Best Black Friday Deals 2019: UK Black Friday sales now live

We’ve trawled through this year’s top offers to bring you a comprehensive guide to all the best Black Friday 2019 deals. With live updates featuring all the latest and greatest UK Black Friday deals, this is your one-stop-shop to save big before the holidays.

It’s the last week in November, Thanksgiving is here, and Black Friday sales are now live in the UK, US and all over the world. Yes, that’s right – Black Friday 2019 is now HERE.

Whether it sits well with your finer sensibilities or not, the fact is that November 29th is now just one part of the Black Friday sales extravaganza and the annual shopping event extends well beyond a single 24-hour period.

All the UK’s biggest retailers – from Currys PC World and Argos to John Lewis, Amazon and eBay – have launched their Black Friday 2019 deals initiatives by now, so all that’s left is to find the right bargain for you. Yet separating the truly great Black Friday deals from the lemons can be tough, though – especially with all the noise on the internet right now.

That’s where we come in.

Maybe you’re looking to hit the High Street and drag a new 4K TV home with your cold, dead hands. Alternatively, you might prefer the relative sanctum of shopping online and getting huge discounts on everything from phones, laptops, and tablets to vacuum cleaners, headphones and even fridges.

Black Friday 2019 promises to have a great deal for everyone, so without further ado let’s jump into today’s absolute best bargains – as handpicked by out expert editorial team.

Best Black Friday Deals 2019: UK bargains LIVE right now

Use the links below to head straight for the Black Friday 2019 deals that most pique your interest. Whether it’s a treat for yourself or something you’re hoping to slide under the Christmas tree this year, we think we’ve got it all covered.

Jump to the Best Black Friday Deals UK:

Mobile Phones | Dyson and Vacuum Cleaners | TVs | Laptops | Cameras | Nintendo Switch Consoles | PS4 Consoles | Xbox One Consoles | Sonos Speakers and Soundbars | Headphones | Smartwatches

Mobile Phone Deals: Today’s best Black Friday smartphone deals

Looking for a SIM-free phone, a new tariff, or a SIM-only contract? Then you’re in luck. We’ve found deals to suit everyone – take a look below. And for a more comprehensive guide, check our Best Black Friday Mobile Phone deals guide.









(Back to the top)

Vacuum Cleaner Deals: Today’s best Black Friday Dyson deals

Keeping your house clean takes twice as long as it should without a trusty vacuum cleaner at your side. If you’re seeking an upgrade, Black Friday is an ideal time to purchase top brands such as Dyson, Shark, or Gtech. Want to find out more about the best vacuum cleaners money can buy? Head across to our best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals page.

(Back to the top)

TV Deals: Today’s best Black Friday 4K TV deals

Larger 4K sets have become more common, so a big, capable TV can be bought for a lot less. But if you want to spend a little more and snap up that pricey model with picture-perfect visuals and booming audio, this is the week. Here’s our guide to the best Black Friday TV deals of 2019.

(Back to the top)

Laptop Deals: Today’s best Black Friday PC and computing deals

A good Black Friday bargain makes a new laptop that much more affordable, whether you’re looking for a MacBook, a Surface laptop or a heavy-duty model that’s ideal for gaming. We’ve compiled this year’s best Black Friday laptop deals to help you make your choice.

(Back to the top)

Camera Deals: Today’s best Black Friday photography deals

Starting your journey into the world of photography? Want to boost your Instagram likes with something more powerful than your smartphone? Take a look at these Black Friday camera deals, as compacts, DSLR cameras and more are all selling cheap.

(Back to the top)

Best Black Friday 2019 Games Deals: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and more

Games are different beast altogether, so we’ve broken down our guide to the best UK Black Friday deals on a console-by-console basis to help you find the bargain you want, faster. Whatever you’re system of choice and whatever title you’re after – AAA or indie – we’re sure you’ll find something to love here.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals

The Nintendo Switch is one gaming product we predict will sell like hotcakes this Black Friday and in the run-up to Christmas. Don’t write off bagging a great deal. We’re keeping our eyes peeled and bringing you the very best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals as soon as they show up.

(Back to the top)

Best Black Friday PS4 Deals

With the long-awaited PS5 expected to make its grand debut in 2020, now’s the chance to grab a PS4 Pro or PS4 Slim at a dirt cheap price. Sony’s done an incredible job with ensuring that a lot of great exclusives have made their way to the console, so there’s no excuse not to pick one up, especially given that these are the best Black Friday PS4 deals available right now.

