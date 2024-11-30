Best Amazon Black Friday Deals UK 2024: Saturday bargains you won’t want to miss

The unmissable Black Friday Amazon UK deals for shoppers are here. Sift through the pick of our savings on the best savings and deals in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Black Friday is well underway (well, it has been for about a month, to be honest) and we’re tracking all of the best savings available on the grandest shopping day of the year.

Traditionally, this is a great time to pick up a new television, laptop, or smaller ticket items you may have had on your list for months.

We’ve pulled together loads of the best savings currently available to Amazon shoppers in the UK, offering some of the best prices we’ve seen on products that are highly recommended from our team of expert reviewers here at Trusted Reviews.

Availability and pricing may be fluid of course, so we’ll monitor this page and do our best to ensure the deals you’re seeing below are still up for grabs. You can keep tabs on the latest deals going live in our blog here.

Best Amazon Black Friday Apple Deals

£40 off an iPad 10

Black Friday is a brilliant time to grab an Apple iPad and the tenth generation standard has been chopped by £40 by Amazon. Right here you can get a new Apple tablet for £289.

Was £329

Now £289 View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2 offer

The AirPods Pro 2 are seeing a rare price cut in Amazon’s Black Friday sale As any Apple fan knows its price cuts are rare, this Black Friday deal on the AirPods Pro 2 is seriously worth snapping up. Amazon

Was £229 / $249

Now £179 / $169.99 View Deal

Some of the savings on Apple AirPods Pro 2 are insane, and right now you can get them for just £179.99 on Amazon. The best earphones for Apple fans just got better.

Best Amazon Black Friday Ninja and Home Deals

Ninja Air Fryer is a flier

You can get almost 50% off the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 air fryer and multi cooker and this is the lowest price we’ve seen Amazon sell it for. Don’t sleep on this one.

Ninja’s versatile 10-in-1 air fryer is at its lowest ever price on Amazon Save almost 50% and get the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Air Fryer and Multi Cooker for just £129.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday event. This is the lowest we’ve seen the air fryer go for on the retailer, so we’d recommend taking advantage of this deal while it’s still available. Amazon

Was £254.99

Now £129.99 View Deal

Our favourite large air fryer is reduced just in time for Christmas Now just £199.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer 10.4L air fryer is at its lowest ever price. Amazon

Was £269.99

Now £199.99 View Deal

This 9L air fryer is just £78 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale Save over £61 and get the Tower Vortx 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer (T17088) for an absolute bargain at just £78 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Amazon

Was £139.99

Now £78 View Deal

A Shark vacuum cleaner deal that doesn’t suck

Amazon is selling the Shark Upright Corded vaccum cleaner – one of our favourites – for just £179.99. That’s a massive £120 off the RRP.

One of our favourite corded Shark vacuums is at its lowest ever price on Amazon Ideal for pet owners, the Shark Corded Upright Vacuum (NZ801UKTBK) is packed with useful features that makes floor and upholstery cleaning a breeze. Now just £179.99, it’s at its lowest ever price on Amazon. Amazon

Was £299.99

Now £179.99 View Deal

GHD’s Original Hair Straightener is just £100 on Amazon GHD’s Original Hair Straightener and Styler is currently just £100 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, which is a massive saving of nearly £40. Amazon

Was £139.99

Now £100 View Deal

Best Amazon Black Friday Gaming Deals

Xbox Series S under £200

Amazon is offering the Xbox Series S console for a pittance. It is a great option for digital gaming with access to the new Call of Duty came via Game Pass Ultimate. Right now the Xbox Series S console is available for £199.99.

Was £249.99

Now £199.99 View Deal

ASUS Rog Ally is your Black Friday friend

If you’re looking for a powerful gaming handheld that can serve up titles from a variety of platforms, we love the ASUS Rog Ally. Right now the ASUS Rog Ally is just £399 on Amazon for Black Friday. That’s £200 off.

Save £200 on the Asus ROG Ally this Black Friday The Asus ROG Ally is currently selling at a £200 discount ahead of Black Friday. Amazon

Save £200

Now £399 View Deal

A secret Nintendo Switch Lite deal?

Gotta love an under-the-radar Black Friday deal on the handheld Nintendo Switch Lite. Right now you can get an epic Animal Crossing bundle with the Switch lite for just £189.99. That’s a saving of £60.

£60 off

£189.99 View Deal

Meta Quest 3 gets over £150 off

The best consumer VR headset around is the Meta Quest 3 and right now Amazon is selling the Meta Quest 3 with 512GB of storage for over £150 off.

