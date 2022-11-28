 large image

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals live: Last chance to bag yourself a massive discount

Black Friday is done and dusted but Cyber Monday has taken its place and the deals are still coming. If you skipped the Black Friday deals hoping for last-minute big discounts, now’s your last chance to find a telly.

These deals won’t be here for much longer given as this is the last official day of the sales promotion. So if you’re still out on the hunt for a new set, we’re here to help you find the best deal this page of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals.

Scroll down to the bottom and you’ll find our liveblog with the latest deals as we find them. To reiterate, these deals won’t last for much longer so if you’re planning on picking up a TV, then have a look at the links we’ve added below to find yourself a brand new telly.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals

FAQs

Is it worth buying an OLED?

We’d certainly say it’s worth purchasing an OLED TV this Black Friday if you’re in the market for a new TV. Because of their excellent contrast, perfect black levels and terrific motion, OLED TVs are well suited for watching films and playing games. There is the issue of image retention, but this is only likely to be a big problem if you watch the same content with static elements (logos, news tickers) for a very long time. Use an OLED like any other TV, and it’ll be fine.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday was originally created as an online-only, tech-heavy counterpart to Black Friday, but now is an extension of the sales event that gives shoppers another chance to bag a discount or find some new products that weren’t discounted during Black Friday.

The 50-inch model is not the cheapest we've seen for its size, but this is a Philips TV with Ambilight, and you can't get Ambilight on any other brand.

With Android bringing smarts and plenty of entertainment apps, and both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos supported, this model has a good spec for the price of £429. And Ambilight has to be seen to be believed.

Need something bigger than a 40-inch TV? Argos/Hisense have served up the 55A63HTUK 4K TV to the Black Friday gods, falling to the lowest price it has ever been at £329.

This a brand new 2022 model with the latest Vidaa smart system that features built-in apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Freeview Play.

Since smaller sized TVs seem to be all the rage for Black Friday, we have another tiny and affordable TV for your consideration.

The 32-inch Sharp 32EE4KF2FB is another one with small savings, but overall the TV costs £159. This HD ready TV doesn't appear to have HDR support, but the audio is by the esteemed Harman Kardon audio brand, there's Freeview Play and access to apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube.

Another small TV, this time from Samsung. The 24-inch UE24N4300 comes with a HD Ready (720p) resolution, HDR support and the Tizen smart interface that's a portal to entertainment apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. You can also mirror content from a mobile phone and with Samsung's TV Plus there is access to free online streaming shows.

Save £20 on the RRP for an asking price of £149 at John Lewis & Partners. And you get a five year guarantee included in the sale too.

For those who prefer a TV that seamlessly fit into a room's décor rather than leave a big black screen in the middle of a room, then Samsung's The Frame is a TV made for you. Art lovers will enjoy this TV too, with its Art Mode allowing users to purchase art within the store and have it framed within the TV's four bezels just like a piece of art.This 2021 model of The Frame TV has been reduced to clear at John Lewis & Partners, priced at £699. And as it's exclusive to John Lewis, you also get the promise of a five-year guarantee in case something goes wrong.
It's not all about 70-inch screens this Black Friday as some just need a small TV to fit into a room and do a job. We mentioned the 43-inch Hisense earlier in this live blog and here's another from Samsung. The 43-inch BU8000 has had £60 taken off for a Black Friday price of £369.It has a slim screen and easy to attach fit, features plenty of smarts with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, as well as plenty of entertainment apps in Netflix, Prime Video, NOW, Disney+ and all the individual UK catch-up apps.
8K might still be struggling to gain traction in the TV market, but that's not for want of trying. Samsung especially has been aggressive in dragging its prices to more affordable levels, and this 55-inch QN700B 8K TV has not only been reduced by £400 but there's offer of getting a soundbar for free with this purchase.8K resolution, Dolby Atmos sound, HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of around 2000 nits for £1599. If an entry-level 8K TV appeals then this one of the cheapest on the market.
Here's a whopper of Black Friday TV deal. This 70-inch TV from LG is available for the low price of £649, and you can only get this 2021 LG model at Argos.

Other than a mammoth 70-inch screen, the 70UP77006LB is packed with smarts thanks to webOS which adds streaming apps such as Disney+, Netflix and Freeview Play into the mix, as well as ALLM support for automatically putting the TV into its game mode.

Another deal for an LG OLED, this time it's the relatively new CS OLED model. Over at John Lewis it can be had for £949, saving £50 on its list price and you also get a five-year warranty if you buy it from that online retailer.

The LG CS OLED is a mix of the C2 and B2 OLEDs, with a similar list of features as the former but packing the same OLED panel as the B2, which means it loses out on the new OLED EX technology. Nevertheless, a 55-inch OLED for £949 is well worth a look in our books.

Black Friday is full of bargains if you know where to look, and at Argos there's a very affordable 50-inch Toshiba TV that can be had for just £289.

For that amount you get both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound support, plus Freeview integration that brings in all the UK catch-up and on-demand apps. If you're within the Alexa ecosystem then Amazon's voice assistant comes built-in. This is a TV that packs in plenty of value for its price.

