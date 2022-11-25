Amazon Black Friday Deals Live: Echo Studio and Fire TV Stick price drops
Amazon’s Black Friday sale is officially underway, and that means there are tons of deals to sift through. Luckily, we’re here to help.
If you’ve been keeping an eye on the Black Friday sale throughout the month of November, then you’ll know that Amazon’s been dishing out a serious helping of deals throughout the past week and a bit. Even though the retailer has had plenty of tempting offers in that time, its Black Friday sale is now officially underway, given that the actual calendar date is upon us. This means that the company’s best deals are dropping right now.
Of course, if you try and head straight to Amazon and take a look at the sale first-hand, you’ll be greeted with an abundance of offers from almost every market you could think of. Even then, the deals you’re actually after will be buried under a series of menus that make the whole affair more of an effort than it needs to be.
As with Black Fridays past, however, the Trusted Reviews team is here to dive into the chaos on your behalf – extracting Amazon’s best deals as they appear and bringing them right to this very page for your perusal. All you have to do is dive into the deals that suit you best.
For the folks who are in a rush, we’ve got you covered with a quick round-up of Amazon’s top-tier highlights, but if you have a bit more time to shop around then you can check out our live blog at the bottom of this page. This blog will feature all of Amazon’s best tech deals throughout the day, so be sure to come back if there’s nothing that takes your fancy right at this very moment.
Best Amazon Black Friday Deals
- Echo Dot 5th Gen – Was £54.99, Now £26.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K – Was £49.99, Now £27.99
- Sony WH-1000XM5 – Was £380, Now £290.68
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Was £54.99, Now £34.99
- Meta Quest 2 Bundle – Was £399.99, Now £349
- Sage Barista Express Coffee Machine – Was £629.95, Now £471.99
- Fire 7 Kids Tablet – Was £109.99, Now £61.99
- Echo Studio – Was £189.99, Now £139.99
FAQs
Unlike with Prime Day, it’s not an essential requirement to sign up to Amazon Prime in order to access the site’s Black Friday deals. With that said, being a Prime subscriber will net you faster delivery for the purchases you do make during the Black Friday sale.
To find out the previous price of any product on Amazon, all you need to do is install Keepa or CamelCamelCamel as an extension to whichever internet browser you’re using. Once it’s installed, simply head over to a product page and you’ll be able to see its price over time.
Amazon’s Black Friday Week is now on, but as you might expect, the retailer will be saving some deals until Black Friday officially kicks off on the 25th of November.
Live Blog
OLED laptops are becoming more common as the days go by, and as a result, they’re also getting cheaper. A prime example is this Asus ZenBook Flip 14 OLED, which has had just under £200 taken off its price at Amazon for Black Friday.
There has never been a better time to start advancing your digital football career, as Amazon is offering up a download code of FIFA 23 on the Xbox Series X with a fantastic 30% discount, bringing the price down from £69.99 to just £48.95.
If you’re hoping to get a great deal this Black Friday, you can’t miss this Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) deal. It’s the best smart display you can buy and now it’s even better value.
There are a LOT of good reasons to own a dash cam. The 47% discount on this best-seller from ORSKEY is another good reason.
TCL's TVs are always high-value picks, now this 55-inch QLED is available for only £349.
One of Amazon's absolute classic products, the Kindle is still the benchmark for e-readers. Grab this lightweight edition with adjustable lighting with £35 off.
Logitech's premier range of gaming mice are seeing great value this Black Friday. If you know someone who wants to upgrade their gaming setup, have a look at the Logitech G Pro Wireless at an incredible 58% off.
We've been impressed with Ninja's products for a while now. Get £75 off their 3-in-1 food processor on Amazon this weekend.
Home security brand eufy have taken £90 off their 2-camera kit with impressive 180-day battery life. Upgrade your home's security with this offer here.
Amazon's best-selling Xbox series X controller is now over 1/3 off at only £34.99.
The aesthetically pleasing wireless Marshall Stanmore II speaker is now an incredible £140 off. Grab yours here for £189.
With laptops constantly slimming down, it's more important than ever to have cover for all the ports you may need for various devices. This is where Anker's 11-in-1 Hub adapter comes in, which can handle audio, video, charging, ethernet and more all at the same time. Right now it's 40% off for only £62.99.
