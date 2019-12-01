The best Amazon Fire TV Stick Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

The Black Friday weekend is almost over, making it even more important to snap up all those deals before they’re gone. The Amazon Fire TV Stick deals are some of the best we’ve seen so far, with Amazon offering both its HD and 4K streaming sticks with £20 chopped off the original prices.

The standard Amazon Fire TV Stick is now available at a bargain £19.99, which is just cheap enough to be a Christmas stocking gift. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is also really affordable at its new £29.99 price for those looking to supply their Ultra HD telly with some 4K content.

Plug the Amazon Fire TV Stick into your TV’s HDMI port and you’ll get easy access to some of the best streaming apps including Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, ITV Hub and All 4. For the likes of Netflix and Prime Video, you’ll of course need to pay for the subscription too.

While smart televisions usually provide access to streaming apps without the need of a streaming stick, their user interface is often terrible and slow to use. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick not only offers a speedy alternative, but also comes bundled with a remote that has all the playback buttons you’d need. With built-in Alexa, you can also navigate the various app via voice control.

We gave the Amazon Fire TV Stick a 9 out of 10 rating (4.5 stars) when we reviewed it, and said in our verdict, “The Alexa voice commands are a great way to navigate the menus, and the extra speed from the new processor and improved Wi-Fi makes using the Fire TV Stick a breeze.”

With £20 savings, it’s the perfect time to buy one of the Amazon Fire TV Sticks, especially with Christmas right around the corner.

