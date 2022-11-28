Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday headphones deals: Bag yourself a last-minute discount
Black Friday has ended, may it rest in peace. But Cyber Monday is live and any discounts for headphones you may have missed out on you can still get if you hurry today.
There are still plenty of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday headphone deals still active, but Monday 28th marks the last day of this sales bonanza, so if you’ve been holding out for the best deal, now is the last time you can save yourself some wonga.
And with so many deals happening it can be hard to sort the wheat from the chaff. This buying guide is intended to help steer you towards the best deals that are still live, so where you’re looking for a over-ear, true wireless or noise cancelling headphones, we’ve listed the best deals going.
We’ve included a range of models from several brands and retailers to find the best savings. Have a look below at the best headphone deals before they run out.
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday headphone deals
- Sony WF-1000XM4 – Was £250, Now £159
- Sony WH-1000XM5 – Was £380, Now £295.91
- Apple AirPods (2019) – Was £129, now £115
- Sony WH-CH710N – Was £130, now £69
- Lypertek Z5 ANC – Was £119, now £69
- Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen – Was £249, now £229
- Google Pixel Buds Pro – Was £179.99 now £133.54
- Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ – Was £49.99, now £39.95
- Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen – Was £109.99, now £59.99
- Lypertek PurePlay Z7 – Was £89, now £69
- Cleer Audio Arc – Was £129, now £79
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 – Was £220, now £179
- Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 – Was £369.99, now £229.99
- Final UX3000 – Was £119, now £99
- PS5 Pulse 3D headset – Was £89.99, now £69.99
- Sony WH-1000XM4 – Was £250, now £219
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series – Was £99, now £60.79
- LG TONE Free UT90Q – Was £199, now £149.99
- Steel Series Arctis 7 – Was £159.99, now £94.99
- Bang & Olufsen H95 – Was £779, now £549
- Steel Series Arctis 9 – Was £194.99, now £129.99
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II – Was £279.99, now £249.99
- Sony WF-C500 – Was £89, now £49
- Master & Dynamic MW75 – Was £549, now £411.75 (Use code SHOP25 at checkout)
- Cleer Enduro ANC – Was £149, now £119
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro – Was £199.99, now £129.99
- Jabra Elite 4 – Was £119.99, now £79.99
FAQs
If you don’t like the feeling of in-earphones going into your ear then full-sized headphones are a better option. There are in-ears that sit on the ear, such as some AirPod models, but they’re not as good at isolating the wearer from the sounds around them as over-ear headphones. Over-ears sound bigger, offer more protection and isolation, but they’re not as conveniently sized for travel was earphones can be.