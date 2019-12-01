Best Black Friday Amazon Echo Deals: We may have moved passed Black Friday itself but the deals continue to roll in as we head towards Cyber Monday. One thing you can guarantee is that on this weekend every year there are going to be a ton of Amazon Echo deals.

From massive offers on solo Amazon Echo devices to bundles with products from Ring, Tile and Philips Hue, there’s a crazy amount of money saved.

Let’s kick off with what we think is the very best Amazon Echo deal going right now – you can grab a stunning 56% off the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen).

This Echo Dot has an RRP of £49.99 but has not had its price destroyed – slashed down to just £22. You can save even more by picking up two of this Echo Dot for just £39.99 with code ECHODOT2PACK.

Best Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Deal Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is one of the simplest ways to get into the smart assistant game and, even if you already have one, it's super handy to add more to your home.

While the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is one of the best offers in Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals, other Echo offers aren’t far behind. There are some bombastic savings to be had on devices from the new Echo Dot with Clock and Amazon Echo (3rd generation) to the new Echo Flex and Echo Show 5 – all have savings upwards of 20% off.

Echo devices are handy smart assistant gadgets all on their own but they really thrive when combined with a range of other IoT products.

One of the most popular items to pair with Echo Dots and the like is Philips Hue light bulbs – combing these two allows you to control the lighting in your home in a variety of ways, from mood-setting scenes to on/off timers.

These make for a great modern addition to your home and, thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of a wide range of Echo bundles that comes with Philips Hue included.

The combination of Amazon Echo devices and Philips Hue are a hugely popular one but – don’t forget – they can work with a whole host of different devices.

Amazon has cut the cost of Echo bundles that feature the products of smart tracking experts Tile, smart doorbell manufacturers Ring and home security cam makers Blink. These combos offer savings ranging from £20 off to a startling £159.99 off.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

