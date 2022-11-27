Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Xbox Deals
With the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles recently celebrating their second birthdays, this Black Friday weekend marks the first time we’ve seen juicy discounts for the pair. But what are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Xbox deals available right now?
In order to answer that question, our team of experts have trawled through the web, focusing on the biggest online retailers, to find the very best deals.
As a result, we’ve found the biggest discounts for the two Xbox consoles, as well as bargains for various games and accessories. Highlights include a discounted Xbox controller, and Halo Infinite for less than £20. Even FIFA 23 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have joined in the sales.
Check out our top recommended Xbox deals just below, and scroll down further to check out the FAQs.
Best Black Friday Xbox Deals
- Xbox Series X – Was £449.99, Now £429.99
- Xbox Series X with extra black controller – Now £469, only £20 for an extra controller
- Xbox Series S – Was £249.99, Now £189
- Xbox Seris S/X Storage Expansion Card 1TB – Was £254.99, Now £184.99
- Xbox Wireless Controller Shock Blue – Was £54.99, Now £34.99
- Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X/S – Was £54.99, now £14.99
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Xbox Series X/Xbox One) – Was £69.99, Now £56.99
- Fifa 23 Download Code (Xbox Series X/S) – Was £69.99, Now £48.95
- Gotham Knights (Xbox Series X) – Was £64.99, Now £29.95
- Psychonauts 2 – Was £54.99, Now £18.14
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller and 3 months Game Pass Ultimate – Now £159
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 – Was £89.99, Now £64.99
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX – Was £129.99, Now £89.99
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Arctic Camo – Was £124.37, Now £79.99
FAQs
You will have the best luck looking for a bundled deal rather than the Xbox Series X console on its own, as it rarely sees many discounts. However, we have found a £20 discount on the Xbox Series X console already, bringing the price down to £429.99, although you may want to jump on this deal fast, as it’s one of the very first times we’ve seen it get a substantial discount.
Amazon seems to be one of the most reliable sites to find the Xbox Series X/S, however, it’s still worth checking out some smaller sites as well as the Microsoft Store.
Yes, we have come across more deals on the Xbox Series S than its older brother. Check out the list above to see all the best Xbox Series S bargains currently on the market.