Get over £150 off the Meta Quest 3 this Black Friday Get yourself a massive £151 off the top-end 512GB variant of the Quest 3 as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Amazon

£151 off

£468.48 View Deal

Best Amazon Black Friday TV and Audio Deals

35% off 5-star Sony headphones

The Sony WH-1000MX5 noise cancelling over-ear headphones are among our absolute favourites here at Trusted Reviews. Right now the Sony WH-1000MX5 are down from £379 to £245 for Amazon on Black Friday.

Save 35% on the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM5 Don’t miss this 35% saving on the Sony WH-1000XM5. The 5-star noise-cancellers have dropped to just £245. Shop today to save £134 on the usually £379 headphones. Amazon

Was £379

£245 View Deal

A big telly belter

It wouldn’t be Black Friday without some great savings on televisions and Amazon is currently offering plenty of these.

Take £300 off the Hisense 55-inch 4K TV Get the 55-inch Hisense 4K Smart TV for just £399 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale and save £300 off its usual RRP. Amazon

Was £699

Now £399 View Deal

Save 42% on Sony’s A80L OLED TV This excellent OLED TV from Sony is down to the lowest price I’ve seen it at Amazon Amazon UK

Now £1099 View Deal

This Panasonic 4K HDR TV is down to £309 This 50-inch Panasonic Fire TV is down to £309 for Black Friday Amazon UK

Now £309 View Deal

Save £120 on this 50-inch Hisense 4K TV This Hisense 4K with Dolby Vision and Atmos support has had £120 lopped off its RRP Amazon UK

Save £120 View Deal

Huge Amazon Black Friday Sonos Deals

The Sonos Roam 2 Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speaker is down to just £127.62 on Amazon right now, and the Arc soundbar is also on offer, along with other Sonos goodies.

Sonos Roam 2 falls to an incredibly low price The Sonos Roam 2 only launched back in the summer, but this Black Friday brings it down to is lowest price on Amazon Amazon UK

Now £127.62 View Deal

Amazon has slashed 25% off the Sonos Arc this Black Friday The Sonos Arc is currently just £598.98 on Amazon. Hurry over this Black Friday to save more than £200 on this excellent and immersive soundbar. Amazon

Was £799

£598.98 View Deal

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Sonos Era 300 for Black Friday At Amazon, the Sonos Era 300 wireless speaker is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen it Amazon UK

Now £328.99 View Deal

Sonos Ace Black Friday Deals Save big on the highly-rated Sonos Ace! Now only £279/$349, a massive reduction off its original price on Amazon. Experience superior sound quality at a fraction of the cost with this fantastic deal. Amazon

Save big

£279/$349 View Deal

Fire savings on an Amazon tablet

Amazon Fire Max 11 hits a best price for Black Friday. If you’re not a big fan of the iPad range, you can make big savings here, with this tablet down to just £124.99 in the UK. You’d normally be paying close to double that.

Amazon’s iPad competitor is a Black Friday bargain If you’re looking for an everyday tablet that’s perfect for casual scrolling, streaming and gaming, all for a bargain price, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better offer than Amazon’s Fire Max 11 which is now just $154.99 / £124.99 in the Black Friday sale. Amazon

Was $279.99 / £249

Now $159.99 / £124.99 View Deal

Bose discounts

Right now Amazon is offering 45% off the noise-cancelling over ear kings from Bose. They’re down to just £176, which is a frankly insane deal. There are savings on the SoundLink Max too.

The Bose QuietComfort Headphones have dropped to $199 / £176 At $199 / £176, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are an absolute steal. Head to Amazon this Black Friday to save 43% / 45% on the noise-cancelling over-ears compared to their $349 / £319.95 RRP. Amazon

Was $349 / £319.95

$199 / £176 View Deal

Bag £100 off the Bose SoundLink Max speaker Bose’s fantastic five-star portable speaker has £100 off for Black Friday Amazon UK

Now £299 View Deal

Nvidia Shield Pro Amazon If it’s the Pro version you’re after, which has more RAM, storage and a more console-like design then there’s a 16% discount here too. It can now be had for £160, 16% less than the £189.99 RRP. Amazon

Save 16%

Now £160 View Deal

Best Amazon Black Friday Wearable Deals

Pixel Watch 3 gets a tempting price cut

Google fans, if you’re sick of hearing about all of these Apple Watch savings, then this deal on a Pixel Watch 3 will cheer you up. Right now Amazon has dropped the price of the Pixel Watch 3 to just £279. That’s £70 off.

Save 20% on the brand new Pixel Watch 3 Google’s latest Pixel Watch has received a Black Friday discount from Amazon. The Pixel Watch 3 is now just £279 when you shop today, with the retailer having slashed £70 off its £349 RRP. Amazon

Was £349

£279 View Deal

Get a bit fitter with a Fitbit Inspire 3

Amazon is selling the Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracking wristband for just £58.99. That’s a £26 saving on this affordable but effective wearable. There are savings on the Venu 2, too.