Lenovo's Tab M10 comes with an EE sim with 20GB data, so you can watch shows on the go straight out of the box. It's now also one of the most affordable ways to watch things online, as you can grab it right now for only £149.
FitBit's Charge 5 activity tracker, which comes with 6 months complimentary premium membership, can now be snapped up for just under £100 on Amazon.
This iF Design award winning projector from Anker is a completely portable projector with 4 hours playtime on its independent battery. You can now enjoy cinematic projection with £110 off the asking price.
Corsair's highly regarded range of gaming keyboards are on special offer this Black Friday. That means you can grab this mini mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX switches at 33% off for only £79.99.
Bose's wireless, noise cancelling QuietComfort Earbuds are now £110 lower than retail, meaning you can get them for only £139 on Amazon.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 has seen its price plummet to £499 in this year’s Black Friday sale over at Amazon
Get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. Amazon has extended its free Music Unlimited trial from one month to three months. That means you can now try the service for an additional two months without paying a thing for a total saving of £19.98
Save a fantastic 33% on the Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2 TB SSD. It was £217.79 but is now available for just £146.99
Amazon is offering a generous DJI Mavic Air 2 drone bundle for £300 less than the RRP as part of Black Friday.
While not officially branded as a Black Friday deal, Amazon has quietly lowered the price of Apple’s new 11-inch iPad Pro with an M2 chip. You can now find it for £859, which is £40 lower than the £899 RRP.
The LG Gram is now on offer at Amazon for £600 off at £1,249.99, that's an impressive 32% discount
You can now get a refurbished Garmin Fenix 6S at 16% off for just £239.99 (Was £287.50)
This Philips Hue Light Bar deal is one of the best we've seen, bringing the price all the way down from £119.99 to just £73.99.
Save 20% on the Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones. Now available at only £127.96 (was £159.95)
Amazon have reduced the brilliant Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds by 36% from £250 down to £159
Save 12% on the Nothing Phone (1) on Amazon. Now available for just £349.99 (Was £399)
Save £45 on the JBL Flip 5 portable speaker, that's a massive 38% off, now available for just £74.99
The SanDisk128GB SD Memory card for Nintendo Switch has seen a huge 63% discount, taking the price down to an affordable £14.99.
Save 23% on the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Was £336.99, Now £259
Amazon are offering 25% off the Google Pixel 6a, making it our pick for the best Black Friday phone deal. Now available for £299
Currently, you can grab the stunning laptop with an 18% reduction on the typical £999 price you’ll pay if you went directly to Apple. Now available for £817.99
Amazon’s docked over £100 off the Powerbeats Pro, now making them only £169
One of the best things about putting together a smart home is the number of different items that are available - now you can consider integrating lights into your setup! These Phillips lights allow you to change light settings (including colour) with your voice and phone. Grab them with 52% off on Amazon today.
Oh mio Dio, Lavazza has introduced an absolutely massive 63% discount on their Voicy espresso machine - and this is a very Amazon product, given it is the first coffee machine to feature Alexa built into the device! Grab this favolosa machine for only £109.99 here.
Veteran gaming headphone company Turtle Beach has a very generous 50% off on these comfortable and sleek Recon 200s - get them now for only £24.99.
You've got to be quick! OnePlus's flagship 10 Pro (which is recommended by us) is now £200 off on Amazon, for only £699 total. However, this offer is strictly either for 6 days or while stocks last, so if you want this excellent deal on an excellent phone, act fast and click this link!
What was already a great value laptop has just become a major Black Friday deal. That's 49% off a 15-inch HD Asus laptop for a price of only £229.99.
Solar charging power banks are not only very smart, they're very affordable now too - grab your one here at 33% off for only £20.
Amazon have reduced the Xbox Series S down to just £189 (was £249.99). That's a massive 24% saving
Get 24% off the Huawei Watch Fit 2, an excellent fitness tracker with smartwatch features, which is now selling for just £99 (was £129.99)
Amazon have slashed the price of the Philips Essential Airfryer XL by -35%, meaning it's now available as just £129.99 (was £199.99)
The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 has seen a £100 price cut, dropping the price down to an affordable £249.99.
