbox One are way older, and part of that is down to the cheap and cheerful Nintendo Switch Lite model that landed a couple of months back. Both are going to be big hits this Christmas – especially with Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals like this around.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch US deals
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle with Gray Joy-Con
Nintendo's traditional Black Friday bundle is back. Get Mario Kart 8 free with the console.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch
The lowest price we've seen for the Nintendo Switch's flagship title
Super Mario Odyssey - Nintendo Switch
Mario's best-ever adventure is half price for Black Friday at Target
Best PS4 Deals for Black Friday 2019 Live Today
The PS4 is the undisputed console champion for this generation. In terms of sheer numbers, neither the Xbox One nor the Nintendo Switch comes close (though the latter has the excuse of being significantly younger). With the PS5 set for launch in a year, Black Friday 2019 marks the start of a final push to sell yet more PS4 consoles. Which probably explains these brilliant deals.
Best Sony PS4 US Deals
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle
Call of Duty returns to form with Modern Warfare. Get it with the best PS4 console at a big discount
Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition
A superb discount on arguably 2018's best video game, including all of that sweet DLC
PlayStation 4 1 TB Bundle
A PS4 1TB with a trio of the best games in the history of the platform: God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition games.
Madden NFL 20
The latest edition of the classic NFL sim features MVP Patrick Mahomes on the cover
Best Xbox One Deals for Black Friday 2019 Live Today
The Xbox One has had a bumpy ride this console generation, but Microsoft has rallied rather magnificently of late. From the brilliantly generous Xbox Game Pass service to the all-powerful Xbox One X hardware revision, Microsoft is intent on going out with a bang. With a new Xbox generation set for 2020, we’re looking at some fine Xbox One deals this Black Friday.
Best Xbox One US Deals
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console
Get $100 off Microsoft's first ever disc-free, digital-only games console this Black Friday
Xbox One S 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle
Save big on the Xbox One S with the hottest game of the moment – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Xbox One X 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle
For the best Xbox One gaming experience, X marks the spot. And the bundled game isn't bad either
Madden NFL 20
Save more than half on Madden NFL 20 from EA Sports
Best Sonos & Soundbar Deals for Black Friday 2019 Live Today
Home audio is big business these days. With the likes of Sonos leading the way, high-end multi-room sound is no longer the preserve of audiophiles and hi-fi fetishists. Add in the similar impact soundbars have had on home cinema set-ups, and it’s a fine time to be shopping for speakers. As these fine Black Friday soundbar deals go to show.
Best Amazon US Sonos and Soundbar Deals
Sonos One (Gen 1) - Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-in (White)
Offering a fantastic sound for a relatively small speaker, this is a smart speaker that puts audio quality at the forefront but with all the smarts of Alexa.
Sonos Beam - Smart TV Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa Built-in - Black
Boost your entertainment set-up on your TV with the Sonos Beam, ensuring you have utter clarity when watching movies and TV shows, with a focus placed on the diction of voice.
Samsung 3.1 Soundbar HW-R650 with Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Compatible, Smart Sound Mode, Game Mode, 340-Watts
Packing a soundbar and a wireless subwoofer, movie marathons are about to get a whole lot better with this more impressive sound stage linked up to your TV.
Best Camera Deals for Black Friday 2019 Live Today
The rapid improvement to smartphone cameras has brought about a number of good things, but one often overlooked side-effect is the general improvement of dedicated cameras. Forced to innovate, the major manufacturers have responded with vastly improved mirrorless, compact, and DSLR cameras. If you’re serious about capturing high quality images, we highly recommend that you grab one of these Black Friday camera deals.
Best Black Friday US Camera Deals
Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body
An awesome saving on this excellent DSLR we awarded four-stars in Trusted Reviews testing.
GoPro HERO7 Black
Our reviewer says the GoPro Hero 7 is "the best all-round action cam you can buy" and with $100 off, there's never been a better time.
Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera w/ 15-45mm Lens
This Lightning Deal offers a further discount on Canon's mirrorless EOS M100 camera, which has an 15-45mm lens and is Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC enabled
