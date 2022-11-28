Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Apple Deals Live
As Black Friday changes into Cyber Monday, the deals on Apple tech continue to roll in. Whether it’s a saving on an iPhone, iPad or MacBook we’ve got some awesome options below.
The Apple store itself might not be advertising massive price cuts for either Black Monday or Cyber Monday, instead offering merely a gift card alongside some purchases, but that is typical from the tech giant in this sales period. Apple stands out from the pack in many ways, and this is just one other example.
But don’t lose hope, because plenty of Apple tech is still subject to discounts over the course of this shopping season at various retailers. Collected in the article below, you’ll find some of the best savings we’ve spotted on iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs and more.
Best Apple Black Friday deals
- Amazon is currently offering up to 41% off Apple tech
- Currys is doing up to £70 off Apple
- Apple is offering gift cards with purchases
Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals
See below for all the best Apple Watch deals we’ve seen so far, including on the Series 7 and the latest Series 8.
- Apple Watch Series 7 41mm – now £299, was £369 (Save £60)
- Apple Watch Series 8 now £399, was £420 (Save £20)
- Apple Watch SE (1st gen) was £269 now £239 (save £30)
- Save £100 – Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS and cellular) Gold Stainless Stee Case now £549
Best Apple AirPods Black Friday Deals
While discounts seem scarce for the AirPods Pro 2, there are savings to be had on the cheaper models.
- Apple AirPods 2nd gen now just £115 (save £14)
- Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe case now £184 (was £199)
Best MacBook Black Friday Deals
We’re huge fans of the MacBook Air M1, and it’s hard to ignore when it’s at this price point.
Best iPad deals
If you’re hoping for an iPad, here are a few of the best savings we’ve spotted so far.
- 10.2-inch iPad now just £309
- Apple iPad Air 2022 – Save 15%, now £569 (was £669)
- Apple iPad 10.9-inch – Save 6% or £30, £469, down from £499
- iPad Pro M2 11-inch – Save £40, now £859
- iPad Mini 6 – Save 19%, now £459
Best iPhone deals
if you’ve got your eye on a smartphone, here are the best deals we’ve seen so far.
- iPhone 13 and 100GB of data for £27 a month, £199 upfront
- iPhone 14 Pro Max for £28 per month, with a £629.99 upfront fee – 150GB data
- 100GB of extra data on an inclusive iPhone 14 Vodafone contract over on Mobiles.co.uk as part of its Black Friday week deals.
This contract deal sees you get the iPhone 11 for just £24 per month, along with 100GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts.
That means that the total cost over the course of the two-year contract is just £576.
The iPhone 11 may be a few years old now but it still has plenty to recommend it, especially the cameras and the processing power.
Get a refurbished iPhone 13 Pro for just £594
You can make a refurbished iPhone 13 Pro yours with this deal, which sees the price tumble down to an affordable £594 – that’s great value for a top performing phone with a highly capable triple camera.
The M1 MacBook Air is an excellent laptop for productivity, and with this John Lewis deal, you can get it for an exceedingly good price.
You can get Apple's newest smartphone, the iPhone 14, along with a 100GB monthly data allowance of 100GB all for £45 per month.
This deal, which has no upfront cost, will cost £1,080 over its course while the RRP of the iPhone 14 is currently £849. Considering all that data, and unlimited minutes and texts into the bargain, it's a really good offer considering the high overall performance on the iPhone 14.
What's the best AirPods deal?
If you're looking for a pair of AirPods, this is the best deal we've seen so far - Apple AirPods 2nd gen now just £115 (save £14)
These might be the budget AirPods, but they still sound good and work very well with Apple devices.
Savings on recent Apple products?
We've spotted a couple of Apple's recent releases getting good deals this Black Friday, including:
this works out at a great price if you want the biggest, most powerful iPhone
Should you buy an iPhone 14?
Apple launched the iPhone 14 recently, but with so few new features is it actually worth buying? Well, it really all comes down to cost. We haven't spotted too many great iPhone 14 deals, and with the iPhone 13 available at a more affordable price and packing many of the same features it might actually be a better buy.
This tempting contract deal could see you pocket the iPhone 13, along with 100GB of monthly data. It will cost you £199 upfront for the device, and then you’ll be on a monthly plan costing £27. That means you’ll pay £847 overall for a device which currently costs £749 out of contract, but you’ll get 100GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts each month too.