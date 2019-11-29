Become the very best with this bargain Nintendo Switch Black Friday Pokemon bundle

Black Friday 2019 has finally arrived and it’s one of the best times of year to pick up a gaming console, especially if you’re after a particular bundle with a few extras thrown in.

At the moment Very.co.uk is offering a Grey Nintendo Switch Lite console alongside Pokemon Sword and Minecraft for just £209, essentially bagging you both of the aforementioned games for under £30.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) + Pokemon Sword + Minecraft Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) + Pokemon Sword + Minecraft Very.co.uk is offering a Nintendo Switch Lite console alongside two excellent games in the form of Pokemon Sword and Minecraft - bagging you both games for roughly £30 which is a portion of the usual price

Pokemon only just launched, meaning a bunch of players are probably keen to jump on Game Freak’s RPG. We can’t blame them, since it’s an excellent evolution of the series, bringing with it some exciting new additions alongside some genuinely gorgeous visuals:

‘Sword and Shield is an excellent entry in Game Freak’s iconic franchise, pushing the series forward in some exciting ways while never forgetting the roots that made it so loved in the first place,’ reads our 4/5 review.

‘While it underwhelms in its visuals and under-baked use of new ideas, the act of exploring Galar and catching creatures remains as delightfully compelling as it’s ever been – and that’s what really matters in the end.’

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a handheld-only variant of the beloved console with a smaller, more attractive form factor which comes in a range of colours. Beyond that, it serves as the very same platform with only a handful of exceptions when it comes to compatible games.

‘An excellent portable console that refines the display, buttons and overall form factor of its older sibling. Yet the sacrifice of docked play will be a deal-breaker for some. If you’re yet to purchase a Switch, however, and are purely interested in portable play without the need for local multiplayer, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a no-brainer,’ reads our verdict.

Black Friday 2019 has finally begun, and we’ll be compiling all the biggest and best bargains as and when they happen. We’ve even got a Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals page compiling all the bundles, games and accessories worth checking out.