(Back to the top)

Best Black Friday Xbox One Deals

Now that Project Scorpio is out of the bag, you can almost certainly place your bets on retailers being extra keen to shift any excess Xbox One stock this Black Friday. If you’ve held out on buying one until now, you won’t be disappointed thanks to the likes of Gears 5 and Quantum Break populating the console’s library of exclusives. Here are the best Xbox One Black Friday deals that you don’t want to miss.

(Back to the top)

Soundbar Deals: Today’s best Sonos and multi-room speaker deals

Let’s face it – is there even any point in having a Christmas party if you don’t have a premium speaker to blast out everyone’s favourite holiday tunes? It’s time to match the beat with the best Black Friday Sonos and Soundbar deals from a range of major retailers.

(Back to the top)

Headphone Deals: Today’s best Black Friday audio deals

When it comes to treating yourself, there are few options out there than can beat a fresh new pair of headphones, or even some wireless earbuds – especially if they’ve been knocked down a peg or two thanks to some Black Friday magic.

(Back to the top)

Smartwatch Deals: Today’s best Black Friday wearable and fitness tracker deals

Are you sick of missing out on calls and messages because you couldn’t hear your phone? Time to step into the modern age and bag a brand new wearable device. Plus, at these prices, you won’t be breaking the bank.

(Back to the top)

Black Friday 2019 FAQ: The 8 most common questions answered

OK, so you’ve seen the ads in the window of your local supermarket, deleted a million emails from your inbox, and told nan that the ‘lovely chap’ offering her a £100 iPhone 11 at might not actually be a member of the local church choir. Congratulations, you’re well into the Black Friday spirit.

There’s still plenty you might want to know about this funky shopping holiday, though – one which is so imported. it makes mortadella look like it could be grown on Uncle Ted’s allotment.

Having covered Black Friday for years, we’ve been asked all manner of questions about it – from the sensible to the downright rude. Here, we try to answer a distilled version of the eight most common queries about Black Friday in the UK.

1) What is Black Friday?

Black Friday takes place every year on the day after Thanksgiving in the US and is a key sales period. It has come to symbolise the start of the Christmas shopping rush and has been widely adopted outside of the US, including in the UK, with retailers offering huge discounts.

Initially, Black Friday festivities predominantly took place in store, with retailers welcoming huge crowds of shoppers hunting for the best deals. Chaos often ensued, with altercations breaking out as customers fought over the last discounted 4K TV.

As online shopping has grown in popularity, however, many Black Friday deals can also be found online, allowing consumers to seek out the best bargains from the comfort of their own homes.

2) Why is it called Black Friday?

The roots of the term Black Friday are shrouded in myth – another way of saying that we don’t know exactly what its origins are. One theory is that in the mid to late 20th century, the Philadelphia Police Department – tasked with maintaining order throughout the Christmas shopping period – used the term to describe the traffic jams and general mayhem created by Christmas shoppers.

Another theory is that the etymology of Black Friday refers to the amount of money made by retailers over the sales period. Black Friday is often the time of year where retailers first report going “into the black” (as opposed to the red).

3) Is Black Friday REALLY the best time for deals?

Black Friday never fails to generate hype each year, but with much of the frenzy around it seemingly whipped up by the retailers themselves, hoping for a boost in profits, shouldn’t we be a bit sceptical of the whole thing?

Yes, is the answer – to a certain extent. A lot of Black Friday deals are overhyped and many are falsely touted as offering “the best prices of the year”. With Amazon, for example, while there will be plenty of discounts, it’s more likely that you’ll find a better deal linked to the store’s Prime Day event in the summer than you will this November.

While some deals certainly don’t stand up to scrutiny, there are still lots that do. Black Friday does offer real bargains – even beyond Amazon, if you can believe it.

To illustrate our point, here’s one of our favourite Black Friday offers from last year. The iPhone XR, launched last November, was only reduced in price officially in September 2019, but that wasn’t going to stop Fonehouse from offering a good deal. It priced the iPhone XR with 100GB data at just £36 a month over two years, with no added upfront cost.

That’s just £864 in total and, when you consider that the iPhone XR then cost £749 SIM-free, it means the phone tariff worked out at £115 –£4.80 a month – which is a fantastic price for 100GB. While there have been some pretty great deals on the XR since then, this is still the best of the bunch.

4) How can I save money on Black Friday?

