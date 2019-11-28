Amazon’s Black Friday Lightning deals are starting to flood in now, with the latest saving we’ve spotted seeing the excellent Oral-B Pro 3 3000 electric toothbrush available at a gargantuan 65% off.

If you don’t already own an electric toothbrush you really should and Amazon has made it more affordable than ever to up your dental game, price slashing the excellent Oral-B Pro 3 3000 by £65.

This represents a huge 65% price slash on its £100 RRP. It was already one of the best Amazon UK Black Friday deals when it was discounted down to £40, but the extra £5 off for the duration of this Lightning deal makes it a no brainer to our eye.

You’ve only got until the end of the day to take advantage of this offer, though, so act fast – it was being snapped up like hot cakes at the time of writing so is likely to sell out well before then.

The Oral-B Pro 3 3000 is an electric toothbrush favoured by dentists all over the world for its superior hygiene and whitening abilities. The brand also features in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes, indicating the consistently high quality of its products.

Perhaps best of all, though, it comes with a 30 day money back guarantee from the manufacturer on top of Amazon’s usual flexible returns policy.

It features two dedicated cleaning modes – daily clean and sensitive – as well as gum pressure sensor to ensure you don’t go at your gnashers too enthusiastically.

We’ve price checked this deal and can confirm that £35 is the cheapest the Oral-B has ever been available for on Amazon.

Whether you’re looking for more sparkle in your own smile or to give a thoughtful Christmas present, this great value Amazon deal can’t be beat and is one of the very best Black Fridays deals around.

