Best Black Friday Amazon Echo Deals: We may have moved passed Black Friday itself but the deals continue to roll in as we head towards Cyber Monday. One thing you can guarantee is that on this weekend every year there are going to be a ton of Amazon Echo deals.
From massive offers on solo Amazon Echo devices to bundles with products from Ring, Tile and Philips Hue, there’s a crazy amount of money saved.
Let’s kick off with what we think is the very best Amazon Echo deal going right now – you can grab a stunning 56% off the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen).
This Echo Dot has an RRP of £49.99 but has not had its price destroyed – slashed down to just £22. You can save even more by picking up two of this Echo Dot for just £39.99 with code ECHODOT2PACK.
Best Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Deal
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is one of the simplest ways to get into the smart assistant game and, even if you already have one, it's super handy to add more to your home.
While the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is one of the best offers in Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals, other Echo offers aren’t far behind. There are some bombastic savings to be had on devices from the new Echo Dot with Clock and Amazon Echo (3rd generation) to the new Echo Flex and Echo Show 5 – all have savings upwards of 20% off.
Best Amazon Echo Deals
All-new Echo Dot (3rd generation) | Smart speaker with clock and Alexa, Sandstone fabric
All-new Echo Dot (3rd generation) | Smart speaker with clock and Alexa, Sandstone fabric
The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) was a useful product all on its own but Amazon has now added a super convenient clock.
Introducing Echo Show 5 – Compact smart display with Alexa, Black
Introducing Echo Show 5 – Compact smart display with Alexa, Black
Amazon's range of Echo devices keeps on growing and the Echo Show 5 brings the smart assistant to a nifty device with a small screen display.
All-new Amazon Echo (3rd generation) | Smart speaker with Alexa, Charcoal Fabric
All-new Amazon Echo (3rd generation) | Smart speaker with Alexa, Charcoal Fabric
While the Echo family has continued to grow, Amazon hasn't forgotten about the classic Echo. The Echo (3rd Gen) is a great smart assistant and a cracking speaker.
Introducing Echo Flex – Voice control smart home devices with Alexa
Introducing Echo Flex – Voice control smart home devices with Alexa
The Echo Flex is one of the newest additions to the Echo family of products and its the one of the easiest way to add Alexa to your smart home setup.
Echo devices are handy smart assistant gadgets all on their own but they really thrive when combined with a range of other IoT products.
One of the most popular items to pair with Echo Dots and the like is Philips Hue light bulbs – combing these two allows you to control the lighting in your home in a variety of ways, from mood-setting scenes to on/off timers.
These make for a great modern addition to your home and, thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of a wide range of Echo bundles that comes with Philips Hue included.
Best Amazon Echo and Philips Hue Bundle Deals
Amazon Echo (3rd Gen), Sandstone Fabric + Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack LED (E27) | Bluetooth & ZigBee compatible (no hub required)
Amazon Echo (3rd Gen), Sandstone Fabric + Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack LED (E27) | Bluetooth & ZigBee compatible (no hub required)
The Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) is a great smart home speaker all on its own but, with this deal, you'll be able to pair it with the uber-convenient Philips Hue smart bulbs too.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack LED (E27) | Bluetooth & ZigBee compatible (no hub required)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack LED (E27) | Bluetooth & ZigBee compatible (no hub required)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is Amazon's small smart speaker and it's a brilliantly useful device to add to your home. With this bundle, you'll get Philips Hue smart bulbs to work in tandem with the miniature Alexa speaker.
Echo Flex + Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack LED (E27) | Bluetooth & ZigBee compatible (no hub required)
Echo Flex + Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack LED (E27) | Bluetooth & ZigBee compatible (no hub required)
The Echo Flex makes it super easy to add Alexa to your home and this bundle lets you combine the simple Echo Flex with the smart lighting leaders Philips Hue.
Echo Show 5, Black + Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack LED (E27) | Bluetooth & ZigBee compatible (no hub required)
Echo Show 5, Black + Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack LED (E27) | Bluetooth & ZigBee compatible (no hub required)
The Echo Show 5 has emerged as one of the most popular new Alexa devices and combining it with Philips Hue lighting makes for a must-have bundle.
Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Philips Hue White Bulb E27
Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Philips Hue White Bulb E27
The original 10-inch Echo Show brings together the helpful Alexa smart assistant and a sizeable display. The useful smart display is even handier when bundled together with Philips Hue smart lighting.
Echo Plus (2nd Gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb B22
Echo Plus (2nd Gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb B22
The Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) comes with smart hub compatibility built-in – making it even easier to combine with other smart home devices. This bumper bundle also includes Philips Hue bulbs.
The combination of Amazon Echo devices and Philips Hue are a hugely popular one but – don’t forget – they can work with a whole host of different devices.
Amazon has cut the cost of Echo bundles that feature the products of smart tracking experts Tile, smart doorbell manufacturers Ring and home security cam makers Blink. These combos offer savings ranging from £20 off to a startling £159.99 off.
Best Amazon Echo Bundle Deals
Tile Essentials (2020) - 4 Pack + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
Tile Essentials (2020) - 4 Pack + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
Tile recently released a whole new suite of products and they improve on their already pristine tracking formula. The trackers are able to work seamlessly with Alexa – making this Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle a corking purchase.
All-new Ring Stick Up Cam Battery + Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Charcoal, Works with Alexa
All-new Ring Stick Up Cam Battery + Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Charcoal, Works with Alexa
Combine two of the most useful and convenient products from Amazon and Ring with this Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Ring Stick Up Camera bundle.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro plus Echo Show 5 Black (at no additional cost)
Ring Video Doorbell Pro plus Echo Show 5 Black (at no additional cost)
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro gives you peace of mind when answering the door along with ability to respond to visitors even when not in the home. Combine this great doorbell with the brilliant Echo Show 5 with this bundle.
All-new Blink XT2 1-Camera System + Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Charcoal, Works with Alexa
All-new Blink XT2 1-Camera System + Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Charcoal, Works with Alexa
The Blink XT2 1-camera system adds a smart security camera system to your home – working seamlessly with Amazon Alexa. The smart home integration makes this combo with the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) a great option.
If you want to stay up to date throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.