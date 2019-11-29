Best Black Friday Deals 2019: Today’s biggest sales and price drops

Black Friday 2019 is finally here, and you can rest assured we’ll be giving you regular updates on all today’s best deals from the UK’s top retailers.

There’s no denying that Black Friday is a great time to bag a deal, but there’s also a whole lot of noise surrounding the annual sales event that can make it difficult to find the best bargains.

That’s why we’ve decided to provide a no-nonsense summary of our top picks for the day – a cheat sheet for today’s best Black Friday deals covering mobile phones, TVs, laptops, consoles, games and much more.

Alternatively, we have a comprehensive give to the best Black Friday deals 2019 featuring even more offers.

Today’s Absolute Best Black Friday 2019 Deals

Let’s cut through all the jibber-jabber and look at a more compact selection of the very best Black Friday deals that are available today – regardless of category. If you read nothing else from us on this frenzied day of deals, make sure you read this.

Best Mobile Deals for Black Friday 2019 Live Today

Looking to pick up a new smartphone or mobile contract this Black Friday? You won’t find any shortage of advice out there on which to opt for. For our money (which is hard-earned and reluctantly spent), these Black Friday mobile deals are the best around.







Best TV Deals for Black Friday 2019 Live Today

TVs have been one of the most popular categories for Black Friday spending over the decades. When you see that precious CCTV footage of red-faced people falling over one another in American supermarket aisles on Black Friday, it’s usually in honour of a cut-price 4K TV. Don’t stoop to that level – just grab one of these Black Friday TV deals.

Best Laptop Deals for Black Friday 2019 Live Today

Shopping for a new Windows laptop, MacBook, or Chromebook? You can get impressively chunky savings one all three forms of portable computer this Black Friday. We’ve rounded up some of the most appealing Black Friday laptop deals below.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals for Black Friday 2019 Live Today

It’s been on the market for more than two-and-a-half years now, but the Nintendo Switch remains the exciting young whippersnapper of the video games world. Part of that is because the PS4 and Xbox One are way older, and part of that is down to the cheap and cheerful Nintendo Switch Lite model that landed a couple of months back. Both are going to be big hits this Christmas – especially with Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals like this around.

Best PS4 Deals for Black Friday 2019 Live Today

The PS4 is the undisputed console champion for this generation. In terms of sheer numbers, neither the Xbox One nor the Nintendo Switch comes close (though the latter has the excuse of being significantly younger). With the PS5 set for launch in a year, Black Friday 2019 marks the start of a final push to sell yet more PS4 consoles. Which probably explains these brilliant deals.

Best Xbox One Deals for Black Friday 2019 Live Today

The Xbox One has had a bumpy ride this console generation, but Microsoft has rallied rather magnificently of late. From the brilliantly generous Xbox Game Pass service to the all-powerful Xbox One X hardware revision, Microsoft is intent on going out with a bang. With a new Xbox generation set for 2020, we’re looking at some fine Xbox One deals this Black Friday.

Best Sonos & Soundbar Deals for Black Friday 2019 Live Today

Home audio is big business these days. With the likes of Sonos leading the way, high-end multi-room sound is no longer the preserve of audiophiles and hi-fi fetishists. Add in the similar impact soundbars have had on home cinema set-ups, and it’s a fine time to be shopping for speakers. As these fine Black Friday soundbar deals go to show.

Best Camera Deals for Black Friday 2019 Live Today

The rapid improvement to smartphone cameras has brought about a number of good things, but one often overlooked side-effect is the general improvement of dedicated cameras. Forced to innovate, the major manufacturers have responded with vastly improved mirrorless, compact, and DSLR cameras. If you’re serious about capturing high quality images, we highly recommend that you grab one of these Black Friday camera deals.

For more amazing offers this Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…