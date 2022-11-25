 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Amazon Black Friday Deals Live: Echo Studio and Fire TV Stick price drops

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is officially underway, and that means there are tons of deals to sift through. Luckily, we’re here to help.

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the Black Friday sale throughout the month of November, then you’ll know that Amazon’s been dishing out a serious helping of deals throughout the past week and a bit. Even though the retailer has had plenty of tempting offers in that time, its Black Friday sale is now officially underway, given that the actual calendar date is upon us. This means that the company’s best deals are dropping right now.

Of course, if you try and head straight to Amazon and take a look at the sale first-hand, you’ll be greeted with an abundance of offers from almost every market you could think of. Even then, the deals you’re actually after will be buried under a series of menus that make the whole affair more of an effort than it needs to be.

As with Black Fridays past, however, the Trusted Reviews team is here to dive into the chaos on your behalf – extracting Amazon’s best deals as they appear and bringing them right to this very page for your perusal. All you have to do is dive into the deals that suit you best.

For the folks who are in a rush, we’ve got you covered with a quick round-up of Amazon’s top-tier highlights, but if you have a bit more time to shop around then you can check out our live blog at the bottom of this page. This blog will feature all of Amazon’s best tech deals throughout the day, so be sure to come back if there’s nothing that takes your fancy right at this very moment.

FAQs

Should I sign up for Amazon Prime?

Unlike with Prime Day, it’s not an essential requirement to sign up to Amazon Prime in order to access the site’s Black Friday deals. With that said, being a Prime subscriber will net you faster delivery for the purchases you do make during the Black Friday sale.

How can I find an item’s price history on Amazon?

To find out the previous price of any product on Amazon, all you need to do is install Keepa or CamelCamelCamel as an extension to whichever internet browser you’re using. Once it’s installed, simply head over to a product page and you’ll be able to see its price over time.

When is the Amazon Black Friday Sale?

Amazon’s Black Friday Week is now on, but as you might expect, the retailer will be saving some deals until Black Friday officially kicks off on the 25th of November.

Live Blog

With laptops constantly slimming down, it's more important than ever to have cover for all the ports you may need for various devices. This is where Anker's 11-in-1 Hub adapter comes in, which can handle audio, video, charging, ethernet and more all at the same time. Right now it's 40% off for only £62.99.

Amazon are offering 25% off the Google Pixel 6a, making it our pick for the best Black Friday phone deal. Now available for £299

One of the best things about putting together a smart home is the number of different items that are available - now you can consider integrating lights into your setup! These Phillips lights allow you to change light settings (including colour) with your voice and phone. Grab them with 52% off on Amazon today.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 has seen a £100 price cut, dropping the price down to an affordable £249.99.

This makes the 2-in-1 Chromebook one of the best Black Friday laptop deals yet, especially for those on a tight budget.

Whether it's for working from home or building the ultimate gaming set-up, this offer on the sublime Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor should not be missed. It's one of the best ultra-wide monitors you can buy!Available now for just £949 (WAS £1149)
A great deal for all you gamers out there, Amazon's just discounted the Pulse 3D Headset which is a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to make the most out of their PS5 titles with truly immersive surround sound.

Now available for just £69.99 (WAS £91.17)

Amplify your favourite tracks with this astonishing discount on the Sonos One SL. A great speaker in its own right and the perfect opportunity to add another Sonos speaker to your ecosystem on the cheap.

Now available for just £139.99 (WAS £179)

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

