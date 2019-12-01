Best Apple MacBook Air Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

The MacBook Air is one of the best ultrabooks currently available, especially if you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem. And with some stonking Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there’s no better time to buy one.

The three best MacBook Air deals we found includes the new 2019 model at an all-new low price, and the 2017 version which is currently available for less than £800.

The 2019 edition of the MacBook Air sees a 13-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. All of these specs should easily be enough for students and office workers.

The 2018 MacBook Air boasts almost identical specs, although it only has 128GB storage. This is a couple hundred cheaper though, so you can save some cash if you don’t think you’ll need a lot of hard drive space.

The cheapest of the MacBook Air laptops here is the 2017 edition. Its processor isn’t quite as powerful as the other options here, but is still otherwise an excellent ultrabook with a 13-inch screen, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

We gave the Apple MacBook Air an 8 out of 10 rating (4 stars) when we reviewed the ultrabook. In our verdict, we said, “The MacBook Air 2018 is a streamlined and powerful laptop brimming with up-to-date features.”

These Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals ensure this is the best time to buy a MacBook Air. The 2019 edition, for example, is at its lowest ever price. If you want a new laptop for university or the office, we strongly recommend taking advantage of the savings this weekend.