This makes the 2-in-1 Chromebook one of the best Black Friday laptop deals yet, especially for those on a tight budget.
You can now snatch up the latest Pokémon Scarlet alongside the Switch console for under £300.
Amazon has swiped £30 off its Paperwhite Kids tablet for Black Friday, meaning you can now pick up the 2021 e-reader, a cover and a year’s worth of Amazon Kids+ for just £129.99 (Was £159.99)
Save 30% on the Oppo Find X5 Pro. Amazon have knocked £310 off the price of one of the top flagship phones of 2022.
This ideal gaming laptop with a super-fast 165hz screen and an impressive GPU just had its price dropped dramatically from £2,149.99 to £1,419 - don't miss out!
Not only is it the perfect smart home starter kit but it’s also picked up an unbelievable 70% discount, bringing the Echo Flex and Smart Plug Bundle price all the way down from £49.98 to just £14.99
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently over 30% off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
That’s a £17 saving on the usually £54.99 streaming stick, bringing it down to just £37.99.
While not labelled as part of its huge Black Friday sale, Amazon has currently reduced the price of the Pixel Watch LTE version by £33 – bringing it down to £346.46.
There's a 33% discount on the PS5 DualSense controller, which has had its price slashed from £59.99 to just £39.99 – a £20 reduction.
A great deal for all you gamers out there, Amazon's just discounted the Pulse 3D Headset which is a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to make the most out of their PS5 titles with truly immersive surround sound.
Now available for just £69.99 (WAS £91.17)
There's never a bad time to beef up your home security, especially when the Ring Video Doorbell has a sizeable discount in Amazon's Black Friday sale.
Now available for just £59.99 (WAS £89.99)
Amplify your favourite tracks with this astonishing discount on the Sonos One SL. A great speaker in its own right and the perfect opportunity to add another Sonos speaker to your ecosystem on the cheap.
Now available for just £139.99 (WAS £179)
Add some smarts to your coffee routine with the Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy, which can whip up a delicious espresso simply by responding to your voice.
Now available for just £109.99 (WAS £299)
Protect your home with the substantial Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit which pairs seamlessly with Alexa to give you full control of your security system.
Now available for just £149.99 (WAS £219.99)
Keep the kids entertained this holiday with this deal on the all-new Fire 7 Kids Tablet, which comes with a protective case and a two-year warranty for peace of mind.
Now available for just £61.99 (WAS £109.99)
OLED TVs are well worth the expense if you appreciate a good movie night at home, and this deal on the LG A2 55-inch TV brings the price down considerably.
Now available for just £779 (WAS 1699.99)
If you're in the market for a SIM-free phone upgrade then look no further than Amazon's incredible discount on the superb Pixel 6 Pro – one of the best camera phones out there.
Now available for £585.30 (WAS £849)
The Sonos Sub has received a long awaited discount, bringing it back down to its lowest price yet, making this the best time to add it to your ecosystem.
Now available for just £599 (WAS £699)
Calling all Pokémon fans! Amazon's Black Friday sale includes a stunning Switch OLED & Pokémon Scarlet bundle that you won't want to miss.
Now available for just £233.98 (WAS £359.98)
The 5-star rated Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds have just seen a major price crash, making them more affordable than ever.
Now available for just £159 (WAS £250)
Stream your favourite Christmas movies in crisp 4K resolution with the now heavily discounted Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.
Now available for just £27.99 (WAS £49.99)
In need of an extra smart speaker on the cheap? You'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than what's currently running on the new Echo Dot 5.
Now available for just £26.99 (WAS £54.99)
Are you after a smart speaker to keep your young ones entertained? Look no further than the latest Echo Dot Kids, which has just received a substantial price drop in the Black Friday sale.
Now available for just £36.99 (WAS £64.99)
If you need a powerful smart display for your kitchen or living room then look no further than the outstanding discount now available for the Echo Show 10.
Now available for just £169.99 (WAS £239.99)
Horizon Forbidden West, one of favourite games of 2022, has just been given a major price slash in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. It even comes with a free PS5 upgrade for the game!
Now available for just £24.99 (WAS £59.99)
Call all readers and Bookstagrammers, the new Kindle Paperwhite has just dropped to its lowest price yet in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
Now available for just £94.99 (WAS £129.99)