Best Black Friday 2022 Phone Deals Live: Cheap iPhones, budget Samsungs and more
Black Friday seems to get longer and bigger every year, but there’s no denying it can be the best time of the year to grab yourself a new phone. And that’s what we’re going to help you with here.
There are already so many phone deals we’ve spotted over the Black Friday week so far, from bargain iPhones and cheap Galaxy phones to whopping SIM only deals. This remains an excellent time to buy a phone both on a contract or just on its own.
We’re running this page as a constantly updated liveblog, with our team of product experts working around the clock to ensure it’s filled with the finest phone deals around. You’ll see the liveblog below, and if you don’t then you might have to turn off any adblock you’re using.
As well as updating the liveblog which you’ll be able to see below, we’ve also included a shortlist underneath of our favourite best Black Friday deals. So if you’re on the hunt for more general tech, we’ve got you covered. You can also check out our best Amazon Black Friday Deals and best Black Friday deals.
Best Black Friday Deals
- Echo Dot 5 – Was £54.99, Now £26.99
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones – Was £380, Now £298
- Kindle Paperwhite – Was £129.99, Now £94.99
- PS5 DualSense Controller & Horizon Forbidden West – Was £59.99, Now £44.98
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus – Was £899, Now £729
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 – Was £899, Now £699
- Google Pixel 6a – Was £399, Now £298.12
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – Was £1149, Now £949
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – Was £389, Now £189
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds – Was £250, Now £159
FAQS
Apple is running its traditional Black Friday Shopping Event this year. This doesn’t really give you discounts as such, but it does reward purchases with an additional gift card – so at least you are getting something extra for your money. Other retailers will more likely chop money off Apple tech, likely last year’s versions.
We review loads of phones each year at Trusted Reviews and there are a few things we will always look for, regardless of price. You always want it to be fast, long at least a day on a charge and have a screen readable in all manner of conditions.
5G is a nice feature to have, as it allows for faster downloads when in you’re in a supported area. Most of the phones listed here are 5G.
Live Blog
The price of the OnePlus 10 Pro has been drastically reduced, from £899 all the way down to £699.
Considering the specs on offer, including a top chipset and very fast charging, this is a cracking phone for the price.
The Honor Magic 4 Pro has just had a sizeable 25% reduction in price, going from £929.99 down to £693 thanks to this great deal on Amazon.
This is a hefty saving on this flagship phone, which performs well across the board.
One of the top flagship smartphones of 2021, the OnePlus 9 Pro, is now available to buy just for £479 in this fantastic early Black Friday deal.
This represents a saving of £350, or 42%, compared to the product’s original RRP of £829.
One of the finest mid-range phones on the market is the Google Pixel 6a, and if you act quickly you can get it for just £298.12 – that’s a hefty reduction from the £399 RRP price.
Go for this deal and you’ll secure a huge £100.88 saving on the Pixel 6a. That’s 25% chopped off this price we already felt was a good deal when it launched.
Launched at £399 Amazon has slashed the price of the Nothing Phone (1) down to £349.99.
That’s a £49.01, or a 12%, saving from the RRP and it marks the first hefty discount we’ve spotted on this particular Android phone.
If you’re happy with your smartphone but just need the right data allowance, then this SIM-only deal could have you covered.
Costing just £8 per month, down from the usual £10, you can get 30GB of data (along with unlimited UK calls and texts).