Best Apple MacBook Pro Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

The Apple MacBook Pro has some outstanding Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on offer this weekend, with even the brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro seeing a major price slash.

We’ve searched through the retailers for the best MacBook Pro Black Friday deals, and shortlisted three bargains. All three of the deal we picked are for 2019 editions of the MacBook Pro, ensuring a super-slick performance no matter which you opt for.

The cheapest option is the 13-inch MacBook Pro for £1124, which gets you an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. To see a MacBook Pro this cheap is absolutely incredible, and is definitely a deal worth considering.

The middle-ground MacBook Pro option has a Touch Bar, more storage and a faster processor. This currently costs just £1599, seeing total savings of £46.74.

And then there’s the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which has a Touch Bar, super-powerful Intel Core i7 processor and a whopping 512GB SSD for storage. This will set you back £2185, but has seen a mighty £214 sliced off the original retail price.

While we’re yet to review the 16-inch MacBook Pro, we gave the 13-inch MacBook Pro an 8 out of 10 rating (4-star score) and said in our verdict, “The MacBook Pro’s powerful display and top performance make it a perfect choice for creative types.”

So if you’re on the lookout for a MacBook Pro, this is the best time to make a move, whether you fancy going for the 13-inch model, or the all-new 16-inch edition.

