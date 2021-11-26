 large image

Beef up your home security with this phenomenal Echo Dot bundle

Gemma Ryles
Looking to upgrade your security before winter kicks in? Check out this amazing Echo Dot and Blink Outdoor Wireless deal.

We’ve found yet another amazing bundle deal that you can take advantage of for Christmas; the Echo Dot (3rd generation) and Blink Outdoor Wireless security camera can be bought together for under £80.

Starting off with the beloved and well known Echo Dot, this 4.5/5 star product comes with Alexa, which is being constantly updated and refined since it works in the cloud.

You can ask Alexa what the weather has in store, or when your next appointment is, and if you own any of the supported smart home products – such as lamps and thermostats – feel free to create routines that control multiple devices together, to make running your home a little easier.

The Echo Dot has a 1.6-inch speaker that’s pretty punchy with some decent bass, which means you won’t need to set up any external speakers if you’re wanting to use this to listen to music around the house.

Moving on to the second part of this amazing deal, the Blink Outdoor Wireless is a battery-powered security camera that comes packed with infrared night vision so you can keep an eye on your home no matter the weather.

This HD camera has been built to withstand the elements, and according to Amazon, will be able to protect your home both indoors and outdoors, rain or shine.

You can get motion alerts on your phone in the Blink Home Monitor app, and you can have the option to customise motion zones, so you’ll only be getting notified about what you think is important.

And if you’re a little apprehensive about having to replace the batteries all the time, you can rest easy knowing that the Blink Outdoor can run up to two years on two AA lithium batteries, which are included with the product.

Overall, if you’re wanting to keep a closer eye on your home, this bundle is the perfect way to do it without breaking the bank.

If you’re after even more of the best Black Friday deals going, check out what we’ve found below. There are deals that have everyone covered, from home appliances to earbuds.