Get the Fitbit Inspire 3 for under £60 from Amazon Nab the sleek, budget-friendly Fitbit Inspire 3 for just £58.99 / $69.95 in this Black Friday deal on Amazon and track your health and fitness stats for less. Amazon

Was £84.99 / $99.95

Now £58.99 / $69.95 View Deal

Venu 2 drops below £200 at Amazon UK The excellent Garmin Venu 2 smart fitness watch is now £150 off its original price, dropping all the way down to £199.99. Amazon UK

Was £329.99

Now £199.99 View Deal

Best Amazon Black Friday Computing Deals

Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook deal

Budget laptop deals don’t come much sweeter than this for Chrome OS fans. Amazon is selling the portable 2-in-1 Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook for £230 off, bringing the price down to just £169.99.

Get over half off this Lenovo Chromebook for Black Friday Amazon has slashed £230 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook, complete with 128GB of storage, bringing the hybrid laptop down to just £169.99. Amazon

£230 off

£169.99 View Deal

Best Amazon Devices Black Friday Deals

There are savings to be had on loads of Amazon’s own tech this Black Friday, from readers to tablets and more.

Amazon Kindle (2024) gets its first discount for Black Friday The discount brings the RRP of $109.99 / £104.99 down to $84.99 / £88.99 saving you $25 / £16. For a product that’s only been available to buy for a few weeks, that’s impressive going. Amazon

Save $25 / £16

Now $84.99 / £88.99 View Deal

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite has its first ever discount for Black Friday Despite only launching on 30 October, the new Kindle Paperwhite (without ads) is already discounted, making one of our favourite Kindles all the more tempting. Amazon

$30 / £35 off

$129.99 / £134.99 View Deal

Save 42% on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna controller bundle Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna controller bundle has dropped to £74.98 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a huge £55 off the bundle’s usual £129.98 RRP. Amazon

Was £129.98

£74.98 View Deal

The Echo Pop is now over 50% in Amazon’s Black Friday sale Amazon’s entry-level Echo Pop is over 50% off in the retailer’s Black Friday event. Amazon

Was £44.99 / $39.99

Now £18.99 / $17.99 View Deal

Echo Dot 5th Gen sinks way below half-price The Amazon Echo Dot is available at less than half price in both the UK and the US on Black Friday. Amazon

Was $49.99 / £54.99

Now $22.99 / £22.99 View Deal

Latest Echo Show 8 drops to almost half-price The excellent Amazon Echo Show 8 is on sale for 47% / 50% off for Black Friday dropping the price to $79.99 / £44.99. Amazon

Was $149.99 / £89.99

Now $79.99 / £44.99 View Deal

Best Amazon PS5, Xbox and Switch Black Friday Deals

We’ve found big savings on consoles across Black Friday, with drops to the PS5, Switch and Xbox along with plenty of controller discounts too.

Save £80

£309.99 View Deal

Save £30 on the DualSense Edge controller this Black Friday The DualSense Edge is Sony’s premium, customisable PS5 controller. It’s also £30 cheaper this Black Friday. Go to Amazon today to get the controller for just £179.99 down from £209.99. Amazon

Was £209.99

£179.99 View Deal

Save 20% on the Xbox Series S this Black Friday Get the Xbox Series S console and a wireless controller for just £199.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale and save £50 off its usual RRP. Amazon

Was £249.99

Now £199.99 View Deal

£60 off

£189.99 View Deal

Best Amazon Black Friday Instax Camera Deals

There are some huge savings on Instax cameras across the board on Amazon, and these are ideal Christmas presents.

The Instax Mini 99 is £15 cheaper this Black Friday Save £15.99 on the Instax Mini 99 when you shop during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. This instant camera is packed with creative modes and features for £159 down from £174.99. Amazon

Was £174.99

£159 View Deal

Don’t spend full price on the Instax Mini LiPlay this Black Friday The Instax Mini LiPlay instant camera and printer is £15.99 cheaper this Black Friday. Head to Amazon to bag the 2-in-1 for just £134 in time for Christmas. Amazon

Was £149.99

£134 View Deal

The Instax SQ1 is finally back below £100 The Instax Square SQ1 has dropped below the £100 mark for the first time since January. Shop today to bag the retro instant camera for just £94 – 22% off its £119.99 RRP. Amazon

Was £119.99

£94 View Deal

The Instax Mini 40 has been discounted to £84 The Instax Mini 40 is a Black Friday bargain at just £84. Save 12% when you buy the instant camera on Amazon today. Amazon

Was £94.99

£84 View Deal