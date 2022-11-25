Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals: Bargains aplenty on Ninja and Tefal air fryers
Black Friday is finally upon us, and that means that there are tons of incredible air fryers deals appearing right now, just waiting to be snapped up.
Let’s face it, of all the things that are up for a discount this Black Friday, arguably none of them will be quite as popular as the humble air fryer. After all, this modern invention is not only more cost effective to use than a traditional oven but it also cuts down cooking time significantly. Oh, and did we mention that it’s also healthier to cook with? By all accounts, an air fryer is a must have device for home chefs of any skill level.
The only problem is that with all of these features under the hood, air fryer deals currently have a notoriously brief shelf life as bargain hunters scramble to nab one for themselves. With that in mind, we’ll be bringing you the best air fryer deals as soon as they appear, right here for you to pounce on.
Because of their uptick in popularity, we recommend keeping this page bookmarked or open on a separate tab so that you can remain vigilant and return at a moment’s notice. Otherwise you could very well miss out on the air fryer that you’ve had your eye on.
Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals
- Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Cooker – Was £229.99, Now £199.99
- Tefal ActiFry Genius XL – Was £249, Now £149
- Pro Breeze 4.2L Air Fryer – Was £119.99, Now £99.99
- Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 – Was £284, Now £264
- Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 ClearCook – Was £120, Now £80
- Tower Air Fryer – Was £50, Now £30
- Instant 3.8L Air Fryer – Was £60, Now £45
- Tefal ActiFry Genius Plus – Was £219, Now £189
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 – Was £189.99, Now £129.99
- Tefal Easy Fry Compact – Was £89.99, Now £59.99
- Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Cooker – Was £279, Now £228
FAQs
Unlike a deep fryer, an air fryer uses fans to dissipate heat and provide an even cook that requires next to no oil, making it a healthier alternative to other frying methods.
Air fryers use less power than a traditional oven, making them cheaper to use in the long run. They also require no additional time to preheat, so they’re more power efficient as a result.