Rest assured that with Trusted Reviews, you are already in the best place for bargain-hunting and money-saving advice this Black Friday. The Trusted Reviews team will be working around the clock on Black Friday and Cyber Monday to bring you all the best savings on tech from the likes of Amazon, Currys PC World, John Lewis & Partners and more. Our top picks are presented in an easily understandable format, to make shopping and comparing as straightforward and simple as possible.

At Trusted Reviews, we take reviewing technology very seriously. Our reviews are trusted because of the amount of knowledge and experience that each member of staff brings to the table. It’s this knowledge that enables us to effectively separate the wheat from the chaff when it comes to finding a deal. Not only do we draw on decades of tech-reviewing experience, but we are also completely open when it comes to assessing a deal.

To do this, we’ll be using tools like Keepa to dig under the surface of the sales and work out, among other things, if a product really is cheaper than it’s ever been. If you want to double-check our conclusions, you too can make use of tools like Keepa, or Camel Camel Camel, and compare our findings to your own.

5) How long does Black Friday last?

It would be reasonable to assume, given their names refer to days of the week, that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two distinct, individual days. But since when have mass-marketed, retail-driven events ever been reasonable?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday currently take up a full month, with the sales bonanza beginning the moment November arrives.

Cyber Monday is no longer the final day of the Black Friday month either, as the sales extend to the end of that week. This year, Black Friday falls later in November than usual and Cyber Monday takes place at the beginning of December, so it’s likely that we’re looking at over a month of deals this year.

6) What about the whole Cyber Monday thing?

Black Friday’s origins might be mysterious and based in tradition, but Cyber Monday’s modern, retail-driven roots are clear to see.

It was constructed by retailers in 2005 as part of an effort to try and encourage customers to shop online, and their efforts have worked almost too well, it would seem. Cyber Monday, an add-on to the end of Black Friday to begin with, has become an event in its own right and this year it falls on 2 December.

Unless the major stores decide to extend the boundaries of the event even further, we expect the Cyber Monday sale to continue past Monday and on to the end of the week, finishing on Friday 6 December.

Since Cyber Monday is a tech-heavy sale, retailers such as Amazon and Argos don’t have quite the same reputation, particularly when it comes to white goods, as Currys PC World, John Lewis & Partners and AO. We recommend prioritising the latter brands if you want to find the best deals.

7) Will Black Friday 2019 be different?

If you think we’ve gone overboard in examining the ins and outs of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, participating stores will have scrutinised the event even more. Many spend the whole year leading up to November working out a strategy to improve their profits on the big day and learning from their performance in previous years.

Based on 2018’s event, there’s every indication that big changes will be taking place at Amazon and John Lewis & Partners in 2019. Beginning with Amazon, likely changes will be influenced by the deals offered at Currys PC World last year. With its Black Tag sale, Currys dropped its deals way ahead of schedule, releasing all of its discounts at the start of November, which gave customers plenty of time to make savings.

In comparison, Amazon’s sales seemed tardy and short. It’s unlikely that the company will want to lose out to the competition twice in a row, so don’t be surprised to see Amazon offering some early deals, leading on from its Hidden Gems sale, that has now finished.

John Lewis & Partners will also have given a lot of thought to its Black Friday strategy, although more from necessity than competition. As those abreast of current events will know, the store has had more than its fair share of troubles over the past year and a half. Listing an astonishing profit slump of 99% in 2018, the high-end retailer had to make many staff redundancies. This could really be the Black Friday that makes or breaks the company.

John Lewis & Partners will likely be doubling down on its “never knowingly undersold” slogan, matching the prices of its competition to secure sales and pull in customers. Expect to see some major savings in the coming weeks.

8) How can I avoid bad deals of Black Friday 2019?

It’s hard to resist a must-have item at an unbeatable price, but if a deal looks too good to be true it’s sensible to be wary. For starters, take a look at the source and ask yourself if it’s a recognisable brand.

If you’re shopping with big names like John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World or Argos, you’re in safe hands. These major companies will be held to account if anything goes wrong with your purchase or product, and they aren’t going to try and cheat you.

The bigger risk comes from retailers that have shopfronts in the UK but in reality are based internationally, so you run the risk of buying a “grey import.” If a product has an unusually low price and there’s a long wait for shipping, that usually means it’s being sent from outside the EU.

These products can sometimes take months to arrive, and in some cases they’ll even be seized by customs until a fee is paid. When you factor in a lack of warranty and little guarantee of quality, this type of purchase starts to seem more hassle than it’s worth. We recommend sticking to shopping at familiar places.

For more amazing offers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…