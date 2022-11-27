 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Xbox Deals

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

With the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles recently celebrating their second birthdays, this Black Friday weekend marks the first time we’ve seen juicy discounts for the pair. But what are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Xbox deals available right now?

In order to answer that question, our team of experts have trawled through the web, focusing on the biggest online retailers, to find the very best deals.

As a result, we’ve found the biggest discounts for the two Xbox consoles, as well as bargains for various games and accessories. Highlights include a discounted Xbox controller, and Halo Infinite for less than £20. Even FIFA 23 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have joined in the sales.

Check out our top recommended Xbox deals just below, and scroll down further to check out the FAQs.

Best Black Friday Xbox Deals

FAQs

Where can I get the cheapest Xbox Series X?

You will have the best luck looking for a bundled deal rather than the Xbox Series X console on its own, as it rarely sees many discounts. However, we have found a £20 discount on the Xbox Series X console already, bringing the price down to £429.99, although you may want to jump on this deal fast, as it’s one of the very first times we’ve seen it get a substantial discount.

Where is the best place to buy the Xbox Series X?

Amazon seems to be one of the most reliable sites to find the Xbox Series X/S, however, it’s still worth checking out some smaller sites as well as the Microsoft Store.

Are there any deals on the Xbox Series S?

Yes, we have come across more deals on the Xbox Series S than its older brother. Check out the list above to see all the best Xbox Series S bargains currently on the market.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Apple Deals Live: New deals on iPhone 14 Plus, iPad Mini 6

Best Black Friday Apple Deals Live: New deals on iPhone 14 Plus, iPad Mini 6

Max Parker 4 hours ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday headphones deals: Last chance to bag massive discounts

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday headphones deals: Last chance to bag massive discounts

Kob Monney 5 hours ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals live: Last chance to bag yourself a massive discount

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals live: Last chance to bag yourself a massive discount

Kob Monney 5 hours ago
Save nearly half on this cracking deal for the LG B2 OLED TV

Save nearly half on this cracking deal for the LG B2 OLED TV

Kob Monney 5 hours ago
Save on these Cleer ANC headphones with long-lasting battery life

Save on these Cleer ANC headphones with long-lasting battery life

Kob Monney 5 hours ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Laptop Deals Live

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Laptop Deals Live

Ryan Jones 6 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.