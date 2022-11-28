 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday headphones deals: Bag yourself a last-minute discount

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Black Friday has ended, may it rest in peace. But Cyber Monday is live and any discounts for headphones you may have missed out on you can still get if you hurry today.

There are still plenty of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday headphone deals still active, but Monday 28th marks the last day of this sales bonanza, so if you’ve been holding out for the best deal, now is the last time you can save yourself some wonga.

And with so many deals happening it can be hard to sort the wheat from the chaff. This buying guide is intended to help steer you towards the best deals that are still live, so where you’re looking for a over-ear, true wireless or noise cancelling headphones, we’ve listed the best deals going.

We’ve included a range of models from several brands and retailers to find the best savings. Have a look below at the best headphone deals before they run out.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday headphone deals

FAQs

Are over-ears or earphones better?

If you don’t like the feeling of in-earphones going into your ear then full-sized headphones are a better option. There are in-ears that sit on the ear, such as some AirPod models, but they’re not as good at isolating the wearer from the sounds around them as over-ear headphones. Over-ears sound bigger, offer more protection and isolation, but they’re not as conveniently sized for travel was earphones can be.

You might like…

Grab a Switch OLED and £30 Game gift vouchers in this Cyber Monday deal

Grab a Switch OLED and £30 Game gift vouchers in this Cyber Monday deal

Gemma Ryles 44 mins ago
Best OLED Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals: Last chance to save on OLED TVs

Best OLED Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals: Last chance to save on OLED TVs

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Missed Amazon’s Xbox deal? Game’s Cyber Monday offering has you covered

Missed Amazon’s Xbox deal? Game’s Cyber Monday offering has you covered

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals live: Last chance to bag yourself a massive discount

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals live: Last chance to bag yourself a massive discount

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Currys just beat Black Friday with this Cyber Monday Xbox deal

Currys just beat Black Friday with this Cyber Monday Xbox deal

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
The Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera is cheaper than ever with this Cyber Monday deal

The Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera is cheaper than ever with this Cyber Monday deal

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.