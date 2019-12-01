Beef up your consoles with 8TB of storage for just £110 this Black Friday weekend

Making sure you’ve got enough storage to keep up with all the latest games is a constant struggle with modern consoles, meaning you often need an external hard drive to keep on top of things.

Amazon UK is offering the Seagate 8TB Game Drive Hub for just £109.99, slashing an awfully tempting £32 off its usual price. This is a stupendous offer for such a large amount of storage, and unlike the name suggests, can be used across PS4, Xbox One and PC if it tickles your fancy.

8TB External drive for PS4, Xbox One and PC for an absolute steal of a price Seagate 8 TB Game Drive Hub for Xbox, USB 3.0 Desktop 3.5 Inch External Hard Drive with Integrated 2-Port USB Hub This external hard drive is absolutely massive, boasting a juicy 8TB of space for installing all manners of content across consoles and PC. Whether you need space for games, media, music or anything else you can think of - this deal is a proper steal

Powered by USB 3.0, to make use of this hard drive all you need to do is plug it into your respective console or PC, format it and you’re good to go. It’s really that easy, and you’ll be free to begin installing games and other applications to your heart’s content. With this much space, we’d be surprised if you ever managed to fill it.

The official retail listing claims this external hard drive will hold up to 200 modern games, going with the definition that such an application ranges from 35GB to 50GB. Some titles, such as Modern Warfare, push into the upper echelons of 90+, but chances are you won’t come across many of those.

“A massive improvement for those who bought the standard Xbox One/ Xbox One S. 2 TB is all that you will need in addition to your Xbox storage to be able to store all of your games without a fuss,” reads one of the user reviews on Amazon.

